That MOFO Ain't REAL! Joe Biden Posts 'CREEPY AF' Easter Pic with His Family and Talk About Comedy GOLD

Joe Biden shared a picture of himself with his family for Easter.

At least, we think that's what this is.

It looks like his family, sure, but something is really off ...

See for yourselves:

We wish everyone celebrating today a peaceful and joyful Easter. pic.twitter.com/GQNsdZNaw1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2025

Told you! Something is really off with this pic ...

Im 99% sure they photoshopped Joe into this picture. 😂 https://t.co/W1UmOg5pQm — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 20, 2025

Did...did they photoshop him into the photo?! https://t.co/kw7lnaiedY — ⚾️ Mary Elizabeth 🐻 (@mchastain81) April 21, 2025

It sure looks like it. He's at an awkward angle for sure, and what the heck are those bizarre fingers behind the guy next to him?

I have seen Nigerian Prince emails more genuine than this photo. https://t.co/qFHbzYZkSM — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) April 21, 2025

You look weird pic.twitter.com/FyTMZ2pu1a — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) April 21, 2025

Where’s Navy Roberts? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2025

Right? You'd think if they take the time to Photoshop Joe and Jill into the picture, they could at least add the granddaughter they refuse to acknowledge.

That’s creepy AF. Whose hand is this? Surely not yours. pic.twitter.com/4y0umeNI0q — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) April 20, 2025

Is Joe Biden on his knees?

Or photoshopped in? pic.twitter.com/LgQ6aR6nYT — Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience 🐢🐰𝕏 (@MishaTurtleX) April 21, 2025

Sure looks like it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Y'all forgot to Photoshop Hunter into the picture, so I fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/SQDg8VX5CN — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) April 21, 2025

THERE he is.

THAT MOFO AIN'T REAL.

"Grandma, grandpa's still asleep and we want to take a family picture."



Jill: "Anybody know MS Paint?" https://t.co/3qPaCPTSfG — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 21, 2025

