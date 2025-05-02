WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George...
They're Gonna BLOW! Hear That? Gnashing Teeth? Screeching? Lefties Are LOSING It Over Trump Defunding PBS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:25 PM on May 02, 2025
meme

As Twitchy readers know, Trump signed an Executive Order defunding PBS and NPR.

Finally.

At long last.

It was way past time for it to happen. PBS/NPR have been pretty useless since they decided to focus only on certain narratives and support specific agendas. Honestly, you'd think they'd understand that if they want to use taxpayer dollars, they have to appeal to Americans of all political persuasions.

Advertisement

This wasn't difficult, and yet, here we are.

Just guess how our pals on the Left are handling it.

Yeah, they're not doing great.

But then again, when are they?

How exactly is Trump a crook? Wouldn't that be PBS and NPR who are the crooks? 

Just thinking out loud.

Says the woman calling people 'Magats'. 

Check out the big brain on this one.

They're not handling this well, like, at all.

If this person provides the majority of funding, they should be more than happy to write a check.

More mad.

Really?

They're just so ... stupid.

Nice flag.

Public media should serve all of the public, not just a few crazy Lefties who think their government owes them a television channel.

============================================================

