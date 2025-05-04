Pro-Abort Kathy Hochul, Who Said the Vax Is God's Will, Is 'Deeply Offended'...
California's Slow Walk of Repairing Highway 1 In Big Sur Doesn't Bode Well for L.A. Wildfire Recovery

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 04, 2025
Caltrans via AP

This is not surprising coming from California, but it does not bode well for the people who lost everything in the Los Angeles wildfires. Over two years ago, Highway 1 in Big Sur was closed following a landslide. It still hasn't opened.

How long will it take to rebuild L.A.?

This writer objects to the comparisons with Commie China, because they play fast and loose with safety regs and labor laws. They're not to be emulated.

But California -- the fifth largest economy in the world, as Newsom bragged recently -- should be able to clear and repair a quarter mile of road.

Look at how quickly Ron DeSantis-led Florida fixed bridges and roads damaged by hurricanes. It can be done, with good, competent leadership.

There's a dearth of that in California.

There have been several landslides, but this is the more accurate number. Still, it shouldn't take a year.

So a decade before it's reopened. Good work.

And then a survey will find some endangered gnat that halts the project indefinitely.

For giggles, we should put DeSantis in charge of CA for a month and see what gets done.

From Highway 1 to homelessness, truer words have never been spoken.

This.

So much this.

Oof.

Yup.

Especially if Newsom wins the White House.

Very true.

As this writer said, China isn't meant to be emulated. But there's a problem in California, and that needs to be addressed.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CHINA GAVIN NEWSOM

