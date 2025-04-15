WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch)

Whoopi Goldberg is backing Trump on defunding the Department of Education.

Whoa. We did not have that on our Bingo card today.

Holy smokes is right ... watch:

HOLY SMOKES: Whoopi Goldberg just did the unthinkable—she backed one of Trump’s fiercest ideas live on The View. Dismantling the Department of Education. The panel was stunned. ABC producers quickly cut to commercial. And no, this isn’t satire. “I don’t have to wait for the… pic.twitter.com/4wAMpaWESR

Post continues:

“I don’t have to wait for the government to do it,” Whoopi said. “We can do it.”

Then came the bombshell: she said maybe tearing down the Department of Education is exactly what America needs.

“Maybe that is a good thing,” she said. “Because maybe it will force us to make sure our kids actually get what they need.”

She unleashed—calling on parents to step up and demand better from local leaders.

“I want to make sure, since you’re taking all this money from my taxes, I want to make sure that my kids get exactly what they need.”

And she wasn’t finished.

“This is now in our hands,” she said. “It’s going to be tough, and nobody wants to do it, because it’s a b**ch—but you know what, if it comes down to your survival, this is what you got to do.”

Then she ended the segment by glancing off camera and saying:

“They’re telling me that we’re going to be right back.”

Cut to commercial.