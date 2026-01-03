Kathy Hochul Disgraces Herself and the Skylines of New York For Fictional 'Muslim-American Heritage'



One of the hallmarks of Communist regimes is humiliation rituals. It is not enough to cow the populace into submission; Communists have to shame, disgrace, and dishonor their opposition to crush the people's spirit as well. Mao's Cultural Revolution in China was rife with humiliation rituals, such as putting individuals in dunce caps in the public square to be beaten, jeered at, and spat upon.

So, what would Communist Zohran Mamdani's inauguration be without a little public humiliation and dishonor, courtesy of the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul?

Last night, Hochul beamed with pride as she posted pictures of skylines in New York City and State lit up in green and white to celebrate the new mayor -- and allegedly Muslim-American Heritage Month, which she basically just made up.

The resilience, compassion, and contributions of Muslim communities help make our state stronger.



Tonight landmarks across the state are lit green as New York celebrates Muslim American Heritage Month. pic.twitter.com/5AFw9dsgof — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 2, 2026

Seriously, lady? Have you no shame at all?

(That was a rhetorical question.)

Green is, of course, a prominent color in Islam, but if the green and white color pattern looks familiar, it should. Those are also the colors of Hamas terrorists and their flag.





This is literally the color of the flag of Hamas. NYC is now conquered. https://t.co/nsPmAnDF4w pic.twitter.com/LoaWNovLBn — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) January 3, 2026

This is the pinnacle of adding insult to injury. Imagine being a family member of a 9/11 victim or first responder -- or just a Jewish person -- and looking up to see your city's skyline lit up in the colors of people who want to kill you.

Hochul was deservedly raked over the coals on X for the repugnant display that she authorized.

What a disgrace. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 3, 2026

That's the understatement of the year, even just a few days into it.

Lighting the World Trade Center in Islamic green 25 years after Islamists destroyed it is what being conquered looks like. https://t.co/wOnEqckmi6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 3, 2026

But it isn't really the World Trade Center, is it? Even though the address is One World Trade Center.

Because those buildings don't exist anymore.

It was the building that was erected so that New York would never forget.

Huh. I wonder what happened to the two buildings that stood in this spot previously. 🤔 https://t.co/J7zQvmXLrq pic.twitter.com/gEpzRgCI2S — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 3, 2026

The twin towers were unable to be lit green tonight. https://t.co/g4mqXyfzIU — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) January 3, 2026

Hochul forgot.

Except that she didn't, which is even worse.

Osama Bin Laden contributed 19 of his finest men to this project https://t.co/UwujMxBWJU pic.twitter.com/6QSR6gr3aW — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 3, 2026

We can't wait for karma to catch up.

The World Trade Center Tower.

Lit up green.

For.

Muslim.

American.

Heritage.

Month.

They're just trying to provoke us at this point, right?

RIGHT????? 😡🤬 https://t.co/QeJKZSUDpx pic.twitter.com/da8ejtM98j — Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) January 3, 2026

No, they are trying to demoralize and humiliate us.

It won't work.

It’s disgusting that the Freedom Tower - which stands at the World Trade Center site - is lit in green to celebrate Islam.



What “contributions of Muslim communities” are you honoring here, Governor? The time the worst among them killed thousands of innocent Americans? https://t.co/1NijFxhPNT — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) January 3, 2026

Hi, Kath. Remind me why this tower was built, please. pic.twitter.com/TSZ3Rb4vIw — Magills (@magills_) January 3, 2026

Vomit inducing. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) January 3, 2026

And THAT was her objective, more than anything else.

It certainly wasn't some made-up celebration of 'Muslim-American Heritage Month.'

Literally never heard of this month before today. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 3, 2026

No one has.

Please list just three contributions. Just three. — Right Wing Jewess (@RightWingJewess) January 3, 2026

She can't name one, let alone three.

But we can.

There was the attack on the World Trade Center, the attack on the Pentagon, and United Flight 93.

Were those the 'contributions' she was thinking of?

I remember the last time we let Muslims light up landmarks in New York pic.twitter.com/87nf12Ouy8 — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) January 3, 2026

Are these being lit green as well!?!???…. Oh wait 🤦🏻‍♀️😡 you are disgraceful !!! https://t.co/Ua0m8Wq5W4 pic.twitter.com/BTB5n9qYhY — ohiopatriot🇺🇸 (@AEJ197) January 3, 2026

Apparently leftists only apply their “separation of church and state” to Christianity… https://t.co/ZpKnva12d0 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 3, 2026

Good point. If the left didn't have double standards, they would have none.

As for Kathy Hochul, we really do try to stay away from NSFW language at Twitchy, but sometimes it is called for. We think the following tweet sums up our sentiments for the governor pretty well.

I mean this in the most offensive way possible. Go. F***. Yourself. https://t.co/qVKfhx0Ax6 pic.twitter.com/4ovNW6Byw1 — Jerome Montasque (@ltchris59) January 3, 2026

Amen.





Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an Islamist and avowed Democratic Socialist, and he is now the mayor of New York City.

