'It IS Our Money': Ed Markey Goes Full Karl Marx in Claiming Ownership of Elon's Wealth



It's not really a secret that Democrats in America have fully embraced their Marxist tendencies. We just never expected them to become so LITERAL about it.

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(Just kidding. We totally expected that.)

Over the past week, every Democrat with an X account or a microphone was screeching into it that Elon Musk becoming a trillionaire after the SpaceX IPO was anathema to the true spirit of America -- thus reminding everyone that they have no idea what the true spirit of America is.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey joined the bloodlustful chorus this weekend, repeating the refrain that if we just took more money away from Musk and gave it to him, all of our problems would be solved.

A 5% tax on Elon’s net worth would fund every community health center in America for the next 26 years.



I’ll say it again. Tax the rich. https://t.co/oSjbsYBMyk — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) June 13, 2026

Blah, blah, blah. The only things that Democrats are worse at than loving America are basic math and economics.

What actually would happen if Markey levied that tax on Musk is more money thrown away into waste, fraud, and abuse, to the left's absolute delight. We need more California immigrant hospices and Minnesota 'Learing Centers,' right?

Utah Senator Mike Lee was not pleased with Markey's plan to confiscate Musk's wealth, and said so in no uncertain terms.

It’s Elon’s money



He can use it as he pleases



It’s not yours



It’s not the government’s



Socialist impulses kill innovation and economic growth https://t.co/8fMFoNXUHu — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 13, 2026

BOOM. It's not your money. You didn't earn it. Keep your grubby little mitts off of it.

But rather than admit defeat, Markey, of course, doubled down and posted a tweet that Karl Marx could have written himself.

Hate to break it to you, Mike. But it is our money. #TaxTheRich https://t.co/PNaeGUkR0X pic.twitter.com/fz4UOSqDCZ — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) June 14, 2026

Wait, so a CNN 'journalist' claimed that Musk owes everything to the federal government, and Markey just uses that claim as Gospel?

Yeah, that tracks. (By the way, Isidore repeatedly touted the success of the Biden economy, so that's all we really need to know about him.)

But even if everything Isidore said was true, it is STILL not the government's money. The government made investments in SpaceX, and Musk turned that into a company which is doing things that NASA never dreamed of. HE earned it, not the government and certainly not Ed Markey.

But Marx would be proud of the Massachusetts Senator.

It has been really great watching Ed Malarkey fully transform into Karl Marx. Like all other communists, he should be expunged from America. https://t.co/5F7l50nQ5T pic.twitter.com/w4AO8YmWLG — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 14, 2026

Ed 'Malarkey.' Heh. We're stealing that.

It is disqualifying for any elected official in the United States to even say something like that, let alone believe it to their core.

You have no children and have almost never had a real full-time job as an adult.



You've sponged off the taxpayer for more than a half century, making America worse.



Your only legacy will be destruction.



Elon's legacy is building some of the greatest-ever American companies,… — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) June 14, 2026

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The post above continues for a bit, and we won't transcribe all of it here, but it ends with, 'You're not fit to shine his shoes.'

And THAT part we agree with wholeheartedly.

Marxism has no place in America! pic.twitter.com/2HlrWIyJ72 — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) June 14, 2026

And DEFINITELY no place in our government officials.

keep your dirty hands off others wealth you parasite https://t.co/nTDTZl1Xg2 — ProjectAncap (@ProjectAncap) June 15, 2026

The disease of the parasitic mind has infested and overtaken nearly every Democrat's brain in America.

This idiot has been in government for longer than one of my parents has been ALIVE, yet I somehow know more about economics than he does. No Ed, a company being part of a taxpayer funded subsidy program does not mean said companies stocks are now de facto government property. https://t.co/SRMAhbkGko — Modern McCarthyist (@McCarthyist2) June 15, 2026

It does in Markey's Communist utopia.

Scary, innit?

jesus christ — Mike Solana (@micsolana) June 14, 2026

The mom of one of our favorite accounts, Data Republican, tried to set Markey straight on his complete misunderstanding of economics, taxation, and pretty much everything else.

Many corporations get tax breaks in this country. He did not get a break on his personal income tax. And I would say that our government actually made a good choice here. It paid off. The success of SpaceX has created tons of revenue for the country. Now stop being a parasite! Go… — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) June 15, 2026

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... Go stop the Medicare fraud if you need a cause!

It was a nice attempt, but it relies on the assumption that Markey doesn't LOVE all of the fraud, which he does.

Contracts don’t equal gifts Ed. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) June 15, 2026

Wrong, commie, the government has NO money, only what it takes from We the People. — E__Strobel (@E__Strobel) June 14, 2026

Someone might want to remind Markey where NASA got the money to invest in SpaceX in the first place.

He seems to have forgotten that part.

Says the old man actually being paid by the taxpayers. https://t.co/A6qgIDOkz7 — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) June 14, 2026

It takes a lot of chutzpah -- and a healthy dose of Marxist ignorance -- to post what Markey did.

But what does he care? He's been living off the taxpayer dime for his entire career, nearly 50 years in Congress and the Senate.

For his part, Senator Lee struck one final blow at Markey, who was already getting pummeled in the replies.

The fact that Congress has subsidized a whole bunch of things—against my strong opposition—still doesn’t make Elon’s money yours or the government’s https://t.co/dHYQ1LGUma — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 14, 2026

There's never been a government subsidy that Markey and the Democrats weren't 100 percent in favor of creating or expanding.

But claiming that those contracts and investments turn personal wealth into the government's money is a doozie, even for them.

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Maybe the junior Senator from Massachusetts should just change his name to Ed Marxy.

That would be much more appropriate.





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