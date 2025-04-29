Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid...
Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican Agenda and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Like every other Democrat in their party right now, Chuck Schumer desperately needs to learn to read the room. We can't decide if he is really this stupid or just assumes his voters are, because c'mon, we all know who the billionaires support, and it ain't the Republicans.

It's hilarious how when ONE billionaire starts supporting the Republicans, they somehow magically become the party of billionaires, according to the millionaires on the Left who have been making bank from billionaires for decades now. George and Alex Soros, anyone?

Mark Cuban?

Give us a freaking break, Chuckles.

American families lost plenty under Biden - we can only go up from here.

Dana Loesh with the TKO, though:

Awww yes, Solyndra.

Good times.

Or not.

We had a good laugh too.

Yup, that him.

There are so many!

BuT eLoN mUsK!

While claiming it's Republicans who are making your lives miserable.

Serio.

