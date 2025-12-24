Merry Christmas from the Map-Challenged: Jesus the Palestinian, According to Clueless Leftists

Because Leftists must make everything political and specifically about their politics, here they come with the claim Jesus was Palestinian. They're exhausting.
Source: literally, the Bible. pic.twitter.com/xxhBiMXVBe— B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC (@_iamblakeley) December 23, 2025
When they say 'literally', you can always assume it is anything, but literal or true.
what Bible did you read? https://t.co/t3UhCOMPra pic.twitter.com/XIQmy7EeRL— Travis Williams (@TravisFrankW96) December 24, 2025
She hasn't. Someone told her that and she is running with it.
Apparently, Jesus was born in the 1960s, when "Palestinian" identity was made up for political reasons.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 24, 2025
Who knew? https://t.co/qFnTlkcbC0
Jesus was apparently very ahead of His time.
She became the meme. 🤣— Pasha / GEEK SPUTNIK (@GeekSputnikTV) December 24, 2025
“Wearing my
'Jesus was Palestinian' sweater during busy holiday travel to remind my fellow Christian's that NOT ALL OF US HAVE ACCESS TO MAPS AND HISTORY BOOKS.” https://t.co/SLGbeHQRGl pic.twitter.com/qdYQgj20ej
Literally the dumbest group of people in existence https://t.co/qbW5ilvl0x— Hasan Piker's School Bonds Dog (@tripoli_bonds) December 24, 2025
It's not even particularly close.
“The Bible” isn’t a citation.— Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) December 24, 2025
Book, chapter, and verse, please. https://t.co/cH6BLu5h9O
This Bible? https://t.co/dgk0bGlKFo pic.twitter.com/BAjq5RS0sn— Adin - عدین - עדין (@AdinHaykin1) December 24, 2025
Recommended
Oop! That'll hurt!
Can you show us where the word ‘Palestine’ is mentioned in the Bible? https://t.co/C9YkBxItQv— The Uri (@uricohenisrael) December 24, 2025
💩 https://t.co/A7m8RYhQJf pic.twitter.com/9EWKAIOIWf— Dave? (@galileedave) December 24, 2025
Proof: Literally never read the Bible. https://t.co/8ufhqAgTvL— Michael (@ImUrHuck1eberry) December 24, 2025
The supporters of the Arab squatters of Judea and Samaria seem confused.— Max Twain (@MaxTwain24) December 24, 2025
Jesus is literally the biological and legal descendant of the King of Israel.
He was born in Judea during the reign of Herod, 200 years before Rome renamed the province “Palestine” as an insult. https://t.co/C9uqZwjauw
They can't handle the truth.
What Bible did you read that said Jesus was a Palestinian? https://t.co/YMm1IXafV8— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 24, 2025
Please bring back the mental institutions https://t.co/hKfaFj9JUr— Mark Ariel (@njdevils_dude) December 24, 2025
The sooner, the better.
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member