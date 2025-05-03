Walking Meme Ted Lieu Thanks the Handful of Protesters at Torrance 'Day of...
Wholly Hilarious: Viral Video Makes MAGA Case for Pope Donald John I (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on May 03, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool, File

Speculation is running high as to who the next Pope will be. But in today’s meme culture some parody video makers think it’s time for a red-blooded American from the line of MAGA to head the Church. It’s time for Pope Donald John I.

Here’s a hilarious sneak preview. (WATCH)

Ah, who cares what Redditors think? We don’t.

There will still be doves of peace, but Pope Donald will soar in style on a bird that’s more patriotic than papal - appropriately called Pope Force One. Commenters love it!

Posters say even one of Trump’s most infamous Hollywood haters will have no choice but to bow before the newly Conclave-chosen Pope Donald John I.

Commenters say Pope Donald will even drive out the spirits of confusion, not with his Mitre but a different hat. ‘The power of MAGA compels you! Be gone!’

Posters say they know exactly where the Supersoaker of Antioch (that's Antioch, Tennessee, by the way) needs to be aimed.

‘It burns us! It burns!’

Commenters say Pope Trump has emerged from a baptism of fire in Washington, D.C., and been pulled from the cleansing waters of the Potomac - all the signs are there.

Of course, this is all said in jest, or is it? We guess we’ll know if we soon see orange smoke arising from Vatican City, followed by a patriotic plume of red, white, and blue.

