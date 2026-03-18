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CA Refugees and Asylum Seekers Will No Longer Be Eligible for CalFresh Food Assistance Next Month

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 18, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

"Asylum seekers" seems to be the preferred alternative to illegal aliens in the U.K., but NBC 7 in San Diego is using it to report that, starting April 1, due to changes to federal policy, refugees and asylum seekers in California will no longer be eligible for CalFresh food assistance. 

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Joey Safchik reports:

Some 13,000 lawful noncitizens, including refugees and asylum seekers, are losing their CalFresh benefits in San Diego, according to the San Diego Food Bank.

The April 1 changes only impact a fraction of the approximately 400,000 San Diegans enrolled in CalFresh. However, on June 1, the CEO of the San Diego Food Bank, Casey Castillo, said about 100,000 people will see their work requirements change in order to keep receiving their benefits.

Some adults will have to work or volunteer 80 hours a month in order to maintain their enrollment. There are exemptions, according to the county, including for caregivers of children under the age of 14.

Castillo said the Food Bank is bracing to supplement the loss of the benefits for refugee and asylee communities.

Californians seem pretty broken up about the change.

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According to NBC 7, this change in policy affects lawful noncitizens, although the CEO of the San Diego Food Bank says that the bank does not ask for citizenship status.

It's sounding more and more like they were better off in their home countries.

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By the way, CalFresh is just California's rebranding of SNAP. It's the same program.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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CALIFORNIA ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SNAP

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