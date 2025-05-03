Wholly Hilarious: Viral Video Makes MAGA Case for Pope Donald John I (WATCH)

Speculation is running high as to who the next Pope will be. But in today’s meme culture some parody video makers think it’s time for a red-blooded American from the line of MAGA to head the Church. It’s time for Pope Donald John I.
Here’s a hilarious sneak preview. (WATCH)
POPE TRUMP 👑 pic.twitter.com/PIbi0iCY6H— Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) May 3, 2025
😂😂😂 I can hear the heads exploding 😂😂😂— Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) May 3, 2025
They ARE on Reddit! 🤣— Holly Yeary (@fallyflott) May 3, 2025
Ah, who cares what Redditors think? We don’t.
There will still be doves of peace, but Pope Donald will soar in style on a bird that’s more patriotic than papal - appropriately called Pope Force One. Commenters love it!
F*** yea, flying with an eagle sounds right AF 🤣— Sonic (@uncensoredsonic) May 3, 2025
Ride of the Divine Don 😂— Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) May 3, 2025
That's exactly how he'd do it if he were pope 😂— Jan Morgan (@JanMorg42690330) May 3, 2025
And on thee 8th day... he mounted the Eagle 😂— Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) May 3, 2025
Posters say even one of Trump’s most infamous Hollywood haters will have no choice but to bow before the newly Conclave-chosen Pope Donald John I.
The Elon Musk part. 😂— SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) May 3, 2025
I'm dead 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tjnpWXOnX7— Esme Austin (@meo64) May 3, 2025
The De Niro part gets me every time😂— Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) May 3, 2025
Yeah, and that, kissing Trump's ring. 😂— SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) May 3, 2025
Commenters say Pope Donald will even drive out the spirits of confusion, not with his Mitre but a different hat. ‘The power of MAGA compels you! Be gone!’
LOL! pic.twitter.com/nciq4BqL30— SSJGod.eth (@aliengalaxyeth) May 3, 2025
Recommended
The exorcism of they/them 😂— Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) May 3, 2025
Time for a Jasmine/Bernie/AOC exorcism 🤣— Jeff Cook (@HillbillySaid) May 3, 2025
The golden super soaker and the MAGA HAT exorcism ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/DSyG7zNShk— KelRay (@KelRay9000) May 3, 2025
Posters say they know exactly where the Supersoaker of Antioch (that's Antioch, Tennessee, by the way) needs to be aimed.
Congress need Holy Water— Nontje (@nontjenancy) May 3, 2025
D*****, I should've had him super soaking them! 😂— Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) May 3, 2025
‘It burns us! It burns!’
Commenters say Pope Trump has emerged from a baptism of fire in Washington, D.C., and been pulled from the cleansing waters of the Potomac - all the signs are there.
Trump was baptized in Patriotism 🇺🇸— Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) May 3, 2025
🤣🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/Xh9a5S3oJY— FreakySquid2 (@FreakySquid69) May 3, 2025
May 3, 2025
May 3, 2025
Of course, this is all said in jest, or is it? We guess we’ll know if we soon see orange smoke arising from Vatican City, followed by a patriotic plume of red, white, and blue.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member