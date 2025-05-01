BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Is OUT As Is His Deputy, Alex...
OUCH! Even a CNN Reporter Can't Stop LAUGHING at Claim that People Are...
ME-OOOOOW! James Carville Goes OFF on David Hogg TO HIS FACE and LOL...
Watch Chuck Schumer Do a One-Eighty on Importance of Approval Polling in Just...
AY YAI YAI! Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Own WIFE Just WRECKED the Dem's Narrative...
Stephen Miller Rips Latest Example of Judges' Waging 'Legal Insurrection Against Nat'l Sov...
STILL Drunk After ALL This Time?! HA! Kamala’s Big Debut SOOO Bad X...
Just For Fun: Typo About English Requirement for Truckers Leads to HILARIOUS New...
Scott Jennings Argues with Dems that Fighting to Keep Illegal Aliens in America...
CNN Chaos! Ana Navarro & Shermichael Singleton’s Vitriol Got So Bad Abby Phillip...
SAVE Act: Chuck Schumer Tries to Paint Republicans with His Party’s Horrible Jim...
Stuck in the Past: Democrats Rehash January 6th Instead of Presenting Voters with...
Air DeSantis: Florida Governor Wants to Arrange Illegal Alien Deportations to El Salvador
Red Letter Day at Bluebonnet Detention Facility as Tren de Aragua Spells Out...

WOW: Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on May 01, 2025

Gosh, golly, and gee, we're hearing a lot about our pals at USAID, almost as if they were an agency that served politicians, not Americans. And just when we think we've heard the worst (admit it, funding trans propaganda in SIBERIA was pretty bad), something truly horrible and corrupt comes out about the agency.

Advertisement

Oh, and the CIA.

And to be fair, normally when we see things like this we take them with a grain of salt because we live in a day and age where clicks and taps RULE, but the fact this comes from Michael Shellenberger ... this is big.

YUGE even:

Post continues:

... @shellenberger “It's a crazy story — The House of Representatives impeached, President Trump in December of 2019. Many people may may not remember that it was a CIA analyst who was left over from the Obama White House who wrote the memo that led to the impeachment. It was all based on hearsay.The person had not actually been in the room with Trump. 

Nonetheless, this memo that he wrote relied heavily on a report done by an organization funded by USAID. In fact, its initial founding funding I mean, now it's $10s of millions of dollars had gone into this group called the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, a name that's not very memorable, OCCRP, but it was basically created as an extension of the state department and then of USAID.”

In other words, the CIA attempted to topple the U.S. government in 2016 and 2019 and succeeded in 2020 — all funded by USAID through the extortion of the American taxpayer.

Recommended

BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Is OUT As Is His Deputy, Alex Wong
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ticked off yet?

And this is why they're auditing USAID and removing bad actors from agencies. Unfortunately, Trump had to learn this the hard way, but at least he learned.

*adds another sheet of tinfoil to the hat*

We can only hope.

Without consequences, these bombshells are sadly meaningless.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

STILL Drunk After ALL This Time?! HA! Kamala’s Big Debut SOOO Bad X Has HEYDAY With Her (Here's the Best)

Bro. WAT?! Chris Cillizza Blames BIDEN for Making Media Trust Him Too Much. Delicious DRAGGING Comes Next

Advertisement

Looks Like Tim Walz and His Whackjob Wife: WATCH Bizarre Dance Footage of PM Mark Carney (Video)

Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican Agenda and ROFL

Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid Operator ADMITTED It)

============================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF CIA TRUMP USAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Is OUT As Is His Deputy, Alex Wong
Sam J.
OUCH! Even a CNN Reporter Can't Stop LAUGHING at Claim that People Are 'Clamoring for Kamala’s Voice'
Sam J.
ME-OOOOOW! James Carville Goes OFF on David Hogg TO HIS FACE and LOL We Are Here FOR IT (WATCH)
Sam J.
AY YAI YAI! Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Own WIFE Just WRECKED the Dem's Narrative About HEROIC Maryland Dad
Sam J.
Just For Fun: Typo About English Requirement for Truckers Leads to HILARIOUS New Driving Tests
Grateful Calvin
STILL Drunk After ALL This Time?! HA! Kamala’s Big Debut SOOO Bad X Has HEYDAY With Her (Here's the Best)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Is OUT As Is His Deputy, Alex Wong Sam J.
Advertisement