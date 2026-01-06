Stephen Miller Doubles Down: Greenland 'Should Be Part of the United States' – No Military Needed

January 6 Participant Tells Congress She Has Educated Herself and Escaped the MAGA...
justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Stephen Miller insists Greenland is not off the table, after all. 

Advertisement

They do have great minerals.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller insisted Monday evening that Greenland should be part of the US, predicting that “nobody’s going to fight the United States” about the future of the world’s largest island.

CNN host Jake Tapper had asked Miller about a Saturday X post by his wife, Katie, that depicted a map of Greenland with the Stars and Stripes overlaid and the caption “SOON.”

“The Lead” anchor pointed out that Katie Miller had made the post hours after US special forces arrested Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and brought him to New York to stand trial on drug and weapons charges. 

“That’s why it’s newly relevant,” Tapper said. 


“And I’ll talk with you about it for an hour,” Miller retorted. “I think it’s [a] really important conversation. I just want to — I just wanted to reset, Jake, by making clear that has been the formal position of the US government since the beginning of this administration, frankly, going back into the previous Trump administration, that Greenland should be part of the United States.The president has been very clear about that. That is the formal position of the US government.”

Advertisement

When art imitates life.

It appears Stephen Miller agrees with that notion.

No need to fear for Greenland. The United States will be a benevolent government. They will likely be happier than ever. 

Denmark can't stand up to Russia and China. America can. It's an easy call. 

Advertisement

Just a reminder, our hero Nick Shirley went to Greenland not long ago and they are ready for America and MAGA.

The Chairman of Denmark's Defense Committee is clearly in his feels about it all. Time will tell.

Stephen's wife is clearly on board with his message. Love to see family unity.

DONALD TRUMP GREENLAND NATIONAL SECURITY STEPHEN MILLER VENEZUELA

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement