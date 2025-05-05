Meghan McCain Puts UBER-TROLL Morgan J. Freeman In His Place In VICIOUS Back...
WOW: CNN Officially CROSSES A LINE In Their Trump Hate With Disturbing Interview of Drug Cartel (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on May 05, 2025
Meme

Well, well, well, there it is. Just when we think the fake news, lamestream media can't get any lower, they once again prove us wrong. Ok, to be fair, we expect this sort of garbage from MSNBC because after all, they kept Joy Reid around for years even after they knew she was a racist, hateful bigot. And while we know CNN is pretty bad, we've always sort of seen them as a bit saner than MSNBC, which of course, isn't saying much.

But this? CNN just gave MSNBC a run for their 'hot mess of putrid media' money.

Imagine hating Trump so much you feel sorry for the drug cartels being called 'terrorists'.

Watch this:

Isn't Trump a big ol' meanie for calling you guys terrorists? 

WHAT?! She does understand she's talking to an actual terrorist, yes? Then again, this is CNN, so maybe not.

Really good point.

Heh.

How the heck did they know where to find this guy and if they can find him, why didn't they alert the authorities? 

Won't someone PLEASE think of the poor drug cartels getting their feelings hurt?!

Oh, and about the authorities ...

Hrm.

Either way, this was not a great look for CNN.

Not even a little bit.

