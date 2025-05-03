The Left Protests Itself as a Pro-Palestine Nurse Relentlessly Berates AOC at Her New York Town Hall

A pro-Palestine protester made her presence known at Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall in Jackson Heights, New York, on Friday night. The woman who identified herself as a nurse berated AOC from the audience as seemingly useless men tried to corral her and lead her out of the building.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! Pro-Palestine protestors are CRASHING Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Town Hall tonight



So freaking entertaining to watch the left eat their own 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vtHxTcU1GB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 3, 2025

If AOC is the best the democrats have, they’re f****. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 3, 2025

AOC 2028! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 3, 2025

She’d probably be slaughtered head-to-head with JD Vance.

Posters were giddy that the left is now protesting itself.

The left is protesting their own events now! LOL! 😂😂 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 3, 2025

The Democrat Party is nothing short of a shtshow. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 3, 2025

I think they deserve a little credit for all the entertainment they're providing. I mean... they are going above and beyond! — John Holman🇺🇲🥁 (@gorillahoofs) May 3, 2025

They’re certainly entertaining.

Commenters say the Democrats have gone so far to the left that all that remains are the crazies.

The only people left on the left are the nut jobs — Joey Salads (@JoeySalads) May 3, 2025

Most sane statement of the week — Michelle (@SvAmerica24) May 3, 2025

It’s sad that 21% of the country is nuts. We need to get that closer to zero. — Trump Train. All Aboard!! (@ScruffMcGruff11) May 3, 2025

That's exactly why the Democrats can't abandon them. If they did they would have no support at all. — BGR (@BGR_51) May 3, 2025

The Democrat Party is stuck.

Posters thought it was funny that the male ushers were afraid to lay a hand on the outspoken nurse.

It’s also funny that the men were afraid to touch her and drag her out 😀 — Lenka White (@white_lenka) May 3, 2025

That’s because leftist “men” have a chronic low-testosterone problem. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 3, 2025

I thought it was bc of “sexual harassment” but the testosterone thing also makes sense 😄 — Lenka White (@white_lenka) May 3, 2025

It's too bad they didn’t have a real man like Tim Walz to show them how it is done.