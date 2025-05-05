WOW: CNN Officially CROSSES A LINE In Their Trump Hate With Disturbing Interview of Drug Cartel (Watch)

Well, well, well, there it is. Just when we think the fake news, lamestream media can't get any lower, they once again prove us wrong. Ok, to be fair, we expect this sort of garbage from MSNBC because after all, they kept Joy Reid around for years even after they knew she was a racist, hateful bigot. And while we know CNN is pretty bad, we've always sort of seen them as a bit saner than MSNBC, which of course, isn't saying much.

But this? CNN just gave MSNBC a run for their 'hot mess of putrid media' money.

Imagine hating Trump so much you feel sorry for the drug cartels being called 'terrorists'.

Watch this:

CNN is now interviewing cartel members to ask how they feel about being labeled terrorists.



You cannot make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/4RhsTMykJ3 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 4, 2025

Isn't Trump a big ol' meanie for calling you guys terrorists?

WHAT?! She does understand she's talking to an actual terrorist, yes? Then again, this is CNN, so maybe not.

Is it odd that CNN can know the whereabouts of and go interview members of the cartel? — F3 Karma (@f3_karma) May 4, 2025

Really good point.

Heh.

How the heck did they know where to find this guy and if they can find him, why didn't they alert the authorities?

Hurt. Their feelings are hurt. It makes them sad. — Ovid Delgado (@DelgadoOvidno1) May 5, 2025

Won't someone PLEASE think of the poor drug cartels getting their feelings hurt?!

Oh, and about the authorities ...

You posted only the clip that I shared yesterday, but if you watch the entire interview, they actually talk to the military and follow them as they take down the cartel — Brutha Tom (@RealDealAxelrod) May 5, 2025

Hrm.

Either way, this was not a great look for CNN.

Not even a little bit.

