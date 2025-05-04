Obama Lackey Tries OUTRAGING MAGA With Obama Pope Pic and It Does NOT...
Bless His HATEFUL Lil' Heart! Nobody Blue Check Says He Hopes Next Pope Will Diss Trump and 'Far Right'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on May 04, 2025
Meme

Imagine pushing for the next Pope to block people based on your own hateful, stupid politics.

Because that's exactly what this Tony Annett person has done.

Look at this hot mess of hate.

And what makes this even more unbearable is that this yahoo thinks HE'S the good guy. That somehow, pushing for a Pope who will morally block Trump and the far right is a good thing. We imagine in Tony's pointy little head that the 'far right' is anyone who disagrees with him or who supports Trump.

Forget that it's Trump who is trying to bring faith back to the White House ... 

Just sayin'.

It's easier to hate people when you dehumanize them.

But orange man bad!

That's putting it nicely.

Crazy talk.

Tags: CATHOLIC POPE TRUMP

