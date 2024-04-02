Twitter Beef: Texas Senator John Cornyn Gets SMOKED Over Brisket Wars

It's been this writer's experience that the most engagement -- and the most passionate responses -- on Twitter/X come from food takes. Say you like Pepsi instead of Coke or pineapple on pizza and watch your mentions blow up.

Advertisement

So Senator John Cornyn, saying the brisket wars have begun, got roasted for his picture of a bacon-wrapped something, that most people didn't consider brisket.

Let the brisket wars begin - again pic.twitter.com/rZgIA6X2EB — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 31, 2024

Look -- bacon is great. We love bacon. Huge fans.

It doesn't belong on brisket.

Oh governor no — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 1, 2024

Heh.

This is what Texas brisket looks like. pic.twitter.com/Z8Bd4ioMYD — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) April 1, 2024

Yes it is.

This brisket is as strong as your support for the Second Amendment...



Hint: pic.twitter.com/qr0CdfaYCG — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) April 1, 2024

Oof.

So you cook it on high for 3 1/2 days straight, then smother it with 2 pounds of ketchup to try to put it out of its misery??



Smart. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) April 1, 2024

We laughed.

I am going to primary you in 2026 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 1, 2024

Do it.

Imagine rolling up to the BBQ pit wars with this glass pan, ketchup topped monstrosity!! pic.twitter.com/1fRvZjUyEV — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) April 1, 2024

We can imagine it, and it's not good.

Good God, that is an abomination. You must now resign in disgrace. — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) April 2, 2024

An abomination is putting it mildly.

Seriously, we need a moratorium on politicians grilling or barbecuing anything in public until we can figure out what’s going on. https://t.co/UELZbf1bJH — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 1, 2024

We agree with this.

Senator, this is what you think is real brisket when you have been in the swamp too long.



This is what Texans believe is real Brisket. https://t.co/M9Salwwuwu pic.twitter.com/ev5oDqoETW — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 2, 2024

That looks delicious.

Just seeing this. Oh no no no no no. https://t.co/Ef4u2JCd46 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 2, 2024

No, no, no, no.

My aunt’s mute cat has a better bark https://t.co/PfkI7bdZXx — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 2, 2024

Hahahaha.

Texas should actually be forced to secede from the Union because of this brisket. https://t.co/pSbr5zzsSI — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 1, 2024

Buh-bye.

This looks braised in ketchup. The Senator needs to find the herd that this cow came from and apologize to each of them. https://t.co/t7OsuLTcaY — Mark 🥓🥓🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) April 1, 2024

Advertisement

A hand-written apology. Those cows didn't die for this.

I don’t know what that is, but calling it “brisket” is a war crime. https://t.co/Ih7QCwGF7T — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 1, 2024

It's actual misinformation, for sure.

How are you from Texas and make Brisket that looks like this?! I’d expect this from like…New England…but TEXAS?! https://t.co/pxmCAI3zRt pic.twitter.com/wdoZeVsQjt — Shao Trommashere (@MedicTrommasher) April 2, 2024

We're all judging the good senator from Texas.

Jesus just died again after seeing that brisket. https://t.co/pSbr5zzsSI — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 1, 2024

Ouch. Funny, but ouch.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!