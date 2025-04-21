Karoline Leavitt Calls 'Total FAKE NEWS' on NPR's Story About Pete Hegseth Being...
BOOM: Pete Hegseth Spits Straight-FIRE Shutting Down Fake News Media for Latest Leaker Hit Piece (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Pete Hegseth addressed the latest hit piece from his pals in the lamestream media, sourced by a 'bunch of leakers' who managed to get themselves fired. Funny how quickly former angry employees are to run to the media and talk smack about their old boss. And of course, our pals in the media lap it up like the thirsty mutts they really are.

Luckily, Hegseth isn't having any of it and had this to say:

Post continues:

"This is what the media does. They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations. Not going to work with me."

"We're changing the Defense Department, putting the Pentagon back in the hands of warfighters — and anonymous smears from disgruntled former employees on old news doesn't matter."

'Not going to work with me.' 

So stick that in your pipe and smoke it!

Democrats and legacy media have been feeding one another for decades now. 

Like an angry snake eating its own tail.

