Merry Christmas from the Map-Challenged: Jesus the Palestinian, According to Clueless Leftists

Because Leftists must make everything political and specifically about their politics, here they come with the claim Jesus was Palestinian. They're exhausting.

Source: literally, the Bible. pic.twitter.com/xxhBiMXVBe — B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC (@_iamblakeley) December 23, 2025

When they say 'literally', you can always assume it is anything, but literal or true.

She hasn't. Someone told her that and she is running with it.

Apparently, Jesus was born in the 1960s, when "Palestinian" identity was made up for political reasons.



Who knew? https://t.co/qFnTlkcbC0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 24, 2025

Jesus was apparently very ahead of His time.

She became the meme. 🤣



“Wearing my

'Jesus was Palestinian' sweater during busy holiday travel to remind my fellow Christian's that NOT ALL OF US HAVE ACCESS TO MAPS AND HISTORY BOOKS.” https://t.co/SLGbeHQRGl pic.twitter.com/qdYQgj20ej — Pasha / GEEK SPUTNIK (@GeekSputnikTV) December 24, 2025

Literally the dumbest group of people in existence https://t.co/qbW5ilvl0x — Hasan Piker's School Bonds Dog (@tripoli_bonds) December 24, 2025

It's not even particularly close.

Oop! That'll hurt!

Can you show us where the word ‘Palestine’ is mentioned in the Bible? https://t.co/C9YkBxItQv — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) December 24, 2025

Proof: Literally never read the Bible. https://t.co/8ufhqAgTvL — Michael (@ImUrHuck1eberry) December 24, 2025

The supporters of the Arab squatters of Judea and Samaria seem confused.



Jesus is literally the biological and legal descendant of the King of Israel.



He was born in Judea during the reign of Herod, 200 years before Rome renamed the province “Palestine” as an insult. https://t.co/C9uqZwjauw — Max Twain (@MaxTwain24) December 24, 2025

They can't handle the truth.

What Bible did you read that said Jesus was a Palestinian? https://t.co/YMm1IXafV8 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 24, 2025

Please bring back the mental institutions https://t.co/hKfaFj9JUr — Mark Ariel (@njdevils_dude) December 24, 2025

The sooner, the better.

