January 6 Participant Tells Congress She Has Educated Herself and Escaped the MAGA...
Reuters: Spain Will Not Recognize America’s Actions in Venezuela
From New York to Cuba: Why Collectivism Always Ends the Same Way
Stephen Miller Doubles Down: Greenland 'Should Be Part of the United States' –...
Oh DAMN! Katie Miller BODIES The Expert™ Tom Nichols for His Mean-Girl Comments...
WTF?! Mollie Hemingway OWNS Mark Kelly for DESPERATE Fundraising Email for Himself ......
Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOU...
Mamdani's Own Goal: Promising Cheap World Cup Tickets from the Wrong Side of...
ICE Agents Infiltrate Minneapolis: J6 Connection to Daycare Fraud Gets Uncovered
Dan Goldman Uses J6 Anniversary to Drop (Accidentally) HILARIOUS Campaign Ad, and We...
Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank...
VIP
Harmeet K. Dhillon Officially Puts Zohran Mamdani on NOTICE Over Discrimination and OH...
Hag PLEASE: Hillary Clinton's J6 Anniversary Trump-Dunk Gets SAVAGE Ratio Roast and We...
*SNORT* Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani Literally CHASED Off After Press Conference at...

Jason Crow, Who Recently Encouraged Military Sedition, Thinks January 6 Should Be 'Democracy Day'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on January 06, 2026
Twitchy


When it comes to beating a dead horse, nobody busts out that flogging stick quite so quickly as an elected Democrat. 

Today is January 6. For most normal people, that means that Christmas is over with the Feast of the Epiphany, and it might be time, sadly, to take down the decorations. Apparently, it is also National Cuddle Day, so we ask everyone to please respect the privacy of Harry Sisson and Chris Mowrey during this special time. 

Advertisement

But for Democrat politicians, of course, January 6 is worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and the cancellation of Firefly combined!

We've already seen Hillary Clinton try to milk the fake 'insurrection' of five years ago to embarrassing results. Other Democrats, like Wisconsin's Mark Pocan, are trying to fundraise off the 'fedsurrection.' 

But Rep. Jason Crow actually made us roll our eyes straight back into our skulls with his January 6 proposal earlier today: a resolution to declare this day 'Democracy Day.'

If grasping at straws were a tweet, it would be this one. 

Obviously, we needn't remind any Twitchy readers that Crow is a member of the 'Seditious Six,' who very recently called for mutiny in the United States military. 

But he is still VERY concerned about grandmas taking walking tours of the Capitol five years ago.

So concerned that his resolution peddles long-debunked lies: 

Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO-06), on the 5th anniversary of the January 6, 2021 violent insurrection on our nation’s Capitol, introduced a resolution to designate January 6th annually as “Democracy Day.” 

Congressman Crow’s resolution would remember the sacrifices of over 140 law enforcement officers on January 6th who were injured or killed by a violent mob who attacked the Capitol, as well as acknowledge the successful transition of power despite the attack. Each year on Democracy Day, state and local governments, civil and educational authorities, and the American public would be encouraged to observe the day with civics and pro-democracy programs and activities.

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

For the five billionth time, no officers died on January 6 or even because of it. And there was never any threat to the 'transition of power.' It is disgraceful to even mention these lies, given the one veteran who WAS murdered on that day. 

But Crow's real goal is stated in his resolution. He wants to keep using January 6 as a political cudgel for as long as he can. 

Except everyone sees right through him. 

OOF. 

No wonder Crow hates this day so much. What a humiliating moment for him, and so many other Democrats like Abigail Spanberger in her gas mask. 

That resolution has a much better chance of passing than Crow's 'Democracy Day.' 

If Crow insists on never letting go of January 6, then we will never let go of the image of him quaking on the floor for no reason. 

Advertisement

Hard to believe that this man was ever an Army Ranger. 

And the man who murdered Babbitt was never punished. In fact, it turns out that Michael Byrd is as much a grifter as Somalis in Minnesota

Crow passed pathetic long ago. Now, he's just contemptible. 

Yes. That, too. 

We're not sure if Crow himself is that stupid, or if he simply thinks that his followers are. 

We'll embrace the power of 'AND.'

HA. 

That J6 Committee better hope that those autopen pardons hold up in court. It's pretty well documented by now how they destroyed evidence and suborned false testimony from witnesses. 

Advertisement

Ahem. 

We can neither confirm nor deny whether Crow lost control of his bodily functions five years ago. 

That is who Crow was cowering from. That woman and some weird guy in buffalo horns. 

As Elon Musk would say, 'Let that sink in.' 

But if Crow is adamant about holding sedition to account, we've got an idea for another day that Congress should recognize.

Ask Senator Mark Kelly how that's working out for him these days. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth already made him regret it where it hurts politicians the most: in his wallet

Crow isn't eligible for a military pension, so Hegseth can't dock him like he did Kelly. 

But that's OK. Because, as much as Jason Crow wants January 6 to be a weapon for his own political gain, there is one indelible image of that day that people will remember for far longer. 

The image of him trembling on the floor like a frightened rabbit. 

============================================

Related:

We've Got Mamdani's Tenant Director's Old Tweets From Her Now-Deleted Account and YIKES!

Welcome to the 'We Don't Suffer Fools Lightly' Administration (The Media Is Not Going to Like It)

Advertisement

President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas Maduro

Scott Jennings Reminds America How Lucky We Are With a Biden Maduro Flashback

While the Left Cries, Actual Venezuelans Take to the Streets to Cheer Maduro's Capture

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Oh DAMN! Katie Miller BODIES The Expert™ Tom Nichols for His Mean-Girl Comments About Her Husband (Watch)
Sam J.
WTF?! Mollie Hemingway OWNS Mark Kelly for DESPERATE Fundraising Email for Himself ... and Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Reuters: Spain Will Not Recognize America’s Actions in Venezuela
Brett T.
Stephen Miller Doubles Down: Greenland 'Should Be Part of the United States' – No Military Needed
justmindy
Yeah, AWKWARD --> Ilhan Omar Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD in Thank You Post to 'Champion' Tim Walz
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mary Katharine Ham's Video-Thread of Venezuelans BLASTING Trump-Hating Leftists Is GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement