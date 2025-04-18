Conjugal Visit? BAHAHA! Cocktail Pic of Sen. Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is Comedy GOLD

Find yourself someone who looks at you like Sen. Chris Van Hollen looks at the illegal gang-banger Trump deported. Seriously.

This is just ridiculous, even for a Democrat.

Advertisement

The look. The cherry garnish on the cocktail. This photo says way more than a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/t1SR2pxaky — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 18, 2025

Aww, yes, the cherry garnish makes it look even more festive.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

And the comments, OH the comments.

This was clearly a conjugal visit… https://t.co/7nwPNrmzMZ — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) April 18, 2025

Note, we did not write this post, and yes, it's a different picture, but ... we had to include it because we laughed at it.

Yes, we're writing about it.

And sure, we used it in our headline.

BUT we did not write it.

The secret of happy love life: Find someone in life who looks at you like a Democrat senator looks at a wife beating illegal alien gangbanger terrorist. https://t.co/2JBVgpGTD5 — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) April 18, 2025

See?

The GOP should have to report this staged photo from Bukele as an in-kind campaign contribution.



You're going to see it a lot come midterms. https://t.co/GqEaPY76GV — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) April 18, 2025

The Democrat Party isn’t circling the drain, they are already down the drain. https://t.co/GgZfyIEEhS — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) April 18, 2025

Flushed even.

What a dope! He’s acting as though he has done something noble. I would ask what is wrong with Democrats, but more importantly, what is right? https://t.co/605Kgd1kMY — Bill Smith (@BillSmi74636539) April 18, 2025

They have really chosen the worst hill to die on.

Why does Van Hollen hate Americans so much https://t.co/f4vSWH3JHc — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Pimpernell13) April 18, 2025

It's a good question.

We wish we knew the answer.

============================================================

Related:

And BOOMITY! JD Vance DESTROYS the Left's 'Due Process' Narrative As Only HE Can and It's PERFECT

OWNED! Katie Pavlich Takes Chris Van Hollen's and Kilmar Abrego Garcia BROMANCE Apart with Just 1 Word

TICK TOCK, TISH! AG Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Claims are BASELESS, There's Just 1 Big Problem

Thread Drops MAJOR Receipts Showing How Judges and Media Got DUPED About Kilmar Abrego Garcia and MS-13

Sucks to Be WU: TX Republicans Can't Help but LAUGH as Dem Gene Wu Melts DOWN Over School Choice (Watch)

============================================================