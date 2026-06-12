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Texas Loser John Cornyn Tries to Insult Scott Presler and, Yeah, THAT Didn't Go Well for Him

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 AM on June 12, 2026
Meme

Our tagline here at Twitchy is to 'own the libs.' When it comes to politicians, that usually means they have a D after their name, and there is no shortage of their horrible takes on X that we can pounce on (if you will forgive the expression). 

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Unfortunately, there are far too many politicians with an R after their name who are standing in the way of conservative policies to make America great again. We won't go so far as to call them leftists, in most cases, but they are definitely lib-adjacent.

But this year, many of those RINOs are finding out that conservative -- and even normie -- America has had enough of them. Bill Cassidy? Out. Dan Crenshaw? Out. Thomas Massie (who isn't so much a RINO as he is someone who has just gone batpoop insane)? Out. 

And three-term incumbent Texas Senator John Cornyn? OUT! 

While Cornyn is a reliable Republican vote on the easy issues, his support of red flag laws for gun ownership, along with lax border enforcement and immigration policies, ensured his recent landslide loss to state Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary. Not to mention his obstruction of the SAVE America Act, easily the most important piece of legislation before the current Senate.

Thankfully, in an exchange with GOP voter registration paragon Scott Presler on X last night, Cornyn reminded every Texas voter why they made the correct choice with Paxton to face off against certified Democrat weirdo James Talarico in November. 

It all began innocently enough, with Presler noting a polite conversation he had with Cornyn about the SAVE Act in a chance encounter at the airport. 

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Fair enough. Eighty percent of Americans support voter ID requirements in our elections. And, as anyone who has ever had a conversation with Presler can attest, we know he was honest about being gracious to the outgoing Senator.

But what followed from Cornyn was simply bizarre in its snide and childish tone.

Uhh ... what? Scott Presler is a grifter?

There is no American who works harder to help Republicans win elections. And Presler does it the old-fashioned way, with shoe leather and a shoestring budget. He's hardly getting rich off his efforts.

Whew. Talk about your sore losers. After Cornyn's mean-spirited attempt to insult him, Presler dropped the gloves, BIG TIME. 

The rest of the long post continued: 

... SAVE America Act. 

While I respect that you say you want to ensure wins this November, I speak for millions when I say that voters will be more likely to vote upon the passage of the SAVE America Act.

Voters see what’s happening in California & wonder why our Senate isn’t doing everything in its power to secure our elections.

Did you know that former Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R-CA) lost by 653 votes in 2024? Did you know that former Congressman John Duarte (R-CA) lost by 187 votes?

I have no doubt that the SAVE America Act would have prevented these losses.

Why are we normalizing an expectation for California to count votes for weeks after Election Day — like Spencer Pratt’s election.

In North Carolina, the State Board of Elections found 34,000 dead voters on the voter rolls — fact-check me. (CC: Senator Tillis)

How can Americans have confidence in our elections & how are Americans going to be inspired to vote if you don’t legislate as the majority?

Last — & I mean this with the utmost of respect — for the $150 million that was spent on the Texas Senate primary/runoff, we could have built massive voter registration/get out the vote operations in every single swing state.

While I understand it might be difficult to contemplate an American citizen doing this work because it’s the right thing to do, I’m proud to say that I don’t take PAC $ — not even from my own organization.

I can’t be bought, which frustrates the political establishment.

My one singular mission is doing right by the American people and delivering legislative wins that the popular vote delivered in 2024.

I’m on the way to the Texas GOP Convention to help ensure all of our Republican candidates win this November — I hope you’ll do the same.

I hope you’ll do the right thing & encourage your colleagues to pass the SAVE America Act — let’s win big.

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That's called killing him with kindness. Even after Cornyn's snide remark, Presler remained focused on the issues -- the ONE issue. Protecting our elections. 

But everyone knows what he really did. He exposed Cornyny for the petty, fake conservative he is. 

Sadly, Presler's plea to Cornyn will go unheeded, as the soon-to-be EX-Senator has already declared that he won't help Paxton defeat Talarico in the fall. 

Other people were, to say the least, less polite than Presler. 

OOF! 

We haven't seen a Republican lose a primary that badly since Liz Cheney in Wyoming. 

And now we know why Cornyn got trounced so resoundingly. 

Like most Democrats, we're beginning to believe Cornyn has no sense of shame or self-awareness. 

If he even owns a mirror, it would definitely look like that. 

As gratifying as that would have been, Presler's response to Cornyn was absolutely perfect. 

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Fact check: true. 

If he wanted to make Texas Republicans feel better about kicking him to the curb in the primary, then mission accomplished. 

Yes. Yes, we are. And bonus points for the British slang. 

Cornyn was so petty with his post, it would not surprise us if he started actively opposing the legislation during his remaining days in the Senate. 

Clearly, Cornyn has not been listening to any conservatives lately, least of all his constituents in Texas. 

That's why he lost by more than 30 points. 

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There's being a sore loser, and then there's this. Utterly inexcusable. 

That's the understatement of the year. 

Ouch! 

That score is going to leave a mark. It's just as embarrassing for him as his margin of defeat. 

But not nearly as embarrassing as his attempt to attack a true American hero when it comes to elections, Scott Presler. 

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Cornyn doesn't spend a lot of time on X. (Judging by the nuclear abomination he called brisket that he posted a couple of years ago, we can understand why he doesn't.) Some guessed that this was posted by a staffer, not the Senator himself. 

But it doesn't matter. It has been up all night. Under his name. 

And it is a perfect representation of why, next year, Texas will have a new Senator who is not named John Cornyn. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS VOTER ID

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