She's a PEACH! Ilhan Omar Tells Daily Caller Reporter to Eff Off, Doubles DOWN When Called Out on X

Ilhan Omar.

Always keeping it classy.

INSANE: Rep. Ilhan Omar tells Daily Caller News Foundation reporter @MylesMorell to “f*** off” 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cZdn6BmgWj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2025

Again, we're not entirely sure who put out the memo to Democrats that they should try swearing more but whoever did this, we should thank them. They have done Democrats no favors by turning them into angry, foul-mouthed middle schoolers who throw tantrums and act like all-around jerks to the public.

This isn't cool.

This isn't edgy.

This isn't the sort of behavior you'd expect from an elected official, even one from the squad.

Ilhan Omar just told a Daily Caller video reporter to “f**k off” when he attempted to ask her a simple question about Kilmer Abrego Garcia.



This woman has no class, no gratitude to America, and no honor. Truly a disgrace to the US Congress. pic.twitter.com/5sanRI1Oum — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 1, 2025

Does she kiss her brother with that mouth?

If Rep. Tom Emmer had told a reporter to “f*ck off” on camera, it would be front-page news across every legacy outlet in Minnesota.



But since it’s Ilhan Omar, maybe one or two will bother to mention it. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 1, 2025

And since she is being awful to a right-leaning outlet, they'll be fine with it.

Ilhan Omar then took to X and doubled down:

I said what I said. You and all your miserable trolls can f*ck off. https://t.co/qxqqAhaIEc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 1, 2025

Wow.

They're trolls for asking her a question.

Sounds a little defensive to us.

