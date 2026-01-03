Kathy Hochul Disgraces Herself and the Skylines of New York For Fictional 'Muslim-American Heritage'

Scott Jennings Shares a Meme That PERFECTLY Captures the Dems' Latest 'Priorities' Pivot
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on January 03, 2026
Various


One of the hallmarks of Communist regimes is humiliation rituals. It is not enough to cow the populace into submission; Communists have to shame, disgrace, and dishonor their opposition to crush the people's spirit as well. Mao's Cultural Revolution in China was rife with humiliation rituals, such as putting individuals in dunce caps in the public square to be beaten, jeered at, and spat upon.

So, what would Communist Zohran Mamdani's inauguration be without a little public humiliation and dishonor, courtesy of the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul? 

Last night, Hochul beamed with pride as she posted pictures of skylines in New York City and State lit up in green and white to celebrate the new mayor -- and allegedly Muslim-American Heritage Month, which she basically just made up.

Seriously, lady? Have you no shame at all?  

(That was a rhetorical question.)

Green is, of course, a prominent color in Islam, but if the green and white color pattern looks familiar, it should. Those are also the colors of Hamas terrorists and their flag. 


This is the pinnacle of adding insult to injury. Imagine being a family member of a 9/11 victim or first responder -- or just a Jewish person -- and looking up to see your city's skyline lit up in the colors of people who want to kill you. 

Hochul was deservedly raked over the coals on X for the repugnant display that she authorized. 

That's the understatement of the year, even just a few days into it. 

But it isn't really the World Trade Center, is it? Even though the address is One World Trade Center. 

Because those buildings don't exist anymore. 

It was the building that was erected so that New York would never forget. 

Hochul forgot. 

Except that she didn't, which is even worse. 

We can't wait for karma to catch up. 

No, they are trying to demoralize and humiliate us. 

It won't work. 

And THAT was her objective, more than anything else. 

It certainly wasn't some made-up celebration of 'Muslim-American Heritage Month.'

No one has. 

She can't name one, let alone three. 

But we can. 

There was the attack on the World Trade Center, the attack on the Pentagon, and United Flight 93. 

Were those the 'contributions' she was thinking of?

Good point. If the left didn't have double standards, they would have none. 

As for Kathy Hochul, we really do try to stay away from NSFW language at Twitchy, but sometimes it is called for. We think the following tweet sums up our sentiments for the governor pretty well. 

Amen. 

