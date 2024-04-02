Too Bad, SO Sad: Planned Parenthood SUPER Fussy That Women May Have to...
Twitter Beef: Texas Senator John Cornyn Gets SMOKED Over Brisket Wars

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on April 02, 2024
AP Photo/Rex C. Curry

It's been this writer's experience that the most engagement -- and the most passionate responses -- on Twitter/X come from food takes. Say you like Pepsi instead of Coke or pineapple on pizza and watch your mentions blow up.

So Senator John Cornyn, saying the brisket wars have begun, got roasted for his picture of a bacon-wrapped something, that most people didn't consider brisket.

Look -- bacon is great. We love bacon. Huge fans.

It doesn't belong on brisket.

Heh.

Yes it is.

Oof.

We laughed.

Do it.

We can imagine it, and it's not good.

Oh, Chris Rufo Wasn't Through Demolishing Mark Cuban and DEI Last Night By a LONG Shot
Grateful Calvin
An abomination is putting it mildly.

We agree with this.

That looks delicious.

No, no, no, no.

Hahahaha.

Buh-bye.

A hand-written apology. Those cows didn't die for this.

It's actual misinformation, for sure.

We're all judging the good senator from Texas.

Ouch. Funny, but ouch.

***

