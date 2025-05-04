Bless His HATEFUL Lil' Heart! Nobody Blue Check Says He Hopes Next Pope Will Diss Trump and 'Far Right'

Imagine pushing for the next Pope to block people based on your own hateful, stupid politics.

Because that's exactly what this Tony Annett person has done.

Look at this hot mess of hate.

It’s more clear than ever that the quality the next pope needs most is the ability to offer a moral bulwark against Trumpism and the far right. — Tony Annett (@tonyannett) May 3, 2025

And what makes this even more unbearable is that this yahoo thinks HE'S the good guy. That somehow, pushing for a Pope who will morally block Trump and the far right is a good thing. We imagine in Tony's pointy little head that the 'far right' is anyone who disagrees with him or who supports Trump.

Forget that it's Trump who is trying to bring faith back to the White House ...

Just sayin'.

If they make the US a consideration over the the church, they deserve to die off.



He is the leader of the Catholic Church, I know you like to dehumanize MAGA, but they’re every bit as Catholic as non MAGA. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 4, 2025

It's easier to hate people when you dehumanize them.

I thought that the Pope was religious position as leader of the Catholic Church, focusing on theological, pastoral, ecclesiastical, and spiritual matters.



You cheapen it with worldly political triflings. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 4, 2025

But orange man bad!

Sure, a man who’s supposed to guide a church and provide divine inspiration should use the papacy to play politics with a guy who’ll only be president for four years. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 4, 2025

Good Lord, you are stupid and broken. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 4, 2025

That's putting it nicely.

Or maybe he should follow Catholic dogma. — Patriot Sammy (@PatriotSam9) May 4, 2025

Crazy talk.

