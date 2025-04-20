JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry...
Send Them BACK! Here's a TERRIFYING List of What the MONSTERS Dems Are...
ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't...
Chuck Todd Pretends He Didn’t Take Part in Trying to Deplatform and Destroy...
VIP
Lights Are on but Nobody’s Home! Aging Empty-Headed Protesters Chant Outside JD Vance’s...
Derp Vs Twerp: James Carville and David Hogg are Catfighting Over the Future...
Promised Persecution: Jamie Raskin Says Retribution is Coming for Those Who've Opposed His...
Robots Run Beijing's First Half Marathon and Tweeps Worry About the Upcoming Robot...
Voted for It! Dem CNN Panelists Shocked Americans Approve Trump’s Handling of the...
VIP
President Trump Accused of Photoshopping Gang Tattoos Onto Kilmar Abrego Garcia
The Farce Awakens: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Returns to X to Let...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Us She's a Serious Lawmaker and a Black Woman...
Babylon Bee Roasts Gretchen Whitmer’s Next White House Disguise with Brutal (and Hilarious...
Man in Scotland Says He’ll Scream ‘Rape’ If Attempted to Be Removed From...

LOL! HER FACE! Sen. Chris Van Hollen BOTCHES Softball Question About Abrego-Garcia from Dana Bash (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on April 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It's been a BIG week for Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen.

BIG big week.

He finally managed to make a name for himself ... granted, he did so by defending an alleged wife-beating, sex-trafficking, drug-dealing, illegal MS-13 gang member and reminding America that Democrats care more about criminals than they do them, BUT HEY, he's on the Sunday morning talk shows.

Advertisement

Atta boy, Chris. 

Too bad he wasn't quite ready to talk about Abrego-Garcia being an MS-13 gang member.

Watch:

Honestly, we're shocked Bash asked him about it. Then again, we're pretty sure she was just throwing him a softball question and giving him an opportunity to clear everything up, but he couldn't because, HELLO, he's in the gang. Oh, and he entered illegally.

He shouldn't have been allowed to stay in our country.

This is not rocket science.

Womp womp.

It's the little things that keep you laughing, you know?

Recommended

JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry Trans Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

That he did.

Ain't it great?

============================================================

Related:

JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry Trans Is GLORIOUS

SEND THEM BACK! Meet the Sick MONSTERS Democrats Are Fighting to PROTECT and Keep In Our Country

ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't Read the Room (Watch)

Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for Renaming DEI Program Is PERFECT

Conjugal Visit? BAHAHA! Cocktail Pic of Sen. Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is Comedy GOLD

============================================================

Tags: DANA BASH ILLEGALS MS-13 SOUTHERN BORDER CHRIS VAN HOLLEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry Trans Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't Read the Room (Watch)
Sam J.
Chuck Todd Pretends He Didn’t Take Part in Trying to Deplatform and Destroy President Trump
Warren Squire
Send Them BACK! Here's a TERRIFYING List of What the MONSTERS Dems Are Defending Have Done to Americans
Sam J.
Promised Persecution: Jamie Raskin Says Retribution is Coming for Those Who've Opposed His Dem Party
Warren Squire
Voted for It! Dem CNN Panelists Shocked Americans Approve Trump’s Handling of the Illegal Alien Crisis
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry Trans Is GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement