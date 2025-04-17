Sucks to Be WU: TX Republicans Can't Help but LAUGH as Dem Gene Wu Melts DOWN Over School Choice (Watch)

Awww, poor Gene Wu.

Nobody takes him seriously.

Well, except his fellow Texas Democrats, who for whatever reason thought he should be their party's chair.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

We are consistently reminded of WHY their approval rating is at 21%.

Seems Wu was very unhappy when he wasn't able to trap kids in crap schools to pander to the states teachers' unions. Ultimately that's why so many Democrats oppose money following the student, because they know public schools will have to start caring about the KIDS more than the unions.

Heck, teachers' unions could completely go away with all of the changes Trump is making ...

This is too funny, watch Wu lose his marbles:

This unhinged lunatic is Gene Wu.



He is the Chair of the Texas House Democrats.



He's desperately fighting against school choice.



He went to private school.

He sends his kids to private school. pic.twitter.com/ujBYvWpByi — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 17, 2025

He's so mad, ROFL.

And they're just laughing at him.

So great.

Why is it always the ones who went to private school or sending their children private school fight school choice?…. shouldn’t every parent decide what school is best for their children.?…. — Proud American Gram (@DSLPin) April 17, 2025

Because they're selfish a-holes owned by the teachers' unions.

Next question?

The teachers must be paying him very well — Thresa Clements (@tannclem) April 17, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Especially those union heads.

School choice is the only way to get these kids educated. — Brendan Lewis (@bclewis44) April 17, 2025

And that's the truth.

