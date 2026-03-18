CA Refugees and Asylum Seekers Will No Longer Be Eligible for CalFresh Food Assistance Next Month

"Asylum seekers" seems to be the preferred alternative to illegal aliens in the U.K., but NBC 7 in San Diego is using it to report that, starting April 1, due to changes to federal policy, refugees and asylum seekers in California will no longer be eligible for CalFresh food assistance.

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Changes to federal policy mean refugees and asylum seekers will no longer be eligible for CalFresh food assistance starting next month. https://t.co/1gkulfStHo — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) March 18, 2026

Joey Safchik reports:

Some 13,000 lawful noncitizens, including refugees and asylum seekers, are losing their CalFresh benefits in San Diego, according to the San Diego Food Bank. The April 1 changes only impact a fraction of the approximately 400,000 San Diegans enrolled in CalFresh. However, on June 1, the CEO of the San Diego Food Bank, Casey Castillo, said about 100,000 people will see their work requirements change in order to keep receiving their benefits. Some adults will have to work or volunteer 80 hours a month in order to maintain their enrollment. There are exemptions, according to the county, including for caregivers of children under the age of 14. Castillo said the Food Bank is bracing to supplement the loss of the benefits for refugee and asylee communities.

Californians seem pretty broken up about the change.

You mean, taxpayers do in fact pay to support illegals? Wow — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) March 18, 2026

We go from illegals aren’t getting assistance to illegals will no longer be eligible for assistance 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jesse Welter (@mcphotoworkshop) March 18, 2026

Let me translate your misuse of words. People here ILLEGALLY will not be able to use social services meant for those in the country LEGALLY.

There you go. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) March 18, 2026

According to NBC 7, this change in policy affects lawful noncitizens, although the CEO of the San Diego Food Bank says that the bank does not ask for citizenship status.

But we were told they weren’t ever getting welfare in the first place. So which is it? — Becky (@BeckyNKOTB) March 18, 2026

Good. I voted for this. — BDCal (@BDCal2) March 18, 2026

To make the photo of food stamps purchases realistic they should show soda, candy, and potato chips. — Let_This_Sink_In (@naptownlawyer) March 18, 2026

Guess they will have to go back. And how many of them truly are refugees? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) March 18, 2026

It's sounding more and more like they were better off in their home countries.

Good. Other countries are responsible for their own citizens. — Teslarina (@Teslarina139140) March 18, 2026

In other words our hard earned tax dollars won’t be spent feeding people who are in our country illegally. This sounds like a good way to encourage them to return to their own country rather than leeching off us. I would rather feed needy Americans. — Donna Smith (@DonnaNimmoSmith) March 18, 2026

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They should have never had it. All these “asylum seekers” are frauds. — Arby Thirty (@ArbyThirty) March 18, 2026

I was told they don’t use our programs. They put billions into the economy. — Gaeta1986 🍊 (@jameslaura86) March 18, 2026

No, economic migrants are neither refugees nor asylum seekers. — John McMillion (@johnmcmillion) March 18, 2026

Why should they be elgible? Our welfare system should be for US citizens only! If these people want assistance they should turn towards chruches and food banks. — SAVEAMERICA! (@Mgeuia) March 18, 2026

Asylum seekers and refugees from where? Give us more details. — 🇺🇸XKimX🇺🇸 (@xxkimcatxx) March 18, 2026

Quite sure there is plenty of food in the countries they left.



Hilariously PRAVDA of you to not call them illegal aliens. — steve smith the anti-communist (@stevesmithsnoq) March 18, 2026

By the way, CalFresh is just California's rebranding of SNAP. It's the same program.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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