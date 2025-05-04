Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD on PBS About What Dems...
HOO BOY! From the Sound of Harmeet K. Dillon's Post, Katie Hobbs Is JUST About to the 'Find Out' Stage

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on May 04, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

BREAKING: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs just vetoed a bill ordering her and the AG to enforce federal immigration laws. Read that again. She vetoed legislation passed by representatives of her state and constituents so she and the AG can ignore federal law on deporting illegals.

Tell us you care more about illegals than you do about your own people without telling us, Katie.

What a horrific woman.

Harmeet K. Dhillon only has two words for Hobbs.

Two words, granted, that will likely put the fear of God into her.

You never want an, 'Oh, really,' from Harmeet. Especially now that she works for the Trump administration.

Hello Katie, you're just about to the 'find out' phase.

She is most definitely in FO territory.

GRRL, PLEASE! Lefty Just Goes OFF on Michelle Obama for Whining About How Hard Her Life Was (Is) and WOW
Sam J.
It's refreshing to see an administration that cares more about Americans than illegals and more about victims than criminals. 

