Kathy Hochul Disgraces Herself and the Skylines of New York For Fictional 'Muslim-American Heritage'

One of the hallmarks of Communist regimes is humiliation rituals. It is not enough to cow the populace into submission; Communists have to shame, disgrace, and dishonor their opposition to crush the people's spirit as well. Mao's Cultural Revolution in China was rife with humiliation rituals, such as putting individuals in dunce caps in the public square to be beaten, jeered at, and spat upon.
So, what would Communist Zohran Mamdani's inauguration be without a little public humiliation and dishonor, courtesy of the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul?
Last night, Hochul beamed with pride as she posted pictures of skylines in New York City and State lit up in green and white to celebrate the new mayor -- and allegedly Muslim-American Heritage Month, which she basically just made up.
The resilience, compassion, and contributions of Muslim communities help make our state stronger.— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 2, 2026
Tonight landmarks across the state are lit green as New York celebrates Muslim American Heritage Month. pic.twitter.com/5AFw9dsgof
Seriously, lady? Have you no shame at all?
(That was a rhetorical question.)
Green is, of course, a prominent color in Islam, but if the green and white color pattern looks familiar, it should. Those are also the colors of Hamas terrorists and their flag.
This is literally the color of the flag of Hamas. NYC is now conquered. https://t.co/nsPmAnDF4w pic.twitter.com/LoaWNovLBn— RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) January 3, 2026
This is the pinnacle of adding insult to injury. Imagine being a family member of a 9/11 victim or first responder -- or just a Jewish person -- and looking up to see your city's skyline lit up in the colors of people who want to kill you.
Hochul was deservedly raked over the coals on X for the repugnant display that she authorized.
What a disgrace.— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 3, 2026
That's the understatement of the year, even just a few days into it.
Lighting the World Trade Center in Islamic green 25 years after Islamists destroyed it is what being conquered looks like. https://t.co/wOnEqckmi6— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 3, 2026
But it isn't really the World Trade Center, is it? Even though the address is One World Trade Center.
Because those buildings don't exist anymore.
It was the building that was erected so that New York would never forget.
Huh. I wonder what happened to the two buildings that stood in this spot previously. 🤔 https://t.co/J7zQvmXLrq pic.twitter.com/gEpzRgCI2S— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 3, 2026
The twin towers were unable to be lit green tonight. https://t.co/g4mqXyfzIU— Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) January 3, 2026
Hochul forgot.
Except that she didn't, which is even worse.
Osama Bin Laden contributed 19 of his finest men to this project https://t.co/UwujMxBWJU pic.twitter.com/6QSR6gr3aW— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 3, 2026
Karma wont forget you. pic.twitter.com/cRIprzZL6q— 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) January 3, 2026
We can't wait for karma to catch up.
Two landmarks noticeably absent. @GovKathyHochul https://t.co/vRoW1r2GoZ— Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) January 3, 2026
The World Trade Center Tower.— Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) January 3, 2026
Lit up green.
For.
Muslim.
American.
Heritage.
Month.
They're just trying to provoke us at this point, right?
RIGHT????? 😡🤬 https://t.co/QeJKZSUDpx pic.twitter.com/da8ejtM98j
No, they are trying to demoralize and humiliate us.
It won't work.
It’s disgusting that the Freedom Tower - which stands at the World Trade Center site - is lit in green to celebrate Islam.— Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) January 3, 2026
What “contributions of Muslim communities” are you honoring here, Governor? The time the worst among them killed thousands of innocent Americans? https://t.co/1NijFxhPNT
Hi, Kath. Remind me why this tower was built, please. pic.twitter.com/TSZ3Rb4vIw— Magills (@magills_) January 3, 2026
Vomit inducing.— Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) January 3, 2026
And THAT was her objective, more than anything else.
It certainly wasn't some made-up celebration of 'Muslim-American Heritage Month.'
Literally never heard of this month before today.— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 3, 2026
No one has.
Please list just three contributions. Just three.— Right Wing Jewess (@RightWingJewess) January 3, 2026
She can't name one, let alone three.
But we can.
There was the attack on the World Trade Center, the attack on the Pentagon, and United Flight 93.
Were those the 'contributions' she was thinking of?
I remember the last time we let Muslims light up landmarks in New York pic.twitter.com/87nf12Ouy8— William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) January 3, 2026
Are these being lit green as well!?!???…. Oh wait 🤦🏻♀️😡 you are disgraceful !!! https://t.co/Ua0m8Wq5W4 pic.twitter.com/BTB5n9qYhY— ohiopatriot🇺🇸 (@AEJ197) January 3, 2026
Apparently leftists only apply their “separation of church and state” to Christianity… https://t.co/ZpKnva12d0— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 3, 2026
Good point. If the left didn't have double standards, they would have none.
As for Kathy Hochul, we really do try to stay away from NSFW language at Twitchy, but sometimes it is called for. We think the following tweet sums up our sentiments for the governor pretty well.
I mean this in the most offensive way possible. Go. F***. Yourself. https://t.co/qVKfhx0Ax6 pic.twitter.com/4ovNW6Byw1— Jerome Montasque (@ltchris59) January 3, 2026
Amen.
Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an Islamist and avowed Democratic Socialist, and he is now the mayor of New York City.
