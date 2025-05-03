‘Conservative’ David Brooks Says Activist Judges are Heroic and PBS is Straight Down...
Brian Stelter Says Trump Doesn’t Have the Power to Defund PBS and NPR...
Car Speeds Under New Holland Crop Sprayer on Road in Wild Video (WATCH)
Cartoon and Tunes: White House Debuts Animated Trump to Help Students Study and...
Promotion Commotion: Rumors Swirl that Stephen Miller Will Be Trump’s Next National Securi...
VIP
Scott Jennings Takes on ‘Democracy’-Loving Dems Who Want Unelected Judges Running the Coun...
Just Plane Stupid: Jasmine Crockett Says Trump is Trying to Kill Us by...
Cringe, Actually: Dem Senator Ed Markey Posts Dark, Disturbing TikTok Video that’s a...
VIP
The Democratic Party Is Running on Empty
Can You Smell the Hypocrisy? Media Leftists Are Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About John...
The BEST News We've Read Today! The U.N. Is Set to Run Out...
Just Amazing: New York Magazine Runs Story on John Fetterman's Health That Reads...
Who Even ARE You, Dude? NYC Mayoral Hopeful Dares Tom Homan to 'Come...
'Laugh-In' Star Comedian Ruth Buzzi Dead at 88

The Left Protests Itself as a Pro-Palestine Nurse Relentlessly Berates AOC at Her New York Town Hall

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:44 AM on May 03, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

A pro-Palestine protester made her presence known at Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall in Jackson Heights, New York, on Friday night. The woman who identified herself as a nurse berated AOC from the audience as seemingly useless men tried to corral her and lead her out of the building.

Advertisement

See for yourself. (WATCH)

She’d probably be slaughtered head-to-head with JD Vance.

Posters were giddy that the left is now protesting itself.

They’re certainly entertaining.

Commenters say the Democrats have gone so far to the left that all that remains are the crazies.

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Democrat Party is stuck.

Posters thought it was funny that the male ushers were afraid to lay a hand on the outspoken nurse.

It's too bad they didn’t have a real man like Tim Walz to show them how it is done.

Tags: DEMOCRATS NEW YORK CITY PALESTINE PROTESTER TOWN HALL ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
Cringe, Actually: Dem Senator Ed Markey Posts Dark, Disturbing TikTok Video that’s a Silent Fright
Warren Squire
Car Speeds Under New Holland Crop Sprayer on Road in Wild Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Can You Smell the Hypocrisy? Media Leftists Are Suddenly VERY CONCERNED About John Fetterman
Grateful Calvin
Brian Stelter Says Trump Doesn’t Have the Power to Defund PBS and NPR but Prepare for a Public Fight
Warren Squire
LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About Taxes As Only HE Can
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK Sam J.
Advertisement