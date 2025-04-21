VIP
Chuck Schumer and Dems' Trip Over Team Biden While Pearl Clutching About Latest...
OH NO He Did NOT! What Bill Maher Said About AOC's 2028 Political...
Flawless VICTORY! Democrats Tried Picking a Fight with Pete Hegseth on X and...
Nutball Leftist Who EFF'D Around Pushing for Trump Admin Murders Is Now Seriously...
Karoline Leavitt Has a Reminder for Dems In El Salvador Trying to Return...
That MOFO Ain't REAL! Joe Biden Posts 'CREEPY AF' Easter Pic with His...
VIP
I'm Not Crying, YOU'RE Crying! Easter Bunny Airdrops 1,000 Easter Eggs to Kids...
Sean Parnell Tosses Latest Media/Dem 'Bombshell' About Pete Hegseth In the Fake News...
Breaking: Pope Francis Has Died at Age 88
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Amy Klobuchar Blames Trump for Relentless Media Coverage of Dems’ Deported Illegal Alien...
Unlike Democrats, Tom Homan Says He’s More Concerned for Americans than Deported MS-13...
Hakeem Vs Hogg: Dem Lawmaker Breaks with Vice Chair’s Focus of Primarying Incumbents
Arborcide! Chainsaw-Wielding Suspect on Bicycle Wanted for Cutting Down Trees in Downtown...

THIS Fact-Check's Gonna Leave a MARK! Jessica Tarlov Gets It REALLY Wrong Babbling About Abrego-Garcia

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:45 PM on April 21, 2025
Twitchy

Would someone at Fox News explain to us why they keep Jessica Tarlov around? And you know what? Please explain it to us like we're five. We get that they want to claim they're pushing the fair and unbiased thing here by offering the other side, but surely there's a smarter Democrat they could bring on board.

Advertisement

Just sayin'.

For example, she went on this rant about wife-beating, sex-trafficking, and illegal gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Watch:

Ummm ... what?

No one said anything about him being a gang banger?

FOR REAL?

Oh, Jessica. Wow.

Sadly, it seems as if lies are all they've got.

Knucklehead. Now, there's an insult we don't hear enough these days.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

She may. She may not.

It's honestly hard to tell with her.

His post continues:

This is not a criminal matter. He had the option of arranging his own removal to another country -- buy a ticket and get on a plane for Spain if they will let you in.

The other alternative was for the US to arrange for another country to accept him.  

Jan-Feb. 2020 -- COVID begins in Europe.  Mar 2020 -- COVID lands in the US.

SCOTUS decision says you can't keep someone detained pending deportation in custody indefinitely.  Recognizing he's not going anywhere soon, Trump Admin. releases him.

He is not "legally" in the US. He is under an Order of Removal to arrange his own departure ... 

ORICE/DHS could pick him up any day without warning if it had arranged a location for him to go.  

Advertisement

This.^

============================================================

Related:

OH NO He Did NOT! HAAA! What Bill Maher Said About AOC's 2028 Ambitions Was SAVAGELY Honest (Watch)

Flawless VICTORY! Democrats Tried Picking a Fight with Pete Hegseth on X and WOW, That Was Really Dumb

Nutball Leftist Who EFF'D Around Pushing for Trump Admin Murders Is Now Seriously Finding OUT and HOOBOY

That MOFO Ain't REAL! Joe Biden Posts 'CREEPY AF' Easter Pic with His Family and Talk About Comedy GOLD

I'm Not Crying, YOU'RE Crying! Easter Bunny Airdrops 1,000 Easter Eggs to Kids In Black Mountain, NC

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS FOX NEWS ILLEGAL ALIEN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nutball Leftist Who EFF'D Around Pushing for Trump Admin Murders Is Now Seriously Finding OUT and HOOBOY
Sam J.
OH NO He Did NOT! What Bill Maher Said About AOC's 2028 Political Ambitions Was SAVAGELY Honest (Watch)
Sam J.
Flawless VICTORY! Democrats Tried Picking a Fight with Pete Hegseth on X and WOW, That Was Really Dumb
Sam J.
That MOFO Ain't REAL! Joe Biden Posts 'CREEPY AF' Easter Pic with His Family and Talk About Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Karoline Leavitt Has a Reminder for Dems In El Salvador Trying to Return Deported Illegal to US
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement