They're Gonna BLOW! Hear That? Gnashing Teeth? Screeching? Lefties Are LOSING It Over Trump Defunding PBS

As Twitchy readers know, Trump signed an Executive Order defunding PBS and NPR.

Finally.

At long last.

It was way past time for it to happen. PBS/NPR have been pretty useless since they decided to focus only on certain narratives and support specific agendas. Honestly, you'd think they'd understand that if they want to use taxpayer dollars, they have to appeal to Americans of all political persuasions.

This wasn't difficult, and yet, here we are.

Just guess how our pals on the Left are handling it.

Trump is going to defund PBS and NPR.

Apparently this will result in deaths pic.twitter.com/beFxcLuqFS — Dr. Literaleigh A. Pheline 🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳 (@Sarcasmcat24) May 2, 2025

Yeah, they're not doing great.

But then again, when are they?

This crook. Has the nerve to defund legitimate News entities who are well like by most Americans. PBS and NPR. Both great places to find truth never fiction. This guy you folks chose is now wanting control of the true Voices Of Truth. Shame on Trump-this corrupt administration! — ً (@0120Pearl) May 2, 2025

How exactly is Trump a crook? Wouldn't that be PBS and NPR who are the crooks?

Just thinking out loud.

Magats don't like NPR and PBS because they're factual and teach us things like empathy. — Lucy (@LucyKDenver) May 2, 2025

Says the woman calling people 'Magats'.

He only wants to defund NPR and PBS because Sesame Street had a character named “Donald Grump” pic.twitter.com/t7lCgsJ1Gh — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) May 2, 2025

Check out the big brain on this one.

PBS & NPR have always been free and should stay that way!!!!! Maybe if all you MAGAt’s actually watched PBS once in a while you wouldn’t be so dumb!! They fought this same thing in the 70s and won!! They have great children shows.. my mom watched them & so did I — Jennifer Rosier (@CaliGurrl86) May 2, 2025

They're not handling this well, like, at all.

Only the ignorant asses like you and the magat morons find this repugnant. The rest of us, who provide the majority of funding enjoy and respect NPR &PBS. You might learn something from those stations — sick of trump and dumb magats (@ZeitlerDianne) May 1, 2025

If this person provides the majority of funding, they should be more than happy to write a check.

maggats are more mad at PBS having opposing views than israel killing children i dont want to ever hear another white person say all lives matter ever again — meghan (@dulanobrien) May 2, 2025

More mad.

Really?

They're just so ... stupid.

Maga loves to be lied to and PBS isn't in that business. — 🇺🇸Jack Ryan🇺🇦 (@JackRyanlives) May 2, 2025

Nice flag.

Citizens demanded public media—PBS exists because the people fought for it. Now Trump slashes what the public built. Is this still a gov for the people, or just one bought by corporate interests? #SavePBS #PublicMedia #ForThePeople — AG (@AgneseGandolfo) May 2, 2025

Public media should serve all of the public, not just a few crazy Lefties who think their government owes them a television channel.

Advertisement

