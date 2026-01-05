Pete Hegseth's Accountability Announcement About a 'Seditious Six' Dem Triggers Chuck Schumer

Shortly after President Trump announced that U.S. forces had removed Nicolas Maduro and his wife from Venezuela, some of the Democrats (with media assistance as usual) claimed it was an illegal operation.

That reminded us of the "Seditious Six" Democrats who previously told servicemembers that they have a duty to disobey "illegal orders." Nobody involved in the operation that we're aware of ignored the orders and all did their duty under the Commander in Chief (Seditious Six hardest hit).

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had previously announced that the Pentagon had plans to hold Sen. Mark Kelly, a Navy veteran, accountable for his role in the Democrats' "disobey illegal orders" sedition. Now we know what actions are being taken against Kelly:

Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline. As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) January 5, 2026

The full statement from Hegseth:

Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline. As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he is still accountable to military justice. And the Department of War — and the American people — expect justice. Therefore, in response to Senator Mark Kelly’s seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly, USN (Ret). The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay. To ensure this action, the Secretary of War has also issued a formal Letter of Censure, which outlines the totality of Captain (for now) Kelly’s reckless misconduct. This Censure is a necessary process step, and will be placed in Captain Kelly’s official and permanent military personnel file. Captain Kelly has been provided notice of the basis for this action and has thirty days to submit a response. The retirement grade determination process directed by Secretary Hegseth will be completed within forty five days. Captain Kelly’s status as a sitting United States Senator does not exempt him from accountability, and further violations could result in further action. These actions are based on Captain Kelly's public statements from June through December 2025 in which he characterized lawful military operations as illegal and counseled members of the Armed Forces to refuse lawful orders. This conduct was seditious in nature and violated Articles 133 and 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, to which Captain Kelly remains subject as a retired officer receiving pay.

Remember "no one is above the law"? The Democrats don't seem to think that's a thing anymore.

Senator Schumer said Hegseth's action against Kelly is a "despicable action." Of course, Chuck doesn't consider a member of Congress and a veteran encouraging servicemembers to disobey orders from the Commander in Chief to be wrong:

Mark Kelly is a hero and a patriot committed to serving the American people. Pete Hegseth is a lap dog committed to serving one man – Donald Trump.



This is a despicable act of political retribution. I stand with Sen. Kelly, who will always do the right thing no matter the… https://t.co/XYHfwkKssB — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 5, 2026

Oh, shut up, Chuck.

He was, then committed sedition, then doubled down, and continued his rhetoric. May he receive the justice Americans know he deserves. You cannot call for mutiny and believe it will have no consequences especially being such an accomplished military officer. https://t.co/Ikz11NMHJZ — Tony Stark (@TonyStark_19_81) January 5, 2026

The Dems keep citing Kelly's resume as an excuse for why he shouldn't be held accountable, because as usual they never intended "no one is above the law" to apply to everyone.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military while the Democrats have tried any seditious means necessary to stop it.

