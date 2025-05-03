Walking Meme Ted Lieu Thanks the Handful of Protesters at Torrance 'Day of...
Dem AOC Can’t Grasp Why Those Who Criminally Enter Our Country are Treated as Criminals and Deported

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on May 03, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Unsurprisingly, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is confused about something. That is her default setting after all. Well, here’s the latest. AOC doesn’t understand why President Donald Trump’s administration is treating illegal aliens who commit the crime of illegally entering the United States as the illegal alien criminals they are. Nothing is confusing about that at all. Unless you’re like all Democrats, including AOC, who love illegal aliens and don’t think our laws should pertain to them.

Here’s AOC. (WATCH)

That connection is too much for AOC’s mind to process.

This willful ignorance of who illegal aliens are and why they should all be deported is spreading. Democrat Jasmine Crockett has been infected. (WATCH)

We all know that will never happen. Democrats put Americans over illegal aliens? Get out of here!

Posters say it all comes down to words and what they mean.

Democrats prefer emotion over logic and laws.

AOC is trying to be the face of her party but that face is getting smacked by her own voters. It happened last night at her town hall.

Someone as lost as AOC over the definitions of words and the laws of our country should never win the White House. Heck, she should never leave her home without a dictionary.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

