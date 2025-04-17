She MAD! LOL! Here's How Taylor Lorenz Reacted to WHOOPIN' Sean Hannity Handed Her During Interview

As Twitchy readers know, Taylor Lorenz went on with Sean Hannity to talk about her undying support for a man who murdered an innocent husband/dad in cold blood. We will say it was pretty ballsy of her to go on with Hannity; heck, it was almost brave. She had to know it wouldn't go her way before she ever sat down.

Unless, of course, she really is that far gone and thought she'd somehow best Hannity.

On his own show.

Yeah, it didn't end up that way, like at all. So, of course, she took to X to complain about Hannity being a big meanie to that MS-13 gang member who allegedly beat up his wife and was arrested for sex trafficking.

Woof, she sure can pick 'em.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a father and a husband and Hannity spent the entire segment before mine advocating for sending him to a death camp https://t.co/qFDrCOLi0S — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 17, 2025

She has strange heroes.

Just sayin'.

Then, we suppose that as a way to make herself feel better, she started posting some tweets from others who were mad at Hannity.

@seanhannity

I just watched your interviewing Taylor Lorenz. You came off as an ass hole. I don't like Taylor Lorenz but you were being a damn bully, how about STFU for a min and let your guess answer. C9ME IN MAN. — PHX MAGA (@johngoff1989) April 17, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sure, he's not a fan of Taylor.

Taylor Lorenz tried to explain herself and you kept interrupting. I am a right winger and Trump supporter. You and Jesse Waters disgust me. — RL (@L3R0y8R0wn) April 17, 2025

Would you look at that? Another supposed right-winger, with six whole followers.

C'mon Taylor.

@seanhannity STOP TALKING OVER PEOPLE! I’m so done watching it! You could have a great show but it’s gotten out of hand. The interview with Taylor Lorenz was horrible. I’m definitely no fan of hers but you wouldn’t let her get a word in. Why ask people to come on to only be rude. — Deloris (@OwensDeloris) April 17, 2025

We got nothin'.

@seanhannity your badgering of Taylor Lorenz tonight was an embarrassment. The interview was a waste of time.

Long minutes of talking over your guest.

No operation let them speak happening tonight with the gotcha questions.

Do better, Hannity. — David Sanderson, CLU 🌵 (@dsphotoscapes) April 17, 2025

We suppose holding her accountable for fangirling over a murderer is 'badgering her.'

Sure.

