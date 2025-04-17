REPORT: Five Dead, Four Injured In Shooting at Florida State University (One Suspect...
Sucks to Be WU: TX Republicans Can't Help but LAUGH as Dem Gene Wu Melts DOWN Over School Choice (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on April 17, 2025
Bravo/Meme

Awww, poor Gene Wu.

Nobody takes him seriously.

Well, except his fellow Texas Democrats, who for whatever reason thought he should be their party's chair.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

We are consistently reminded of WHY their approval rating is at 21%.

Seems Wu was very unhappy when he wasn't able to trap kids in crap schools to pander to the states teachers' unions. Ultimately that's why so many Democrats oppose money following the student, because they know public schools will have to start caring about the KIDS more than the unions.

Heck, teachers' unions could completely go away with all of the changes Trump is making ... 

This is too funny, watch Wu lose his marbles:

He's so mad, ROFL.

And they're just laughing at him.

So great.

Because they're selfish a-holes owned by the teachers' unions.

Next question?

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Especially those union heads.

And that's the truth.

