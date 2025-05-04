HOO BOY! From the Sound of Harmeet K. Dillon's Post, Katie Hobbs Is JUST About to the 'Find Out' Stage

BREAKING: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs just vetoed a bill ordering her and the AG to enforce federal immigration laws. Read that again. She vetoed legislation passed by representatives of her state and constituents so she and the AG can ignore federal law on deporting illegals.
Tell us you care more about illegals than you do about your own people without telling us, Katie.
What a horrific woman.
🚨BREAKING: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoes a bill ordering her and the Attorney General to enforce federal immigration laws. pic.twitter.com/jmdakEkOyC— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 3, 2025
Harmeet K. Dhillon only has two words for Hobbs.
Two words, granted, that will likely put the fear of God into her.
Oh really https://t.co/gh0BC7UIS5— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) May 4, 2025
You never want an, 'Oh, really,' from Harmeet. Especially now that she works for the Trump administration.
Hello Katie, you're just about to the 'find out' phase.
Harmeet right now: pic.twitter.com/mBqjIvZ6JL— Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) May 4, 2025
Apparently, Gov Hobbs is unfamiliar with the Supremacy Clause.— The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) May 4, 2025
She's about to FAFO.
She is most definitely in FO territory.
I love it when you post “Oh really”. That means I should keep watching your timeline because you are going to begin investigating. You are helping to restore sanity back in America!— Wanda Evans (@Jpbwgf5475Evans) May 4, 2025
Recommended
It's refreshing to see an administration that cares more about Americans than illegals and more about victims than criminals.
