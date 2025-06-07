It's 'D'ifferent! Chuck Schumer Found Yet Another Exception to 'No One Is Above the Law'

In Los Angeles yesterday rioters surrounded an ICE facility and attempted to prevent arrests of illegal aliens in the city.

One of the people arrested was the president of SEIU California.

Advertisement

This is the SEIU's side of the story:

Let’s be clear: ICE injured and detained the president of SEIU California for peacefully observing.



ICE picked the wrong side. The wrong state. The wrong person. and the wrong union. David Huerta stood up. And 750,000 SEIU workers are standing with him.https://t.co/WYzt2Bv38I — SEIU California (@seiucalifornia) June 6, 2025

"Peacefully observing"?

Sounds more like "non-peacefully obstructing justice" to us:

Federal agents were executing a lawful judicial warrant at a LA worksite this morning when David Huerta deliberately obstructed their access by blocking their vehicle. He was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will face arraignment in federal court on Monday. Let… pic.twitter.com/GIFD34LIcF — U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 7, 2025

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer has often said that "no one is above the law," but that has been suspended until further notice.

Now Schumer is defending obstruction of justice:

The Trump administration’s disturbing pattern of arresting and detaining American citizens for exercising their right to free speech and protest is not only sickening—it’s a blatant abuse of power and a stain on our democracy.



David Huerta should be released immediately. https://t.co/FtNavf5FGA — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 7, 2025

What happened to "no one is above the law"? It's a total mystery.

“Peacefully protesting” does not include impeding law enforcement or assaulting police officers. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 7, 2025

It is not a right to obstruct justice — Eric (@indminded135) June 7, 2025

Lyin' Chuck has made it clear he's fine with it as long as a Democrat is doing the obstructing.