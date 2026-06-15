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'It IS Our Money': Ed Markey Goes Full Karl Marx in Claiming Ownership of Elon's Wealth

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on June 15, 2026
AP Photo/Kurt Strumpf


It's not really a secret that Democrats in America have fully embraced their Marxist tendencies. We just never expected them to become so LITERAL about it. 

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(Just kidding. We totally expected that.)

Over the past week, every Democrat with an X account or a microphone was screeching into it that Elon Musk becoming a trillionaire after the SpaceX IPO was anathema to the true spirit of America -- thus reminding everyone that they have no idea what the true spirit of America is. 

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey joined the bloodlustful chorus this weekend, repeating the refrain that if we just took more money away from Musk and gave it to him, all of our problems would be solved. 

Blah, blah, blah. The only things that Democrats are worse at than loving America are basic math and economics. 

What actually would happen if Markey levied that tax on Musk is more money thrown away into waste, fraud, and abuse, to the left's absolute delight. We need more California immigrant hospices and Minnesota 'Learing Centers,' right? 

Utah Senator Mike Lee was not pleased with Markey's plan to confiscate Musk's wealth, and said so in no uncertain terms. 

BOOM. It's not your money. You didn't earn it. Keep your grubby little mitts off of it. 

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But rather than admit defeat, Markey, of course, doubled down and posted a tweet that Karl Marx could have written himself. 

Wait, so a CNN 'journalist' claimed that Musk owes everything to the federal government, and Markey just uses that claim as Gospel? 

Yeah, that tracks. (By the way, Isidore repeatedly touted the success of the Biden economy, so that's all we really need to know about him.) 

But even if everything Isidore said was true, it is STILL not the government's money. The government made investments in SpaceX, and Musk turned that into a company which is doing things that NASA never dreamed of. HE earned it, not the government and certainly not Ed Markey. 

But Marx would be proud of the Massachusetts Senator. 

Ed 'Malarkey.' Heh. We're stealing that. 

It is disqualifying for any elected official in the United States to even say something like that, let alone believe it to their core. 

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The post above continues for a bit, and we won't transcribe all of it here, but it ends with, 'You're not fit to shine his shoes.' 

And THAT part we agree with wholeheartedly. 

And DEFINITELY no place in our government officials. 

The disease of the parasitic mind has infested and overtaken nearly every Democrat's brain in America. 

It does in Markey's Communist utopia. 

Scary, innit? 

The mom of one of our favorite accounts, Data Republican, tried to set Markey straight on his complete misunderstanding of economics, taxation, and pretty much everything else. 

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... Go stop the Medicare fraud if you need a cause!

It was a nice attempt, but it relies on the assumption that Markey doesn't LOVE all of the fraud, which he does. 

Someone might want to remind Markey where NASA got the money to invest in SpaceX in the first place. 

He seems to have forgotten that part. 

It takes a lot of chutzpah -- and a healthy dose of Marxist ignorance -- to post what Markey did. 

But what does he care? He's been living off the taxpayer dime for his entire career, nearly 50 years in Congress and the Senate. 

For his part, Senator Lee struck one final blow at Markey, who was already getting pummeled in the replies. 

There's never been a government subsidy that Markey and the Democrats weren't 100 percent in favor of creating or expanding. 

But claiming that those contracts and investments turn personal wealth into the government's money is a doozie, even for them. 

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Maybe the junior Senator from Massachusetts should just change his name to Ed Marxy. 

That would be much more appropriate.

============================================

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Tags:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ED MARKEY ELON MUSK MIKE LEE TAXES

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