California's Slow Walk of Repairing Highway 1 In Big Sur Doesn't Bode Well for L.A. Wildfire Recovery

This is not surprising coming from California, but it does not bode well for the people who lost everything in the Los Angeles wildfires. Over two years ago, Highway 1 in Big Sur was closed following a landslide. It still hasn't opened.

How long will it take to rebuild L.A.?

Highway 1 in Big Sur has been closed for 838 days. In that time China has built 3500 miles of high speed rail, and California hasn't been able to fix a quarter mile of highway. pic.twitter.com/F01lXteBEh — Arye Lipman (@aryelipman) May 2, 2025

This writer objects to the comparisons with Commie China, because they play fast and loose with safety regs and labor laws. They're not to be emulated.

But California -- the fifth largest economy in the world, as Newsom bragged recently -- should be able to clear and repair a quarter mile of road.

Look at how quickly Ron DeSantis-led Florida fixed bridges and roads damaged by hurricanes. It can be done, with good, competent leadership.

There's a dearth of that in California.

Half that. You have a point, but actually it's been 419 days since the slide on March 9, 2024. — Jim Knows Stuff (@BrotherJim3) May 3, 2025

There have been several landslides, but this is the more accurate number. Still, it shouldn't take a year.

The environmental impact report for removing the dirt should be ready within a year or two then we can proceed to competitive bids based on prevailing wage, cost-plus and DEI policies. Once the bids are in we will just need to assemble a board that is reflective of the community… — Michael Dawson (@dawsmik) May 2, 2025

So a decade before it's reopened. Good work.

Well that’s California for you. I’m sure they’ve gotten 37 of the necessary 83 review board permits so maybe just another 19 years and they’ll be ready to start repairing the road — Nunc est bibendum (@StarRecycling) May 3, 2025

And then a survey will find some endangered gnat that halts the project indefinitely.

California needs Florida Man®️. pic.twitter.com/ohuUjX9Jay — Absolut Boston 🍀 (@Absolut_Boston) May 2, 2025

For giggles, we should put DeSantis in charge of CA for a month and see what gets done.

California isn't interested in fixing things. Come on. — BlahBlahBlah (@LovesDogsandUSA) May 2, 2025

From Highway 1 to homelessness, truer words have never been spoken.

The difference between Florida and California is not "red vs blue". It is "functional" vs "non-functional".



DeSantis's popularity is not due to red meat, it's b/c he can get things done. https://t.co/QoTrIGMGwK — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 2, 2025

This.

So much this.

Talk to China about it. They’ve pretty much got control of both. https://t.co/34eNg9IN62 — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) May 3, 2025

Oof.

America, if Democrats win again. https://t.co/aLPbQcLoNG — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) May 2, 2025

Yup.

Especially if Newsom wins the White House.

These arguments by implication that dictatorship is somehow more efficient than democracy conveniently omit any analysis whatever. https://t.co/2nUHvnTD3A — Name can’t be blank (@dfkaye) May 2, 2025

Very true.

As this writer said, China isn't meant to be emulated. But there's a problem in California, and that needs to be addressed.

