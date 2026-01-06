Stephen Miller Doubles Down: Greenland 'Should Be Part of the United States' – No Military Needed

Stephen Miller insists Greenland is not off the table, after all.

Stephen Miller tells Jake Tapper: 'Nobody is going to fight the US' over Greenland https://t.co/grraWoNqfz pic.twitter.com/zAI9xAe5kt — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2026

I agree with that especially after what they just saw in Venezuela — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) January 6, 2026

They do have great minerals.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller insisted Monday evening that Greenland should be part of the US, predicting that “nobody’s going to fight the United States” about the future of the world’s largest island. CNN host Jake Tapper had asked Miller about a Saturday X post by his wife, Katie, that depicted a map of Greenland with the Stars and Stripes overlaid and the caption “SOON.” “The Lead” anchor pointed out that Katie Miller had made the post hours after US special forces arrested Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and brought him to New York to stand trial on drug and weapons charges. “That’s why it’s newly relevant,” Tapper said.

“And I’ll talk with you about it for an hour,” Miller retorted. “I think it’s [a] really important conversation. I just want to — I just wanted to reset, Jake, by making clear that has been the formal position of the US government since the beginning of this administration, frankly, going back into the previous Trump administration, that Greenland should be part of the United States.The president has been very clear about that. That is the formal position of the US government.”

Really a gift to the marketing of Greenland 2 to have Trump start rattling his saber about Greenland so soon before the movie releases on the 9th https://t.co/TGqWwyKIBH — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 6, 2026

When art imitates life.

I think Trump is a lot more serious about Greenland than Europe realises. — WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) January 6, 2026

It appears Stephen Miller agrees with that notion.

Trump been on a worldwide Treasure Hunt ever since he’s become President and I fear for Greenland. It’s scary times for any country sitting on something shiny. https://t.co/Jbgs9rxUK3 — Robbi F (@robbi_fahey) January 6, 2026

No need to fear for Greenland. The United States will be a benevolent government. They will likely be happier than ever.

President Trump: "We need Greenland for national security!" #Greenland #NATO



"Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place!"



"Denmark is not gonna be able to do it."



Stephen Miller: "We wouldn’t need military action. Greenland has a population of… pic.twitter.com/34eY4pLULH — AJ Huber (@Huberton) January 6, 2026

Denmark can't stand up to Russia and China. America can. It's an easy call.

GREENLAND FOR TRUMP pic.twitter.com/1kM634QFrs — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) January 13, 2025

Just a reminder, our hero Nick Shirley went to Greenland not long ago and they are ready for America and MAGA.

We will keep trying, but it is very difficult to argue your case with people who do not care the least to know what they are dealing with.



Stephen Miller does not know the population of Greenland (57,000). And he does not know why it belongs to Denmark. (History since 1380, at… — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) January 6, 2026

The Chairman of Denmark's Defense Committee is clearly in his feels about it all. Time will tell.

Stephen's wife is clearly on board with his message. Love to see family unity.

