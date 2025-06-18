Chuck Schumer: Democrats to Hide Behind ‘Starving Children’ to Avoid Joe Biden Cognitive Investigation

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer wants to bury the investigation into the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. He says Americans don’t care that unelected people were running the White House for four years, there are starving children for the Democrat Party to hide behind and avoid accountability. Well, that’s how we heard it.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Schumer: Americans don’t care about the Biden cognitive decline coverup…we have hungry children to feed. pic.twitter.com/g3u3ik0Tlv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

Ah yes, ye olde “we committed a horrible crime but look away” — Ref sch (@Refsch) June 18, 2025

Sorry Chuckles but your can't close the door on this one 🙄 — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) June 17, 2025

Democrats want to sweep this under the rug like so much Hunter Biden cocaine in the White House.

Some posters worry that this could happen if Republicans don’t get loud about it.

Sadly, Schumer might be right. It doesn’t seem like the average person cares much about the coverup. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) June 17, 2025

He is right , typical Democrat teflon armor it just goes away . — Brandt (@Brandt734664211) June 18, 2025

There’s a lot going on. Hopefully hearings will bring some new attention to it. Can’t let this go. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

I agree, Republicans need to push this. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) June 17, 2025

Republicans have a penchant for dropping the ball on stuff like this.

Commenters say they’ve seen this Democrat strategy before.

Hungry children magically appeared once they needed to cover up stuff.



Veeeeerrryyy convenient. — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 17, 2025

The "Throwing grandma off the cliff and starving babies” Democrat schtick goes back as far as I can remember — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

My favorite so far is the democrats going back to their roots trying to earn sympathy points.



"Who will pick your strawberries if we deport these poor people???" — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 17, 2025

Wrong answer. We want to know who ran the country for 4 years. We can also feed the children—we are capable of doing more than one thing at a time. — Debra Guild (@SkyeGirl55) June 17, 2025

Many posters are convinced that Republicans can do two things at the same time. Maybe, but will they? That’s always the big question.