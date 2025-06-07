Pro-Illegal Alien Forces Gather to Interfere with a Major ICE Crackdown at a...
He's STILL Doing This? Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Says Trump Owes Abrego...
Riley Gaines Won't Let Simone Biles Stop Her From Standing Up for Women...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comes Out in Favor of Human Trafficking If Her April X...
Full of Sith: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Bashes the Color of Trump’s...
Smuggle Snuggle: Jennings Says Dem Chris Van Hollen is Reigniting His Bromance with...
Federal Court Affirms Trump’s Authority to Revoke AP’s Privileged Access to the Oval...
Spectacular Fail: Idiot Protester Tries to Stop an ICE Vehicle With His Bare...

It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Found Yet Another Exception to 'No One Is Above the Law'

Doug P. | 1:29 PM on June 07, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In Los Angeles yesterday rioters surrounded an ICE facility and attempted to prevent arrests of illegal aliens in the city. 

One of the people arrested was the president of SEIU California. 

This is the SEIU's side of the story: 

"Peacefully observing"?

Sounds more like "non-peacefully obstructing justice" to us: 

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer has often said that "no one is above the law," but that has been suspended until further notice.

Now Schumer is defending obstruction of justice: 

What happened to "no one is above the law"? It's a total mystery.

Lyin' Chuck has made it clear he's fine with it as long as a Democrat is doing the obstructing. 

