That MOFO Ain't REAL! Joe Biden Posts 'CREEPY AF' Easter Pic with His Family and Talk About Comedy GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden shared a picture of himself with his family for Easter.

At least, we think that's what this is.

It looks like his family, sure, but something is really off ... 

Advertisement

See for yourselves:

Told you! Something is really off with this pic ...

Us too.

It sure looks like it. He's at an awkward angle for sure, and what the heck are those bizarre fingers behind the guy next to him?

*snort*

Serio.

Right? You'd think if they take the time to Photoshop Joe and Jill into the picture, they could at least add the granddaughter they refuse to acknowledge. 

Sure looks like it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Advertisement

THERE he is.

THAT MOFO AIN'T REAL.

MS Paint.

Oof.

And fin.

============================================================

