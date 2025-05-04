Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD on PBS About What Dems REALLY Think About Voters and WOW -Watch

HOO BOY! From the Sound of Harmeet K. Dillon's Post, Katie Hobbs Is...
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on May 04, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Nancy Pelosi and Democrats think voters are stupid, and she said so on PBS of all networks. It's as if she's trying to remind us all why defunding them is a good thing.

No, really.

We're not even making this up, you can see for yourselves:

Post continues:

... the cost of education, the cost of housing, all of it …”

In other words, Nancy and Democrats like her don't think Americans know how to vote. We've lost count of the times we've seen Democrats lecturing women and minorities about being too stupid not to vote against their own best interests.

Seems it's basically a party narrative.

Now, now, calling Nancy a psychopath is an insult to all psychopaths.

Surely PBS will ask Nan about her favorite flavor of ice cream - they know the important questions to ask.

