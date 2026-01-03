Scott Jennings Reminds America How Lucky We Are With a Biden Maduro Flashback



It has been a wild day on Twitter. (Or X, if you prefer.)

After President Trump ordered the overnight strike in Venezuela, and US Delta Force operators captured and extracted dictator Nicolas Maduro, the social media platform has been a whirlwind of activity. From Venezuelans singing and dancing in celebration to leftists in America crying because one of their favorite world leaders had been taken out, we've frantically been trying to keep up with all of the reactions -- the good, the bad, and the extremely ugly.

But amid all the furor, our favorite CNN commentator (and Salem Media radio host) Scott Jennings chimed in earlier today with yet another reminder of how much better off America is with Donald Trump, JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, and the rest of the Trump 2.0 administration in charge than what we had gone through for the prior four years.

All it took was one tweet about Maduro from the previous Zombie-in-Chief, Joe Biden:

Kind of wild just how dumb and dishonest he was. pic.twitter.com/3UcVpxatWR — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026

'Wild' is one way to put it.

Another way to put it would be to say that Biden -- or whoever wrote his tweets -- talked a big game but always bent over for the worst people in the world, like Maduro, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

And America always suffered for it.

Team Biden sent the tweet above in the lead-up to the 2020 election. But we're old enough to remember how easily Maduro played him like a fiddle once Biden actually became President.

Reminder that Biden tried to bribe Maduro into holding free elections...



Maduro pocketed the bribe...and stole the elections. pic.twitter.com/HE6GNSK0vY — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 3, 2026

OOF.

But that's on brand for Biden, who also sent pallets of cash and lifted sanctions on Iran, thereby funding the October 7 massacre conducted by Hamas.

As Biden swapped prisoners with Maduro. — Booker (@RealBookerScott) January 3, 2026

Oh, yeah. That, too.

And guess which country always ended up with the short end of that stick?

https://t.co/BHRTfgKo0d And Biden's way of "standing" with the Venezuelan people was to do absolutely nothing while Maduro continued to flood the US with drugs and criminals over an open border. You just can't have enough bad things to say about that senile old bastard. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) January 3, 2026

Based on their reactions on social media, we're pretty sure we know who the Venezuelan people prefer to stand with them.

And it ain't old Uncle Joey.

In fairness, Biden thought he was ordering Baskin Robbins on DoorDash when he wrote this. https://t.co/WNkur36Qpq — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) January 3, 2026

In true fairness, Biden probably WAS eating Baskin-Robbins when someone else wrote it.

Well, in fairness, his brain was pretty much Tapioca pudding. https://t.co/ixWzKUuwFN — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 3, 2026

So much fairness going around on Twitter this afternoon.

We're here for it.

Aged like a warm glass of milk — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) January 3, 2026

Well, he’s not wrong about the second paragraph; he did nothing more than stand, albeit a bit wobbly, but that’s all he did. — sallysweetwater0gmail.com (@sallysweetwatr) January 3, 2026

As Jennings would say, it's pretty 'wild' how Biden's constant stumbling, falling, and wandering off into the jungle wasn't just a sign of his senility, but an ongoing metaphor for all of his administration's policies, foreign and domestic.

Wait till it comes out as fallout in the Maduro prosecution that Biden didn’t really win his election either. https://t.co/UqvX2yalhN — Cindy Simpson (@Simpsonreport) January 3, 2026

We already know that Maduro didn't actually win HIS election. And Biden did nothing about that.

Could he have been worried about the legitimacy of his own 'win'?

And let's not let Obama off the hook here either.

Exactly.

And then there's Biden's hand-picked successor, who never won a single primary vote and thankfully did not win the 20204 election.

If Kamala were President, Maduro would still be in his Presidential palace today, laughing at her, sending more drugs and criminals into the United States, stealing more oil, and funding more terrorism.

We thank Scott Jennings for reminding us that elections matter. BIGLY.

As Nicolas Maduro was taken aboard the USS Iwo Jima earlier today, blindfolded and in handcuffs, we're pretty sure he would agree.





============================================

Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

