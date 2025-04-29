Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican Agenda and ROFL

Like every other Democrat in their party right now, Chuck Schumer desperately needs to learn to read the room. We can't decide if he is really this stupid or just assumes his voters are, because c'mon, we all know who the billionaires support, and it ain't the Republicans.

It's hilarious how when ONE billionaire starts supporting the Republicans, they somehow magically become the party of billionaires, according to the millionaires on the Left who have been making bank from billionaires for decades now. George and Alex Soros, anyone?

Mark Cuban?

Give us a freaking break, Chuckles.

The Republican agenda: Billionaires win, American families lose. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 29, 2025

American families lost plenty under Biden - we can only go up from here.

Dana Loesh with the TKO, though:

You literally signed over a half a billion dollars in loans to a solar company founded by billionaires and it went bankrupt with all of our taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/i5skSEuKkG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 29, 2025

Awww yes, Solyndra.

Good times.

Or not.

We had a good laugh too.

Yup, that him.

Sure thing Dems.. pic.twitter.com/9Z87Zebolf — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) April 29, 2025

There are so many!

BuT eLoN mUsK!

The Democrat agenda: We will control you through your dependency on what we provide you using the money we took from you. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) April 29, 2025

While claiming it's Republicans who are making your lives miserable.

Serio.

