You DON'T Hate the Media ENOUGH: Check Out How ABC Described Socialist Who Set Gov's Residence on Fire

As you read this post from ABC News, keep in mind if the arsonist had truly been in any way, shape, or form a supporter of President Trump, it is all they would talk about; it is what they would lead with, and there would be no mamby-pamby rephrasing of his or her hatred of Governor Josh Shapiro. And then, they'd spend a week writing about how Trump is inspiring his supporters to violence and other happy-horse crap because that is what they do.

But, since the arsonist isn't exactly MAGA MAGA MAGA, they leave out some pretty important details, as in this guy was angry at Shapiro because he lost his property. Oh, and he was no Trump supporter ... and the only reason he 'expressed disdain' for Democrats was because of his property.

Wanna guess how he voted?

Look at this:

A mechanic who had previously expressed disdain for Democrats was arrested in connection with a fire early Sunday at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence, sources told @ABC News.



Read more: https://t.co/dGdojarOLA pic.twitter.com/bI9pYhKHyv — ABC News (@ABC) April 14, 2025

They've gotta be freaking kidding us.

Also, there is a Community Note on their post as well:

"Balmer appeared to have admitted on social media that he is a registered socialist on Facebook supported Black Lives Matter and was critical of MAGA, Christians and the Second Amendment. He last voted in the 2022 general election but is not registered with any political party"

Seriously, we do not hate the media enough.

Framing this (incorrectly) for political purposes is mad. https://t.co/G1eeef7t1i — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) April 15, 2025

Sadly, it is all too typical.

