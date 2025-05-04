Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD on PBS About What Dems REALLY Think About Voters and WOW -Watch

Nancy Pelosi and Democrats think voters are stupid, and she said so on PBS of all networks. It's as if she's trying to remind us all why defunding them is a good thing.

No, really.

We're not even making this up, you can see for yourselves:

Pelosi: “This guy comes along and says he’s going to lower prices. He hasn’t. He’s gonna do this, he’s gonna do that — all a smokescreen. But we have to make sure the public knows what is in their interest, their kitchen table interest, the cost of health care and prescription… pic.twitter.com/iyk57FP3QY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 4, 2025

Post continues:

... the cost of education, the cost of housing, all of it …”

In other words, Nancy and Democrats like her don't think Americans know how to vote. We've lost count of the times we've seen Democrats lecturing women and minorities about being too stupid not to vote against their own best interests.

Seems it's basically a party narrative.

These people psychopaths. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) May 4, 2025

Now, now, calling Nancy a psychopath is an insult to all psychopaths.

Wait. What about ice cream? — James Julius (@swmp01) May 4, 2025

Surely PBS will ask Nan about her favorite flavor of ice cream - they know the important questions to ask.

If Pelosi speaks on PBS, do the two lies cancel and make a truth? Why do we have to remember the rules of algebra to process what these idiots feed us? — Mongo (@mongolikeright) May 4, 2025

This really does not help PBS.

Not even a little bit.

