WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers...
VIP
What the Heck Is THAT Accent?! AOC Almost Makes Kamala Seem NORMAL Using...
VA Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger PRAISING the IRS on Tax Day Goes...
THIS! Hillsdale College Absolutely ENDS Harvard for Getting High and Mighty About Trump...
Billy Baldwin Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for When DEMANDING Proof 'Maryland...
Dude. NO: What Dem Chris Van Hollen Is Doing to Show SOLIDARITY with...
X User Mr. Star Spangled MAGA's JoJoFromJerz Roast the Single Most SAVAGE Roast...
Brutally BRILLIANT! Dana Bash Will HATE Ted Cruz's Marketing Slogan for CNN (That...
VIP
Run Away, Leftists: Coming for Our Dogs Is a Fight You Don't Want...
Jeffries Wants Contempt of Court for Trump Staff Despite El Salvador’s President Nixing...
VIP
Space Age Dream: Katy Perry Joins All-Female Blue Origin Crew on 'Divine' Rocket...
Pelosi and the Dems Prove Once Again They Care More About Illegal Aliens...
Scott Jennings Stomps on Dem Fantasy an Illegal Alien Deported to El Salvador...
El Salvador’s President and Trump’s Staff Take Turns Ripping Kaitlan Collins Over Terroris...

Dana Loesch DECIMATES the IRS In EPIC Thread Wishing Everyone a 'Good Morning' on Tax Day As Only SHE Can

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on April 15, 2025
AngieArtist

Awww, yes, it's Tax Day, a day many Democrats like Abigail Spanberger celebrate as their favorite holiday. We're not even making that up; Abi was almost giddy this morning as she wished X a 'Happy Tax Day' and talked about how we should all be so grateful for their work taking care of us. Imagine that, celebrating the IRS?

Advertisement

Democrats. 

And c'mon, the only people who are happy about Tax Day other than Democrats are people with no skin in the game who still magically get a refund, but that's another story. Don't even get us started.

We are much more in line with what Dana Loesch had to say about taxes and the IRS.

She wished everyone good morning, except, of course, the IRS.

Perfect.

Seriously. The founding fathers would never stop throwing up if they saw how much the government they founded taxes its own citizens.

HERE HERE!

Same, girl. Same.

Recommended

WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

WE RIDE AT DAWN!

============================================================

Related:

What the Heck Is THAT Accent?! AOC Almost Makes Kamala Seem NORMAL Using THIS Bizarre Accent (Watch)

VA Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger PRAISING the IRS on Tax Day Goes HILARIOUSLY WRONG

THIS! Hillsdale College Absolutely ENDS Harvard for Getting High and Mighty About Trump Freezing Funds

Billy Baldwin Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for When DEMANDING Proof 'Maryland Dad' Is MS-13 Gang Member

X User Mr. Star Spangled MAGA's JoJoFromJerz Roast the Single Most SAVAGE Roast We've Ever Seen and WOOF

============================================================

Tags: DANA LOESCH IRS TAXES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch)
Sam J.
Billy Baldwin Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for When DEMANDING Proof 'Maryland Dad' Is MS-13 Gang Member
Sam J.
X User Mr. Star Spangled MAGA's JoJoFromJerz Roast the Single Most SAVAGE Roast We've Ever Seen and WOOF
Sam J.
VA Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger PRAISING the IRS on Tax Day Goes HILARIOUSLY WRONG
Sam J.
THIS! Hillsdale College Absolutely ENDS Harvard for Getting High and Mighty About Trump Freezing Funds
Sam J.
Brutally BRILLIANT! Dana Bash Will HATE Ted Cruz's Marketing Slogan for CNN (That She Inspired!) and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Whoopi Backs THIS Trump Policy on The View and SHOCKED ABC Producers Cut to Commercial (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement