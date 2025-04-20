LOL! HER FACE! Sen. Chris Van Hollen BOTCHES Softball Question About Abrego-Garcia from Dana Bash (Watch)

It's been a BIG week for Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen.

BIG big week.

He finally managed to make a name for himself ... granted, he did so by defending an alleged wife-beating, sex-trafficking, drug-dealing, illegal MS-13 gang member and reminding America that Democrats care more about criminals than they do them, BUT HEY, he's on the Sunday morning talk shows.

Advertisement

Atta boy, Chris.

Too bad he wasn't quite ready to talk about Abrego-Garcia being an MS-13 gang member.

Watch:

🚨Van Hollen REFUSES to say Abrego-Garcia isn’t in MS13:



Bash: Can you say with absolute certainty that [Abrego-Garcia] is not, nor has he ever been a member of MS13?



Van Hollen: Accuses Trump of trying to "change the subject” — as he then changes the subject: “So I’m not going… pic.twitter.com/HcA8mMXOT6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2025

Honestly, we're shocked Bash asked him about it. Then again, we're pretty sure she was just throwing him a softball question and giving him an opportunity to clear everything up, but he couldn't because, HELLO, he's in the gang. Oh, and he entered illegally.

He shouldn't have been allowed to stay in our country.

This is not rocket science.

LOL at Dana Bash's face.



She did not expect him to do that...she was throwing him a softball question expecting the usual denial.



And of course the takeaway here after listening to what intrepid CIA-Agent-Disguised-As-Mere-US-Congressman Van Hollen said is that YES HE KNOWS… — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) April 20, 2025

Womp womp.

What a tool. He’s a prime example of “don’t ask a question you don’t want answered”. — Rafaella Gabriela Sarsaparilla (@magic_mom14) April 20, 2025

It's the little things that keep you laughing, you know?

He’s finally starting to get it. “Damn, I really chose an MS-13 wife beater as the poster child for due process.” — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) April 20, 2025

That he did.

He wins the "confession through projection" award of the week. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 20, 2025

Ain't it great?

============================================================

Related:

JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry Trans Is GLORIOUS

SEND THEM BACK! Meet the Sick MONSTERS Democrats Are Fighting to PROTECT and Keep In Our Country

ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't Read the Room (Watch)

Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for Renaming DEI Program Is PERFECT

Conjugal Visit? BAHAHA! Cocktail Pic of Sen. Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is Comedy GOLD

============================================================