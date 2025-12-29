LA Mayor Karen Bass Says She’s ‘Sad’ Hispanic American Border Patrol Agents Are Selling Out Their Race

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass believes Hispanic Americans and illegal aliens are on the same team based solely on their shared ethnicity. She says she’s sad that many Hispanic Americans have become Border Patrol agents and are making an honest wage, arresting and deporting illegal aliens who don’t belong in our country. ‘Don’t they know they’re supposed to be looking out for their own people?’ If what Bass believes sounds racist, that’s because it is.

See for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: In a DISGUSTING moment, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says she's "sad" that Hispanic Americans are signing up for Border Patrol



"Their primary incentive is financial!"



The Democrats think every Hispanic supports illegal immigration. Vile.pic.twitter.com/kAMOmPF3fI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 29, 2025

That statement should remove her from office. Period. She is a racist at her core. Disgusting bigot. — Limby (@heyLimby) December 29, 2025

That is the most racist thing I have heard today. — Donna G (@DonnaG1685411) December 30, 2025

Democrats lump legal Hispanic Americans in with illegal aliens all the time. It’s insulting, wrong, and racist.

Democrats have decided that they know how certain ethnicities should act, think, and vote. Posters see what they’re doing.

They group every minority into a box and try to slander the ones who refuse to go along with their narrative — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) December 30, 2025

Legal immigrants are often the staunchest opponents of illegal immigration.



She's simply lumping all Hispanic people together, as if they're a monolith. Almost as if she doesn't realize how racist she sounds. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 29, 2025

Democrats really do think every Hispanic American is a foot soldier for open borders. Newsflash, plenty of them want law, order, and a paycheck like everyone else. Being against illegal immigration is not a race thing, it is a sovereignty thing. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 29, 2025

It’s almost like the legal Hispanics know what’s really going on 🤔 — John Galt (@JohnGaltSpeak) December 29, 2025

They don’t want to be equated with illegal aliens and exploited by Democrats.

In the mayor’s mind, all these Hispanic Americans are wrong despite making up a large portion of the Border Patrol.

A simple Grok query would have told her that for the last decade US Border Patrol was at least 50% Hispanic. She’s a racist! — Bill McGee (@handicap47) December 29, 2025

There’s nothing wrong with working for financial reasons. I don’t work to improve my health. The Hispanics I know are more than happy to escort the illegals out of here because they know what they did to get here legally. @KarenBassLA = dumb dumb! — Rodger Dodger (@rodger_dodger14) December 30, 2025

isn't everyone's reason for getting a job financial?????? — BrianKnowsTrumpGotScrewed (@BrianCantWin) December 30, 2025

Bass is an idiot. She’s implying they’re selling out their own people for money.

Commenters don’t understand how someone so racist and lacking in intelligence got elected mayor of Los Angeles.

I’m so sad to know there are people who actually voted for this lost lady. She had no obvious leadership qualities yet people still voted for her — W (@ThatPart2024) December 29, 2025

Doesn’t matter what Karen thinks - it’s illegal. — Marilyn (@ckneppel) December 29, 2025

What has been your primary incentive mayor bass? Seems more financial than actual working for your city 🤔 — Nata (@natprov31) December 29, 2025

What’s really disgusting is her ineptness as mayor. — Seth (@ZeppyDeppy) December 29, 2025

It’s scary that someone so racist and devoid of common sense and ethics wields power in the second-largest city in America.

