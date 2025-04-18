Tom Homan SCHOOLS CNN Host Pushing Dem Talking Points About Deported Illegal
Conjugal Visit? BAHAHA! Cocktail Pic of Sen. Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is Comedy GOLD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:45 PM on April 18, 2025
AngieArtist

Find yourself someone who looks at you like Sen. Chris Van Hollen looks at the illegal gang-banger Trump deported. Seriously. 

This is just ridiculous, even for a Democrat.

Aww, yes, the cherry garnish makes it look even more festive.

Ha. 

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

And the comments, OH the comments.

Note, we did not write this post, and yes, it's a different picture, but ... we had to include it because we laughed at it.

Yes, we're writing about it.

And sure, we used it in our headline.

BUT we did not write it. 

See?

Flushed even.

They have really chosen the worst hill to die on.

It's a good question.

We wish we knew the answer.

============================================================

