Jason Crow, Who Recently Encouraged Military Sedition, Thinks January 6 Should Be 'Democracy Day'



When it comes to beating a dead horse, nobody busts out that flogging stick quite so quickly as an elected Democrat.

Today is January 6. For most normal people, that means that Christmas is over with the Feast of the Epiphany, and it might be time, sadly, to take down the decorations. Apparently, it is also National Cuddle Day, so we ask everyone to please respect the privacy of Harry Sisson and Chris Mowrey during this special time.

But for Democrat politicians, of course, January 6 is worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and the cancellation of Firefly combined!

We've already seen Hillary Clinton try to milk the fake 'insurrection' of five years ago to embarrassing results. Other Democrats, like Wisconsin's Mark Pocan, are trying to fundraise off the 'fedsurrection.'

But Rep. Jason Crow actually made us roll our eyes straight back into our skulls with his January 6 proposal earlier today: a resolution to declare this day 'Democracy Day.'

I'm introducing a new resolution—to recognize January 6th as Democracy Day.



That day was a violent assault on our democracy and one of the darkest days in American history.



We can't forget what happened.https://t.co/pkQlb5kMRo — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 6, 2026

If grasping at straws were a tweet, it would be this one.

Obviously, we needn't remind any Twitchy readers that Crow is a member of the 'Seditious Six,' who very recently called for mutiny in the United States military.

But he is still VERY concerned about grandmas taking walking tours of the Capitol five years ago.

So concerned that his resolution peddles long-debunked lies:

Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO-06), on the 5th anniversary of the January 6, 2021 violent insurrection on our nation’s Capitol, introduced a resolution to designate January 6th annually as “Democracy Day.” Congressman Crow’s resolution would remember the sacrifices of over 140 law enforcement officers on January 6th who were injured or killed by a violent mob who attacked the Capitol, as well as acknowledge the successful transition of power despite the attack. Each year on Democracy Day, state and local governments, civil and educational authorities, and the American public would be encouraged to observe the day with civics and pro-democracy programs and activities.

For the five billionth time, no officers died on January 6 or even because of it. And there was never any threat to the 'transition of power.' It is disgraceful to even mention these lies, given the one veteran who WAS murdered on that day.

But Crow's real goal is stated in his resolution. He wants to keep using January 6 as a political cudgel for as long as he can.

Except everyone sees right through him.

Hi Jason. Stay strong and brave. pic.twitter.com/ql4J6HghAD — Erick Farmer (@ErickFarmer73) January 6, 2026

OOF.

No wonder Crow hates this day so much. What a humiliating moment for him, and so many other Democrats like Abigail Spanberger in her gas mask.

We will name it after you and call it Coward Day https://t.co/jl1w4IV7yn pic.twitter.com/AQ1pERFPc1 — Colorado Duke (@Thedukeisking) January 6, 2026

That resolution has a much better chance of passing than Crow's 'Democracy Day.'

5 years ago this combat vet ranger cowered for the camera as protestors were ushered into the capital. We did peacefully and patriotically make our voices heard. You just didn't like what we the people had to say. https://t.co/0P2MiW5JZ2 pic.twitter.com/WHL0ujFYxx — Craken (@COConservMedia) January 6, 2026

If Crow insists on never letting go of January 6, then we will never let go of the image of him quaking on the floor for no reason.

The thing about that day I remember most is when you cowered on the floor like a frightened little animal. Right where you belong — Bobson Dugnutt (@Kenworthdiesel) January 6, 2026

Hard to believe that this man was ever an Army Ranger.

When the Capital police officer murdered unarmed Ashli Babbitt? That violent assault? The only person killed that day. — Sheepletwit (@sheepletwit) January 6, 2026

And the man who murdered Babbitt was never punished. In fact, it turns out that Michael Byrd is as much a grifter as Somalis in Minnesota.

These people have nothing else. It’s pathetic. https://t.co/WfTBSoRZrt — Queststone (@queststone) January 6, 2026

Crow passed pathetic long ago. Now, he's just contemptible.

This is lame. Seriously. — CO-Williams (@williams_c33) January 6, 2026

Yes. That, too.

We do not live in a democracy. I find it disturbing that you think we do. How can you be a representative and not know what kind of government you work in?

Incredibly stupid. https://t.co/2iUVLd14NY — Steve (@Steve3307958384) January 6, 2026

We're not sure if Crow himself is that stupid, or if he simply thinks that his followers are.

We'll embrace the power of 'AND.'

Totally agree! What Nancy Pelosi, the FBI, and the J6 committee did was unforgivable. — The Great Reset (@thegreatreset99) January 6, 2026

HA.

That J6 Committee better hope that those autopen pardons hold up in court. It's pretty well documented by now how they destroyed evidence and suborned false testimony from witnesses.

Oh we won’t forget what happened, “HERO.” pic.twitter.com/UCnm9zbm8i — Bread And Caviar (@bread_n_caviar) January 6, 2026

Ahem.

We can neither confirm nor deny whether Crow lost control of his bodily functions five years ago.

That is who Crow was cowering from. That woman and some weird guy in buffalo horns.

As Elon Musk would say, 'Let that sink in.'

But if Crow is adamant about holding sedition to account, we've got an idea for another day that Congress should recognize.

I'm suggesting November 19 be recognized as Sedition Day - the day 6 Democrat lawmakers released a video suggesting sedition to members of the armed forces. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 6, 2026

Ask Senator Mark Kelly how that's working out for him these days. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth already made him regret it where it hurts politicians the most: in his wallet.

Crow isn't eligible for a military pension, so Hegseth can't dock him like he did Kelly.

But that's OK. Because, as much as Jason Crow wants January 6 to be a weapon for his own political gain, there is one indelible image of that day that people will remember for far longer.

The image of him trembling on the floor like a frightened rabbit.





