'Somebody Got to Her': Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Father Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on May 01, 2025
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

As Twitchy readers know, Epstein accuser Virginia Giurffre reportedly took her own life. Her father, however, does not believe this to be the case, and he said so during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Advertisement

Watch:

Whoa.

Just when you think this can't get any more tragic.

Ahem.

*cough cough*

Hey, we didn't mention Hillary Clinton. STOP THAT. We would never mention Hillary Clinton of her husband Bill Clinton because to mention either Clinton would be reckless and as we all know, we are never reckless. 

*cough cough some more*

We hope not.

Regardless if this is the truth or not, it's beyond heartbreaking that this poor, broken woman was never granted the justice she so deserved. Pam Bondi needs to get on the Epstein piece and do as Trump promised: bring everyone on the list to justice.

Even if they're inconvenient.

