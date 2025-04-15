Dana Loesch DECIMATES the IRS In EPIC Thread Wishing Everyone a 'Good Morning' on Tax Day As Only SHE Can

Awww, yes, it's Tax Day, a day many Democrats like Abigail Spanberger celebrate as their favorite holiday. We're not even making that up; Abi was almost giddy this morning as she wished X a 'Happy Tax Day' and talked about how we should all be so grateful for their work taking care of us. Imagine that, celebrating the IRS?

Democrats.

And c'mon, the only people who are happy about Tax Day other than Democrats are people with no skin in the game who still magically get a refund, but that's another story. Don't even get us started.

We are much more in line with what Dana Loesch had to say about taxes and the IRS.

Good morning to everyone except the government extortion agency known as the IRS. That we aren’t in the streets rioting over unconstitutional tax abuses when this country got its start opposing lesser such abuses is the mystery of the day. pic.twitter.com/D1Ralmx3J4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 15, 2025

She wished everyone good morning, except, of course, the IRS.

Perfect.

That we aren’t banging down doors of gutless lawmakers who’ve allowed us to be abused thus far and throwing them out of office is also a mystery. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 15, 2025

Seriously. The founding fathers would never stop throwing up if they saw how much the government they founded taxes its own citizens.

All so worthless politicians can play king with our tax dollars and enrich themselves under the guise of running a republic. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 15, 2025

HERE HERE!

The first lawmaker who proposes and successfully shepherds to pass withholding has my support for life. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 15, 2025

Same, girl. Same.

People that allow the government to use their money as an interest free loan actually cheer when they get a tiny bit of it back as a 'refund'. It's literally the most amazing scam ever created. If everyone had to write a check today for all of it spending would get cut quick. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) April 15, 2025

I mean, there's still time.... — Card Games on Icebergs 🐧✝️ (@cardgamepenguin) April 15, 2025

WE RIDE AT DAWN!

