Dem AOC Can’t Grasp Why Those Who Criminally Enter Our Country are Treated as Criminals and Deported

Unsurprisingly, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is confused about something. That is her default setting after all. Well, here’s the latest. AOC doesn’t understand why President Donald Trump’s administration is treating illegal aliens who commit the crime of illegally entering the United States as the illegal alien criminals they are. Nothing is confusing about that at all. Unless you’re like all Democrats, including AOC, who love illegal aliens and don’t think our laws should pertain to them.

Here’s AOC. (WATCH)

🚨AOC is mad that the Trump admin thinks illegals are criminals and is trying to deport them:



"Their position is that everyone undocumented is a criminal. That’s what they think." pic.twitter.com/IpOll0TqXA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

The ACT itself "entering the US illegally" is a CRIME. https://t.co/oelo6Edis1 — 🇺🇸 🦅Detroit Dutch SSgt USMC (Ret.) 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️ (@DetDutch) May 3, 2025

Illegal and criminal do kind of go hand in hand 🤷‍♂️ — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) May 3, 2025

That connection is too much for AOC’s mind to process.

This willful ignorance of who illegal aliens are and why they should all be deported is spreading. Democrat Jasmine Crockett has been infected. (WATCH)

Right up there with Crockett when she said entering the US illegally isn’t a crime.pic.twitter.com/mPX28Sncbp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

How are they even real 🤦‍♂️ — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) May 3, 2025

Whether it's loans or illegal,the left has a difficult concept of the meaning of words or the fact that actions have consequences. pic.twitter.com/zNoLWMCmig — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) May 3, 2025

Wished they fought this hard for Americans! — George Denton (@LGDenton) May 3, 2025

We all know that will never happen. Democrats put Americans over illegal aliens? Get out of here!

Posters say it all comes down to words and what they mean.

Who’s gonna tell her that by definition that’s what they are? 🤷‍♀️ — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) May 3, 2025

That’s why they call them “illegals” and always have called them “illegals”



It’s illegal — Buddy Wortham (@BuddyWorth6614) May 3, 2025

If you came here illegally, you committed a crime. If you committed a crime, that means you are a criminal.



Very straightforward concepts here.

A > B > C — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 3, 2025

Demagoguery is more politically useful than the truth. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

And appropriately named. — Johnny Star Spangle (@JohnnyStarSpan) May 3, 2025

Democrats prefer emotion over logic and laws.

AOC is trying to be the face of her party but that face is getting smacked by her own voters. It happened last night at her town hall.

She’s leading the Party. Is she the most influential Democrat right now? She’s certainly putting herself out there. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) May 3, 2025

AOC is going nowhere. Look at what her district thinks of her. A complete failure just as CA. Who'd want that? She's just filling space for someone else who will step up. — Danette DuBrul (@dubrul_danette) May 3, 2025

And the fact that she doesn’t understand how they are illegal, tells me we can never let her be President. It just can’t happen. — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) May 3, 2025

Someone as lost as AOC over the definitions of words and the laws of our country should never win the White House. Heck, she should never leave her home without a dictionary.