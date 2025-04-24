'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

If we didn't know any better, we'd say Democrats are trying to put an end to their party. Honestly, they couldn't hurt themselves more if they tried. Championing illegals? Gangbangers? Human traffickers? Defending murderers? Protecting antisemitic brats on college campuses?

Yeah, it's not a great look for them. The days of Democrats like Jim Webb and even crotchety old Joe Biden are over. They're far more interested in crazies like Bernie Sanders and AOC.

Scott Jennings dropped this zinger this morning ...

I didn’t have “Dems embrace human trafficking” on my bingo card but hey, I love surprises. https://t.co/V72ITgOd08 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 24, 2025

... and then followed up with this.

As he so politely says to Democrats, 'YOU'RE LOSING'.

Watch:

In light of news that "Maryland man" Albrego Garcia was caught transporting 8 people in a KNOWN human smuggler's vehicle (who he ID'd as his "boss"), I'd like to remind Democrats:



If you're explaining how you came to be sipping margaritas with an MS-13 gang banger, you're LOSING pic.twitter.com/pv0H2Fyb2J — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 24, 2025

Aww, yes. The lovely HISTORIC pictures of Chris Van Hollen sipping margaritas with a wife-beating, human-trafficking, illegal gangbanger really showed us how ROUGH Garcia has it in El Salvador.

How can it get any worse? — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 24, 2025

Is this a trick question?

Thank you for explaining things to these people that should be fairly obvious. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) April 24, 2025

Maybe next time he will break out the puppets and crayons ...

The look of complete defeat on this man's face when Scott spits straight facts is incredible 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WGWKSYperx — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 24, 2025

We're seeing that particular look on lots of Leftist and Democrat faces lately.

Defeat.

Anger.

But mainly, defeat.

And it's delicious.

