Antifa Breaking Up Cement Bollards for Projectiles Against Law Enforcement

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 07, 2025
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

This editor admits he's doing a lot of speculation in this headline. Maybe this isn't Antifa, but just a protester wearing the Antifa uniform of a mask and a black hoodie. And maybe it's a summer jobs program, and the city is paying him to take down those bollards. But we feel pretty confident that this is Antifa breaking up cement bollards to use as projectiles against immigration law enforcement in Los Angeles.

We don't know if these are Democrats or just anarchists, but yes, Democrats get very violent when they don't get their way.

Allowing this. And putting out statements about immigration enforcement sowing terror in the community and disrupting basic principles of safety.

Seriously, she should be arrested.

And Mayor Karen Bass and the LAPD do nothing. At the very least, shouldn't this person be arrested for vandalism?

Tags: KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

