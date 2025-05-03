Unwelcome by Whom? Financial Times Laments 'Unwanted' U.K. Surge of Right-Wing Populism

Yesterday, we told you how Germany labeled the Right-leaning AfD party 'extremist.' It's undoubtedly the first step to an outright ban on the party (because that worked out so well in the past).

Advertisement

And in the U.K., the surge of Right-wing populism is troubling the Left, including the journalists at the Financial Times:

An unwelcome surge of rightwing populism in Britain https://t.co/Dow38Svpf3 — Financial Times (@FT) May 2, 2025

They write:

The populist-nationalist bug first gripped the UK in the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU. Yet Britain has long seemed an outlier among its peers in having no hard-right party that was a credible electoral force. The anti-immigrant, arch-Brexiter Nigel Farage’s previous parties did well in European parliament ballots. But they never made big inroads into domestic electoral politics. The striking breakthrough of his latest project, Reform UK, in England’s local elections means UK politics now look more like those of its EU counterparts. Its century-old two-party duopoly is fraying.Reform’s super Thursday demonstrates that its blend of far-right anti-immigration and anti-net zero stances with some soft-left positions on industry is capable of transforming its recent opinion poll surge into real votes. In different locations it gave both main parties a drubbing. Its by-election victory in Runcorn and Helsby in the north-west, had been a safe Labour seat. It secured the mayoralty of Greater Lincolnshire, a Tory stronghold, and won control of more than half a dozen county councils, mostly from the Conservatives.



Reform’s super Thursday demonstrates that its blend of far-right anti-immigration and anti-net zero stances with some soft-left positions on industry is capable of transforming its recent opinion poll surge into real votes. In different locations it gave both main parties a drubbing. Its by-election victory in Runcorn and Helsby in the north-west, had been a safe Labour seat. It secured the mayoralty of Greater Lincolnshire, a Tory stronghold, and won control of more than half a dozen county councils, mostly from the Conservatives.

The opponents of this populism never stop to ask why the populist parties are gaining traction with voters. But this writer will do them a solid and try to explain it, using small words so they understand:

Other parties have failed voters. They have imported violent, culturally incompatible migrants from backwards countries who assault and murder citizens. They have embraced insane policy positions on trans issues, telling voters men have cervixes and women have penises, and then punishing people who dissent. They don't address grooming gangs, but throw memers behind bars.

People are fed up.

That's why the surge is happening.

And if people are favoring populism and voting for the candidates, it's not unwelcome.

Unwelcome? Says who? It's not evil to think that your countrymen should be the first priority of your country. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) May 2, 2025

The Left doesn't welcome it, and they apparently speak for everyone else.

The working class votes left: THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN



The working class votes right:

UNWELCOME POPULISM — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) May 3, 2025

Nailed it.

Are you sure it’s unwelcome? — The Panic (@ThePanic16) May 3, 2025

By their cliques, it is. And they don't look outside their little social circles.

Advertisement

It’s not unwelcome you figs — Lady Maga USA 🇺🇸 (@LadyMagaUSA) May 3, 2025

This is the same thing the Left tries in America: they'll argue the things President Trump does are 'not who we are.'

It is, because that's who we voted for.

Maybe it has something to do with all the unwelcome immigrants. — Stuck (@StuckInMiddleU) May 2, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

This is the correct answer.

The mainstream media elites can’t hide their disdain for ordinary people



Instead of trying to understand their concerns they write them off with derogatories like “right-wing populism”.



I have nothing but contempt for them https://t.co/GgfQ0sFpDN — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) May 3, 2025

They deserve no better.

Democracy is bad again. https://t.co/wQlqeDzMAf — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 2, 2025

Funny how that happens when the 'wrong' party gets the majority of the votes.

Unwelcome to far Left busybodies who demand total control.



Yes. https://t.co/kcWG323ISy — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 3, 2025

That's what this is about.

If you don’t like populism, stop being communists. https://t.co/dMD5MO54W0 — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) May 3, 2025

It's that simple.

“Unwelcome” … they literally won the popular vote. I’d say it’s very much welcome. https://t.co/ND4M2Z6P9Q — Edmund of East Angles (@OozEmpire) May 2, 2025

Advertisement

Time and again, the Left champions democracy right up until they lose.

Then they attack the voters and the parties they support and undermine democracy.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.