THIS Fact-Check's Gonna Leave a MARK! Jessica Tarlov Gets It REALLY Wrong Babbling About Abrego-Garcia

Would someone at Fox News explain to us why they keep Jessica Tarlov around? And you know what? Please explain it to us like we're five. We get that they want to claim they're pushing the fair and unbiased thing here by offering the other side, but surely there's a smarter Democrat they could bring on board.

Just sayin'.

For example, she went on this rant about wife-beating, sex-trafficking, and illegal gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Watch:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia's legal status was approved by the Trump administration in 2019, and every year since then, he has checked in with the Department of Homeland Security, and no one said anything about him being a gang banger. pic.twitter.com/O7gbCKX2ul — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 19, 2025

Ummm ... what?

No one said anything about him being a gang banger?

FOR REAL?

Oh, Jessica. Wow.

You’re beyond ignorant when it comes to facts and the law. Democrats continue to choose lies and illegals over facts and law abiding Americans. 🤡💩 pic.twitter.com/1EpWiZozBU — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 20, 2025

Sadly, it seems as if lies are all they've got.

Liar.



His own knuckles testified against him.



Not to mention his wife. pic.twitter.com/tGGM79Yj7y — Rebel A. Cole (@RebelACole) April 20, 2025

Knucklehead. Now, there's an insult we don't hear enough these days.

You realize that this is a lie in its entirety, right? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 20, 2025

She may. She may not.

It's honestly hard to tell with her.

From a legal expert.. you should listen to him Jessica. https://t.co/lx1JP9RGeX — Navyjava5 (@navyjava5) April 20, 2025

Let me clear this up:



Kilmar Abrego Garcia was given a Final Order of Removal in late 2019.



He was granted "Withholding of Removal" that applied ONLY to El Salvador.



This is not a criminal matter. He had the option of arranging his own removal to another country -- buy a… — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) April 20, 2025

His post continues:

This is not a criminal matter. He had the option of arranging his own removal to another country -- buy a ticket and get on a plane for Spain if they will let you in. The other alternative was for the US to arrange for another country to accept him. Jan-Feb. 2020 -- COVID begins in Europe. Mar 2020 -- COVID lands in the US. SCOTUS decision says you can't keep someone detained pending deportation in custody indefinitely. Recognizing he's not going anywhere soon, Trump Admin. releases him. He is not "legally" in the US. He is under an Order of Removal to arrange his own departure ... ORICE/DHS could pick him up any day without warning if it had arranged a location for him to go.

This.^

