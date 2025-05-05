Jonathan Turley OWNS Dem Who Begged Biden to Crack Down on Election Deniers ... for Denying 2024 Election

Eric Swalwell is such a hot mess that other hot messes walk past him, take a look and say, 'WOW, now THAT is a hot mess.'

This guy just stinks.

And yet his California district keeps electing him, almost as if they either don't care if he's an abysmal representation of them OR they are simply voting for the party and not the so-called man.

Even Jonathan Turley finally found him as annoying as we do.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) responded to a question about the sinister role of Elon Musk's Starlink by fueling questions about the legitimacy of the 2024 election: “Elon Musk has done nothing in the last five months to make me think that we shouldn’t ask questions about what the… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 1, 2025

His post continues:

... hell he was doing in 2024 ... the way that he’s conducted himself [after the election]... the only way that we can understand, you know, what the hell Elon Musk has been doing is to be in the majority.”...

So, is being an election denier a good thing now?

Sounds pretty insurrection-y to us.

Wonder if Swalwell still wants Bidens to crack down election deniers?

...This is the same Eric Swalwell joined other Democrats in asking the Biden Administration to crack down on "election deniers." https://t.co/BPAsmfdc0m — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 1, 2025

Ahem.

