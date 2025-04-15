Dana Loesch DECIMATES the IRS In EPIC Thread Wishing Everyone a 'Good Morning'...
WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on April 15, 2025
ABC

Whoopi Goldberg is backing Trump on defunding the Department of Education.

Whoa. We did not have that on our Bingo card today.

Holy smokes is right ... watch:

Post continues:

“I don’t have to wait for the government to do it,” Whoopi said. “We can do it.”

Then came the bombshell: she said maybe tearing down the Department of Education is exactly what America needs.

“Maybe that is a good thing,” she said. “Because maybe it will force us to make sure our kids actually get what they need.”

She unleashed—calling on parents to step up and demand better from local leaders.

“I want to make sure, since you’re taking all this money from my taxes, I want to make sure that my kids get exactly what they need.”

And she wasn’t finished.

“This is now in our hands,” she said. “It’s going to be tough, and nobody wants to do it, because it’s a b**ch—but you know what, if it comes down to your survival, this is what you got to do.”

Then she ended the segment by glancing off camera and saying:

“They’re telling me that we’re going to be right back.”

Cut to commercial.

Whoa. 

She's right, you know ... which is probably why they cut so quickly to a commercial. The Department of Education has been failing our children for decades now, and it's more than time for parents to get involved, get 'their hands on it,' and make sure their kids are getting what they need.

No more middlemen, no more bureaucrats, no more DEI or CRT or SEL bullcrap.

Reading, writing, arithmetic. 

It's time.

============================================================

