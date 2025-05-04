Bless His HATEFUL Lil' Heart! Nobody Blue Check Says He Hopes Next Pope...
VIP
Just GUESS Who's Sponsoring POLITICO These Days ... and Yes, They're Using YOUR...
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD on PBS About What Dems...
HOO BOY! From the Sound of Harmeet K. Dillon's Post, Katie Hobbs Is...
GRRL, PLEASE! Lefty Just Goes OFF on Michelle Obama for Whining About How...
Sports Often Imitates Life as Sovereignty Overcomes Journalism to Win the Kentucky Derby
James Carville Says Democrats Can’t Afford to Lie Like Republicans Because They Would...
Permanent Power Plan: Chuck Schumer and the Dem Party Want Path of Citizenship...
VIP
White House Parodies Obama’s Iconic ‘HOPE’ Poster with Fitting Kilmar Abrego Garcia ‘MS-13...
Senses-Off Psaki: Former PressSec Expects Us to Believe She Saw No Biden Cognitive...
ABC News: Collection on Student Loans Could Harm Credit Scores
Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity
Criminal Search Warrant Served for Man Who Posted Fliers Doxxing ICE Agents
Self-Awareness Fail - 'The Atlantic' Breathlessly Rants About Trump's Social Media Influen...

Obama Lackey Tries OUTRAGING MAGA With Obama Pope Pic and It Does NOT Go the Way He Planned ... At ALL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on May 04, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

It's been rather entertaining to watch atheists, Leftists, and Never Trumpers pretend to care about the Pope since Trump posted the AI image of himself as the Pope. And by entertaining, we mean annoying, pathetic, and all too predictable.

Advertisement

These are the same people who were more than happy to treat Barack Obama as some sort of Messiah. Trump posting an obvious joke meme, though? Now THAT'S a step too far. And clearly, the only reason people who support him aren't up in arms is because they're MAGA or something.

Or, and hear us out, they know it's a joke/troll and don't take it all that seriously.

We know, crazy talk.

And speaking of crazy talk, Christopher Hale, who, according to his own bio, worked on Obama's campaign, thought posting this would OUTRAGE MAGA.

Boy, was he wrong.

They sure do love to project.

We're also going to guess he was ok with this:

Word.

Recommended

GRRL, PLEASE! Lefty Just Goes OFF on Michelle Obama for Whining About How Hard Her Life Was (Is) and WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

Poor Christopher, he so badly wanted a dunk here.

And gosh golly gee, it just didn't work out that way for him.

Womp womp womp womp.

But hey, nice try, bro.

Hope Obama sees it.

============================================================

Related:

Just GUESS Who's Sponsoring POLITICO These Days ... and Yes, They're Using YOUR Tax Dollars

Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD on PBS About What Dems REALLY Think About Voters and WOW -Watch

HOO BOY! From the Sound of Harmeet K. Dillon's Post, Katie Hobbs Is JUST About to the 'Find Out' Stage

GRRL, PLEASE! Lefty Just Goes OFF on Michelle Obama for Whining About How Hard Her Life Was (Is) and WOW

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS OBAMA POPE TRUMP MAGA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GRRL, PLEASE! Lefty Just Goes OFF on Michelle Obama for Whining About How Hard Her Life Was (Is) and WOW
Sam J.
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD on PBS About What Dems REALLY Think About Voters and WOW -Watch
Sam J.
HOO BOY! From the Sound of Harmeet K. Dillon's Post, Katie Hobbs Is JUST About to the 'Find Out' Stage
Sam J.
Bless His HATEFUL Lil' Heart! Nobody Blue Check Says He Hopes Next Pope Will Diss Trump and 'Far Right'
Sam J.
Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity
Brett T.
Just GUESS Who's Sponsoring POLITICO These Days ... and Yes, They're Using YOUR Tax Dollars
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GRRL, PLEASE! Lefty Just Goes OFF on Michelle Obama for Whining About How Hard Her Life Was (Is) and WOW Sam J.
Advertisement