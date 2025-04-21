That MOFO Ain't REAL! Joe Biden Posts 'CREEPY AF' Easter Pic with His Family and Talk About Comedy GOLD

Joe Biden shared a picture of himself with his family for Easter.
At least, we think that's what this is.
It looks like his family, sure, but something is really off ...
See for yourselves:
We wish everyone celebrating today a peaceful and joyful Easter. pic.twitter.com/GQNsdZNaw1— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2025
Told you! Something is really off with this pic ...
Im 99% sure they photoshopped Joe into this picture. 😂 https://t.co/W1UmOg5pQm— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 20, 2025
Us too.
Did...did they photoshop him into the photo?! https://t.co/kw7lnaiedY— ⚾️ Mary Elizabeth 🐻 (@mchastain81) April 21, 2025
It sure looks like it. He's at an awkward angle for sure, and what the heck are those bizarre fingers behind the guy next to him?
I have seen Nigerian Prince emails more genuine than this photo. https://t.co/qFHbzYZkSM— Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) April 21, 2025
*snort*
You look weird pic.twitter.com/FyTMZ2pu1a— Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) April 21, 2025
Serio.
Where’s Navy Roberts?— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2025
Right? You'd think if they take the time to Photoshop Joe and Jill into the picture, they could at least add the granddaughter they refuse to acknowledge.
That’s creepy AF. Whose hand is this? Surely not yours. pic.twitter.com/4y0umeNI0q— Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) April 20, 2025
Is Joe Biden on his knees?— Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience 🐢🐰𝕏 (@MishaTurtleX) April 21, 2025
Or photoshopped in? pic.twitter.com/LgQ6aR6nYT
Sure looks like it.
April 21, 2025
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
where's hunter?— lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) April 20, 2025
Y'all forgot to Photoshop Hunter into the picture, so I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/SQDg8VX5CN— Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) April 21, 2025
THERE he is.
Awwww....they included Thing. pic.twitter.com/KH71voqMh7— Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) April 21, 2025
THAT MOFO AIN'T REAL.
"Grandma, grandpa's still asleep and we want to take a family picture."— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 21, 2025
Jill: "Anybody know MS Paint?" https://t.co/3qPaCPTSfG
MS Paint.
Oof.
Fixed it, Joe. https://t.co/eEYnAoE5u4 pic.twitter.com/XiYpWRd4na— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 21, 2025
And fin.
