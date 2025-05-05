Meghan McCain Puts UBER-TROLL Morgan J. Freeman In His Place In VICIOUS Back...
Jonathan Turley OWNS Dem Who Begged Biden to Crack Down on Election Deniers ... for Denying 2024 Election

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on May 05, 2025
Twitchy

Eric Swalwell is such a hot mess that other hot messes walk past him, take a look and say, 'WOW, now THAT is a hot mess.'

This guy just stinks.

And yet his California district keeps electing him, almost as if they either don't care if he's an abysmal representation of them OR they are simply voting for the party and not the so-called man.

Even Jonathan Turley finally found him as annoying as we do.

His post continues:

... hell he was doing in 2024 ... the way that he’s conducted himself [after the election]... the only way that we can understand, you know, what the hell Elon Musk has been doing is to be in the majority.”...

So, is being an election denier a good thing now? 

Sounds pretty insurrection-y to us.

Wonder if Swalwell still wants Bidens to crack down election deniers?

Ahem.

============================================================

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
