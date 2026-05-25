Governor Newsom Press Office Tells Pete Hegseth It Just Wants Lower Gas Prices

This editor doesn't follow racing, so he pleads ignorance to this event, although he thinks the Blackhawk helicopters look totally bada**.

UH-60M Blackhawks from Indiana's 38th Combat Aviation Brigade fly low over Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the pace lap of the 2026 Indy 500. pic.twitter.com/LwUVqOtV9a — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 24, 2026

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted the video to his X feed, which inspired the clowns at the Governor Newsom Press Office to reply that all they want is lower gas prices.

Sir, we just want lower gas prices https://t.co/8IGWIpg2Fr — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 25, 2026

We don't blame them, seeing how California has the highest gas prices in the country. If only they knew someone who could do something about it.

Sir, you are literally the Governor of California, have you considered doing something about your state’s insane gas taxes? — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 25, 2026

Have you considered not having the highest gas taxes and most burdensome regulations in the country? https://t.co/Sw6Slkuw77 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 25, 2026

Well then stop taxing us to death. California has the highest gas prices in the country even before Trump was in office. This is completely on you and your lame policies. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) May 25, 2026

You could do a lot to help with that. How about you suspend the CA gas tax for a while? — Lori D. (@LDeWolf57) May 25, 2026

@grok Who makes more money on a gallon of gas, the oil companies, or the State of CA? — Stephen Gaskins, Jr. (@stevegaskinsjr) May 25, 2026

They can have them now. All they need to do is leave California. — Goldens Rule (@retiredgolden) May 25, 2026

Exactly. If you want lower gas prices, move.

You can tell this account is just hired hands, because Gavin himself would not even likely say something so stupid. — Son of Sheev (@SonOfSheev) May 25, 2026

Sir, we just want people who love freedom and love America. We are growing tired of you America hating communists. — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) May 25, 2026

Then lower the taxes in California. It’s 3.89 here and I use 93 octane. — SunriseCanyon (@canyon_sunrise) May 25, 2026

From the governor whose state policies and regulations artificially create the higest gas prices in the country for its residents. Good grief. — Brian Ralston (@brianralston) May 25, 2026

California rakes in more profit per gallon than the fuel companies. That’s why your prices are so damn high, moron. — RtJonesey (@RebsFinsUp) May 25, 2026

You could lower ours by $2.50 per gallon in five minutes. Just waive all of the ridiculous taxes, fees, regulations, cap-n-trade grifting, ludicrous fuel blends and onerous refining requirements. — 🇺🇲 George Tirebiter (@GeorgeTireBTR) May 25, 2026

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Then get rid of all the state surcharges and stop driving refineries out. The answers begin at home. — Lovely Lady (@Palmfronds) May 25, 2026

Just watch what happens this week with gasoline prices. We they will fall for 49 states anyway.



Who can guess what one lonely state where gasoline prices will still be $7 a gallon? Anyone? — DSparks1109 (@DSparks1109) May 25, 2026

Who do they think could lower gas prices in California faster … Newsom or Hegseth?

The geniuses behind this account are going to be looking for jobs pretty soon. We're amazed they aren't yet considering quality content like this.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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