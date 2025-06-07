Antifa Breaking Up Cement Bollards for Projectiles Against Law Enforcement

This editor admits he's doing a lot of speculation in this headline. Maybe this isn't Antifa, but just a protester wearing the Antifa uniform of a mask and a black hoodie. And maybe it's a summer jobs program, and the city is paying him to take down those bollards. But we feel pretty confident that this is Antifa breaking up cement bollards to use as projectiles against immigration law enforcement in Los Angeles.

We don't know if these are Democrats or just anarchists, but yes, Democrats get very violent when they don't get their way.

LA allows this? Where's the mayor? — SteveinHNL (@stevekimlaw) June 7, 2025

Allowing this. And putting out statements about immigration enforcement sowing terror in the community and disrupting basic principles of safety.

LA Mayor Bass should be arrested for violating federal law and inciting violence against law enforcement officers. LAPD Chief McDonell should be arrested for sitting on his hands and allowing this violence to happen. — Glenn Greenspan (@Gsquared333) June 7, 2025

Seriously, she should be arrested.

Overwhelming force is required. Rioters should be arrested and, when convicted, they should be moved to a facility in the desert far from LA. — R. Pearson (@ReignoldG) June 7, 2025

Isn’t this a good time to call in the National Guard? — Joe Ann (@JoeAnn459) June 7, 2025

If any couple of them would be put down, I'd bet the problem would resove itself. — Tivis (@tivislanders66) June 7, 2025

I've got a job for him pic.twitter.com/jqOPtthS8U — Jay VanOrman -Transition to Greatness- (@JayVanOrman) June 7, 2025

And Mayor Karen Bass and the LAPD do nothing. At the very least, shouldn't this person be arrested for vandalism?

