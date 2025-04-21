BOOM: Pete Hegseth Spits Straight-FIRE Shutting Down Fake News Media for Latest Leaker Hit Piece (Watch)

Pete Hegseth addressed the latest hit piece from his pals in the lamestream media, sourced by a 'bunch of leakers' who managed to get themselves fired. Funny how quickly former angry employees are to run to the media and talk smack about their old boss. And of course, our pals in the media lap it up like the thirsty mutts they really are.

Luckily, Hegseth isn't having any of it and had this to say:

Pete Hegseth shuts down the fake news media:



"What a big surprise that a bunch of leakers get fired and suddenly a bunch of hit pieces come out from the same media that peddled the Russia hoax."



"This is what the media does. They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former… pic.twitter.com/H4AmR88BJR

"This is what the media does. They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations. Not going to work with me." "We're changing the Defense Department, putting the Pentagon back in the hands of warfighters — and anonymous smears from disgruntled former employees on old news doesn't matter."

'Not going to work with me.'

So stick that in your pipe and smoke it!

The media loves pushing agendas. If stories rely on anonymous leaks, it's hard to trust them. Transparency and facts matter, not hidden sources with motives. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) April 21, 2025

This is exactly what is going on. They lie and give the Dems talking points and then the story disappears. Pull their license. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) April 21, 2025

Democrats and legacy media have been feeding one another for decades now.

Like an angry snake eating its own tail.

