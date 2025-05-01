Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't...
VIP
Oh, Look! Oliver Darcy Is Still a Big Ol' Baby
'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White...
'These People Are Insane': Guess What Sen. Tim Kaine Thinks Would Stop the...
Hand the Man a Mirror! Gavin Newsom Is Looking for What Went Wrong...
Wait ... WTF?! Dem Rep. Hank Johnson Who Thought Guam Would CAPSIZE Goes...
'Somebody Got to Her': Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Father Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL...
VIP
New York's Insane Liberal/Lefty Governance Has Worked Out Great (for Florida)
Gloves Are OFF! Harmeet K. Dhillon Drops HAMMER on Hamas Activists Tormenting Jewish...
Oh NO They Di'int! Community Notes Drops the MOTHER of All Corrections on...
VIP
Textile Tyrant: James Carville Says He Doesn’t Want to Live in a Country...
He's Had ENOUGH! Jesse Watters FINALLY Just Goes Off on Jessica Tarlov and...
The 'Due Process' Lie & 'Maryland Man' Hoax w/ Andrew Arthur
'Ok, TEMU OBAMA!' Hakeem Jeffries Comes UNGLUED After Dig from Ted Cruz and...

She's a PEACH! Ilhan Omar Tells Daily Caller Reporter to Eff Off, Doubles DOWN When Called Out on X

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Ilhan Omar.

Always keeping it classy.

Advertisement

Again, we're not entirely sure who put out the memo to Democrats that they should try swearing more but whoever did this, we should thank them. They have done Democrats no favors by turning them into angry, foul-mouthed middle schoolers who throw tantrums and act like all-around jerks to the public.

This isn't cool.

This isn't edgy.

This isn't the sort of behavior you'd expect from an elected official, even one from the squad.

Does she kiss her brother with that mouth?

And since she is being awful to a right-leaning outlet, they'll be fine with it.

Recommended

'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White House Press Corps Hypocrites
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Ilhan Omar then took to X and doubled down:

Wow.

They're trolls for asking her a question.

Sounds a little defensive to us.

============================================================

Related:

Wait ... WTF?! Dem Rep. Hank Johnson Who Thought Guam Would CAPSIZE Goes Straight-Up Racist (Watch)

'Somebody Got to Her': Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Father Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL (Watch)

Gloves Are OFF! Harmeet K. Dhillon Drops HAMMER on Hamas Activists Tormenting Jewish Students and YAAAS

Oh NO They Di'int! Community Notes Drops the MOTHER of All Corrections on Jasmine Crockett (Screenshot)

WOW: Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF)

============================================================

Tags: DAILY CALLER ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White House Press Corps Hypocrites
Amy Curtis
Oh NO They Di'int! Community Notes Drops the MOTHER of All Corrections on Jasmine Crockett (Screenshot)
Sam J.
'These People Are Insane': Guess What Sen. Tim Kaine Thinks Would Stop the 'Slide Toward Tyranny'
Doug P.
WOW: Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF)
Sam J.
Gloves Are OFF! Harmeet K. Dhillon Drops HAMMER on Hamas Activists Tormenting Jewish Students and YAAAS
Sam J.
Wait ... WTF?! Dem Rep. Hank Johnson Who Thought Guam Would CAPSIZE Goes Straight-Up Racist (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White House Press Corps Hypocrites Amy Curtis
Advertisement