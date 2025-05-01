WOW: Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF)

Gosh, golly, and gee, we're hearing a lot about our pals at USAID, almost as if they were an agency that served politicians, not Americans. And just when we think we've heard the worst (admit it, funding trans propaganda in SIBERIA was pretty bad), something truly horrible and corrupt comes out about the agency.

Oh, and the CIA.

And to be fair, normally when we see things like this we take them with a grain of salt because we live in a day and age where clicks and taps RULE, but the fact this comes from Michael Shellenberger ... this is big.

YUGE even:

And here it is,



CONFIRMED: CIA Director Gina Haspel conspired with OCCRP, Adam Schiff, and USAID to topple the United States government in 2019.



Jesse Watters “You have this new piece on Substack that the USAID and the CIA helped orchestrate Trump's impeachment?”… pic.twitter.com/x5YU4yir30 — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) April 29, 2025

Post continues:

... @shellenberger “It's a crazy story — The House of Representatives impeached, President Trump in December of 2019. Many people may may not remember that it was a CIA analyst who was left over from the Obama White House who wrote the memo that led to the impeachment. It was all based on hearsay.The person had not actually been in the room with Trump. Nonetheless, this memo that he wrote relied heavily on a report done by an organization funded by USAID. In fact, its initial founding funding I mean, now it's $10s of millions of dollars had gone into this group called the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, a name that's not very memorable, OCCRP, but it was basically created as an extension of the state department and then of USAID.” In other words, the CIA attempted to topple the U.S. government in 2016 and 2019 and succeeded in 2020 — all funded by USAID through the extortion of the American taxpayer.

Ticked off yet?

And this is why they're auditing USAID and removing bad actors from agencies. Unfortunately, Trump had to learn this the hard way, but at least he learned.

Everyone but Trump knew Gina Haspel was sabateur working to remove him the entire first term. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) April 30, 2025

Dan Goldman & Rat Raskin both gave 150k to the Judges daughters D-SuperPAC under the Guidance of Adam Shiff. Dan Goldman coached Michiel Cohen pretrial & admitted it to me be by mistake. The prosecuting Atty was not DA Bragg, it was Bidens #3 DOJ. Cohen was the one bangin Stormy pic.twitter.com/BrjTVYNouP — Greta_USA (@DEI_Greta) April 30, 2025

*adds another sheet of tinfoil to the hat*

Eventually, we'll see arrests, right? — CLM (@CindyLM1969) April 30, 2025

We can only hope.

Without consequences, these bombshells are sadly meaningless.

Stay tuned.

