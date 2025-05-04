Keep It Up: Ilhan Omar Wants to Make Sure No Men Vote for...
Vanity Fair Asks Why America Is 'Obsessed' With Protein, Blames MAGA, Gets Roasted Like a Side of Beef

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 04, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The list of things that are 'white supremacy' and 'racist' keeps growing, and now the Left is labeling things as 'MAGA' in an attempt to smear those things.

When it comes to nutrition, protein is vital. It helps promote weight loss by increasing satiety, boosting metabolism, and maintaining muscle mass. It's also important for brain function, general muscle health, and repairing cells and tissues.

You'd think the so-called 'Party of Science' would know this. But they do not.

Which is why Vanity Fair is attacking protein as something MAGA and, therefore, nefarious:

It's real, too:

TikTok content creators are hawking powders from Just Move and Ryse. Netflix is teasing its documentary Untold: The Liver King, which tracks the rise and fall of the raw-meat enthusiast, out later this month. Influential podcast bros, from the physician Peter Attia to the very well-paid Joe Rogan, swap protein-heavy diet anecdotes and share their 'current state of protein supplementation.' One of this year’s most talked about shows, season three of The White Lotus, derived a whole thread of narrative tension from what can only be described as Chekhov’s protein shake.

For decades, an American protein mania has been building. This year, it may be hitting its peak. News and takes have abounded, from Vogue’s '4 Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Protein' and Grub Street’s deep dive on added-protein foods to The New Yorker’s profile of a protein bar company and The New York Times’ fact-check of 'big protein claims.'

“I don’t have a good sense on what’s driving that right now, other than if it’s just the usual manosphere—or manomania, here in the United States,” says Pieter Cohen, an internist at Cambridge Health Alliance and associate professor at Harvard Medical School who leads the center’s Supplement Research Program. 'Everyone’s letting their testosterone out these days.” One thing he’s noticed: More men than women arrive at his office “interested in protein.'

Protein deficiency can lead to behavioral issues like mood swings, irritability, and anxiety, which explains the staff of Vanity Fair (and most of the Left, basically).

It sure is.

Bingo.

Because reasons.

Protein is made up of amino acids, the building blocks of muscle, bone, and skin.

How much you wanna bet she demands we pay off her gender studies degree loans?

It's really that easy.

Also this.

Pay attention to the people who want you to reject the good things. They are not your friends.

No lies detected.

