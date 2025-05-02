WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George...
CNN's Van Jones Asks Black Trump Supporters If They Regret Their Votes (RIP...
BALONEY: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Looks NERVOUS As He Downplays Anti-ICE Memo From...
VIP
60 Minutes' Kamala Harris Interview Nominated for Outstanding Editing Emmy and the Jokes...
Hedieh Mirahmadi: America Is in 'Big Trouble' If We Don't Address This Issue
They're Gonna BLOW! Hear That? Gnashing Teeth? Screeching? Lefties Are LOSING It Over...
Perfect Timing! Here's a Propaganda Parade From NPR and PBS Just As Trump's...
VIP
Dear Legacy Media: Can We Just NOT With the Constant Hitler Comparisons?
Protesters Near Trump's Alabama Commencement Speech Looked Like the 'Worst Tailgate Ever'
Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million...
'Code Talker' Debacle Spawns Hilarious Mockery of Super Masculine Tim Walz on X
Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview - What Big Balls...
Tennessee Highway Patrol Bodycam Video of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Traffic Stop is Out...
MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Mad Trump’s Avoided the ‘Consequences’ of Fake Stuff Hurled at...

LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About Taxes As Only HE Can

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on May 02, 2025
ImgFlip

Democrats fall apart when you start pushing them to define the evil, faceless rich they think are magically somehow not paying their 'fair share' of taxes. We all noticed that once they became millionaires, they started complaining about billionaires.

Advertisement

Perhaps they should just own up to the fact that they really don't understand how taxes work, who pays them, and why we should cut them and spending.

Scott Jennings explained this far better than we can:

They want to punish the rich for being rich.

Even though, ironically, they have become the party of the rich. Hollywood? Big government? Most of Big Tech? Big Pharma? Not exactly the party of the everyday American anymore. No longer the so-called party of the poor.

They just know they don't want to foot the bill.

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
Advertisement

Democrats never admit THEY are the rich people.

Now THAT would be a hoot.

============================================================

Related:

They're Gonna BLOW! Hear That? Gnashing Teeth? Screeching? Lefties Are LOSING It Over Trump Defunding PBS

She's a PEACH! Ilhan Omar Tells Daily Caller Reporter to Eff Off, Doubles DOWN When Called Out on X

Wait ... WTF?! Dem Rep. Hank Johnson Who Thought Guam Would CAPSIZE Goes Straight-Up Racist (Watch)

'Somebody Got to Her': Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Father Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL (Watch)

Gloves Are OFF! Harmeet K. Dhillon Drops HAMMER on Hamas Activists Tormenting Jewish Students and YAAAS

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS TAXES SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
BALONEY: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Looks NERVOUS As He Downplays Anti-ICE Memo From His Admin (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
They're Gonna BLOW! Hear That? Gnashing Teeth? Screeching? Lefties Are LOSING It Over Trump Defunding PBS
Sam J.
Perfect Timing! Here's a Propaganda Parade From NPR and PBS Just As Trump's EO Ends Gov't Funding
Doug P.
CNN's Van Jones Asks Black Trump Supporters If They Regret Their Votes (RIP to THAT Narrative)
Doug P.
Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million Illinoisans
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK Sam J.
Advertisement