'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on April 24, 2025
Twitchy

If we didn't know any better, we'd say Democrats are trying to put an end to their party. Honestly, they couldn't hurt themselves more if they tried. Championing illegals? Gangbangers? Human traffickers? Defending murderers? Protecting antisemitic brats on college campuses?

Yeah, it's not a great look for them. The days of Democrats like Jim Webb and even crotchety old Joe Biden are over. They're far more interested in crazies like Bernie Sanders and AOC.

Scott Jennings dropped this zinger this morning ...

... and then followed up with this.

As he so politely says to Democrats, 'YOU'RE LOSING'. 

Watch:

Aww, yes. The lovely HISTORIC pictures of Chris Van Hollen sipping margaritas with a wife-beating, human-trafficking, illegal gangbanger really showed us how ROUGH Garcia has it in El Salvador. 

Is this a trick question?

Maybe next time he will break out the puppets and crayons ... 

We're seeing that particular look on lots of Leftist and Democrat faces lately.

Defeat.

Anger.

But mainly, defeat.

And it's delicious.

