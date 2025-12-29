Five Years Later, Pelosi Says Speech Rip Was Impulse – Sure, Jan... Er,...
LA Mayor Karen Bass Says She’s ‘Sad’ Hispanic American Border Patrol Agents Are Selling Out Their Race

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on December 29, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass believes Hispanic Americans and illegal aliens are on the same team based solely on their shared ethnicity. She says she’s sad that many Hispanic Americans have become Border Patrol agents and are making an honest wage, arresting and deporting illegal aliens who don’t belong in our country. ‘Don’t they know they’re supposed to be looking out for their own people?’ If what Bass believes sounds racist, that’s because it is.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

Democrats lump legal Hispanic Americans in with illegal aliens all the time. It’s insulting, wrong, and racist.

Democrats have decided that they know how certain ethnicities should act, think, and vote. Posters see what they’re doing.

They don’t want to be equated with illegal aliens and exploited by Democrats.

In the mayor’s mind, all these Hispanic Americans are wrong despite making up a large portion of the Border Patrol.

Bass is an idiot. She’s implying they’re selling out their own people for money.

Commenters don’t understand how someone so racist and lacking in intelligence got elected mayor of Los Angeles.

It’s scary that someone so racist and devoid of common sense and ethics wields power in the second-largest city in America.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

