'Somebody Got to Her': Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Father Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Epstein accuser Virginia Giurffre reportedly took her own life. Her father, however, does not believe this to be the case, and he said so during an interview with Piers Morgan.

Watch:

🚨Father of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's father just dropped a bombshell:



"Somebody got to her." pic.twitter.com/ZhgYy9w3Oe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2025

Whoa.

Just when you think this can't get any more tragic.

In America, suicided is a standard operating procedure for one party. — Wendell Lee (@TheresThatAgain) May 1, 2025

Ahem.

*cough cough*

Hey, we didn't mention Hillary Clinton. STOP THAT. We would never mention Hillary Clinton of her husband Bill Clinton because to mention either Clinton would be reckless and as we all know, we are never reckless.

*cough cough some more*

“Thoroughly” is what I’m hoping those Detectives handling this tragedy keep in mind! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) May 1, 2025

They’re going to end up just closing the case and moving on. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 1, 2025

We hope not.

Inside job — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) May 1, 2025

This is so tragic! This was far from a suicide! Praying the FBI can get to the bottom of this before it happens again! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) May 1, 2025

Regardless if this is the truth or not, it's beyond heartbreaking that this poor, broken woman was never granted the justice she so deserved. Pam Bondi needs to get on the Epstein piece and do as Trump promised: bring everyone on the list to justice.

Even if they're inconvenient.

