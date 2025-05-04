Obama Lackey Tries OUTRAGING MAGA With Obama Pope Pic and It Does NOT Go the Way He Planned ... At ALL

It's been rather entertaining to watch atheists, Leftists, and Never Trumpers pretend to care about the Pope since Trump posted the AI image of himself as the Pope. And by entertaining, we mean annoying, pathetic, and all too predictable.

These are the same people who were more than happy to treat Barack Obama as some sort of Messiah. Trump posting an obvious joke meme, though? Now THAT'S a step too far. And clearly, the only reason people who support him aren't up in arms is because they're MAGA or something.

Or, and hear us out, they know it's a joke/troll and don't take it all that seriously.

We know, crazy talk.

And speaking of crazy talk, Christopher Hale, who, according to his own bio, worked on Obama's campaign, thought posting this would OUTRAGE MAGA.

MAGA would have a hernia. pic.twitter.com/gKjPIoWPSV — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) May 3, 2025

Boy, was he wrong.

The left would have a coronary and did…. pic.twitter.com/iHMJFDjONh — Navyjava5 (@navyjava5) May 4, 2025

They sure do love to project.

This was normal for you guys. We just laughed at you. https://t.co/4q9LvcxGJd — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 4, 2025

We're also going to guess he was ok with this:

Word.

Wait I’m confused



An AI image of a President as pope is evil unless you’re doing it to own MAGA



.. alright cool! — Patrick Neve (@catholicpat) May 4, 2025

Poor Christopher, he so badly wanted a dunk here.

And gosh golly gee, it just didn't work out that way for him.

Womp womp womp womp.

Yawn. — von Scrappy III (@vonscrappy_462) May 4, 2025

But hey, nice try, bro.

Hope Obama sees it.

