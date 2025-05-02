LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About Taxes As Only HE Can

Democrats fall apart when you start pushing them to define the evil, faceless rich they think are magically somehow not paying their 'fair share' of taxes. We all noticed that once they became millionaires, they started complaining about billionaires.

Perhaps they should just own up to the fact that they really don't understand how taxes work, who pays them, and why we should cut them and spending.

Scott Jennings explained this far better than we can:

Something amazing happens when you ask a Democrat about taxes.



First, they claim they don't want to raise taxes. Then, they say they only want to raise taxes on "rich people."



But when you try to get them to define "rich," the whole scam falls apart 👇 pic.twitter.com/HChopBHXNo — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 2, 2025

They want to punish the rich for being rich.

Even though, ironically, they have become the party of the rich. Hollywood? Big government? Most of Big Tech? Big Pharma? Not exactly the party of the everyday American anymore. No longer the so-called party of the poor.

They've never been able to define either what constitutes "the rich" or what their "fair share" is. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) May 2, 2025

They just know they don't want to foot the bill.

Democrats never admit that they have rich friends. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 2, 2025

Democrats never admit THEY are the rich people.

You should bring a list of all the net worth of Congress — dandillion (@Draggen75) May 2, 2025

Now THAT would be a hoot.

