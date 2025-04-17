Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Biden's 'Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism'...
She MAD! LOL! Here's How Taylor Lorenz Reacted to WHOOPIN' Sean Hannity Handed Her During Interview

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on April 17, 2025
Twitter Screenshot

As Twitchy readers know, Taylor Lorenz went on with Sean Hannity to talk about her undying support for a man who murdered an innocent husband/dad in cold blood. We will say it was pretty ballsy of her to go on with Hannity; heck, it was almost brave. She had to know it wouldn't go her way before she ever sat down.

Unless, of course, she really is that far gone and thought she'd somehow best Hannity.

On his own show.

Yeah, it didn't end up that way, like at all. So, of course, she took to X to complain about Hannity being a big meanie to that MS-13 gang member who allegedly beat up his wife and was arrested for sex trafficking.

Woof, she sure can pick 'em.

She has strange heroes.

Just sayin'.

Then, we suppose that as a way to make herself feel better, she started posting some tweets from others who were mad at Hannity.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sure, he's not a fan of Taylor. 

Would you look at that? Another supposed right-winger, with six whole followers. 

C'mon Taylor.

We got nothin'.

We suppose holding her accountable for fangirling over a murderer is 'badgering her.'

Sure.

============================================================

