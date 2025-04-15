South Dakota Ranch Family Faces Federal Overreach: A Fight for Liberty and Their...
Hakeem Jeffries Forced to Admit He Has ZERO POWER to Do ANYTHING to...
White House Shares List of 'Sick Criminal' Illegal Aliens Democrats and Media Are...
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Walks Right Into President Trump's Trap
VOTED for This! Piers Morgan In for RUDE Awakening Doubting That Americans Want...
WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers...
Dana Loesch DECIMATES the IRS In EPIC Thread Wishing Everyone a 'Good Morning'...
VIP
What the Heck Is THAT Accent?! AOC Almost Makes Kamala Seem NORMAL Using...
VA Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger PRAISING the IRS on Tax Day Goes...
THIS! Hillsdale College Absolutely ENDS Harvard for Getting High and Mighty About Trump...
Billy Baldwin Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for When DEMANDING Proof 'Maryland...
Dude. NO: What Dem Chris Van Hollen Is Doing to Show SOLIDARITY with...
X User Mr. Star Spangled MAGA's JoJoFromJerz Roast the Single Most SAVAGE Roast...
Brutally BRILLIANT! Dana Bash Will HATE Ted Cruz's Marketing Slogan for CNN (That...

You DON'T Hate the Media ENOUGH: Check Out How ABC Described Socialist Who Set Gov's Residence on Fire

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on April 15, 2025
AngieArtist

As you read this post from ABC News, keep in mind if the arsonist had truly been in any way, shape, or form a supporter of President Trump, it is all they would talk about; it is what they would lead with, and there would be no mamby-pamby rephrasing of his or her hatred of Governor Josh Shapiro. And then, they'd spend a week writing about how Trump is inspiring his supporters to violence and other happy-horse crap because that is what they do.

Advertisement

But, since the arsonist isn't exactly MAGA MAGA MAGA, they leave out some pretty important details, as in this guy was angry at Shapiro because he lost his property. Oh, and he was no Trump supporter ... and the only reason he 'expressed disdain' for Democrats was because of his property.

Wanna guess how he voted?

Look at this:

They've gotta be freaking kidding us.

Also, there is a Community Note on their post as well:

"Balmer appeared to have admitted on social media that he is a registered socialist on Facebook supported Black Lives Matter and was critical of MAGA, Christians and the Second Amendment. He last voted in the 2022 general election but is not registered with any political party"

Seriously, we do not hate the media enough.

Recommended

WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sadly, it is all too typical.

============================================================

Related:

Hakeem Jeffries Forced to Admit He Has ZERO POWER to Do ANYTHING to Stop Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

White House Shares List of 'Sick Criminal' Illegal Aliens Democrats and Media Are Defending and HOLY COW

VOTED for This! Piers Morgan In for RUDE Awakening Doubting That Americans Want EVERY Illegal Sent Home

WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch)

Dana Loesch DECIMATES the IRS In EPIC Thread Wishing Everyone a 'Good Morning' on Tax Day As Only SHE Can

============================================================

Tags: ABC NEWS JOSH SHAPIRO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch)
Sam J.
Hakeem Jeffries Forced to Admit He Has ZERO POWER to Do ANYTHING to Stop Trump and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
White House Shares List of 'Sick Criminal' Illegal Aliens Democrats and Media Are Defending and HOLY COW
Sam J.
South Dakota Ranch Family Faces Federal Overreach: A Fight for Liberty and Their Children’s Future
justmindy
VOTED for This! Piers Morgan In for RUDE Awakening Doubting That Americans Want EVERY Illegal Sent Home
Sam J.
Billy Baldwin Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for When DEMANDING Proof 'Maryland Dad' Is MS-13 Gang Member
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement