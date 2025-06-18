Above the Law: Emboldened Brad Lander Is Encouraging Others to Obstruct ICE After...
Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55
Steer & Escort: NYT Crafts Dem-Friendly Phrases to Downplay Brad Lander’s Obstruction of...
Chuck Schumer Blames Trump for Political Violence in Minnesota, Forgets His Own SCOTUS...
DNC Chair Drops an F-Bomb on Trump, Tells Him Not to Waste Gov....
VIP
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Lists Better Uses of Money Than a Parade for a...
Soy-Infused Protesters Take Swings at a MAGA Hat Piñata and Donald Trump Doll
Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried...
This Old Instagram Post From Zohran Mamdani About 'Socialist Feminism' Says It All
The Atlantic Reports That the Democrats Have a 'Man Problem'
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking...
Border Patrol Admits ZERO Illegal Immigrants in May, Compared to 62,000 a Year...
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed to DC Hospital
This Democrat Senator Started Sobbing on the Senate Floor. It's a Publicity Stunt.

Chuck Schumer: Democrats to Hide Behind ‘Starving Children’ to Avoid Joe Biden Cognitive Investigation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on June 18, 2025
Twitter

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer wants to bury the investigation into the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. He says Americans don’t care that unelected people were running the White House for four years, there are starving children for the Democrat Party to hide behind and avoid accountability. Well, that’s how we heard it.

Advertisement

Here you go. (WATCH)

Democrats want to sweep this under the rug like so much Hunter Biden cocaine in the White House.

Some posters worry that this could happen if Republicans don’t get loud about it.

Republicans have a penchant for dropping the ball on stuff like this.

Commenters say they’ve seen this Democrat strategy before.

Recommended

Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Many posters are convinced that Republicans can do two things at the same time. Maybe, but will they? That’s always the big question.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55
Amy Curtis
Insane Liberal White Woman Drops to Her Knees and Screams After Being Pried Off an ICE Bus
Brett T.
'Stai Zitto, Perdente!' Giorgia Meloni Wins Eye Roll of the Century While Talking to Macron at G7
Grateful Calvin
Above the Law: Emboldened Brad Lander Is Encouraging Others to Obstruct ICE After Charges Dropped
Warren Squire
DNC Chair Drops an F-Bomb on Trump, Tells Him Not to Waste Gov. Tim Walz’s Time by Calling
Brett T.
Soy-Infused Protesters Take Swings at a MAGA Hat Piñata and Donald Trump Doll
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55 Amy Curtis
Advertisement