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Governor Newsom Press Office Tells Pete Hegseth It Just Wants Lower Gas Prices

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 25, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

This editor doesn't follow racing, so he pleads ignorance to this event, although he thinks the Blackhawk helicopters look totally bada**.

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted the video to his X feed, which inspired the clowns at the Governor Newsom Press Office to reply that all they want is lower gas prices.

We don't blame them, seeing how California has the highest gas prices in the country. If only they knew someone who could do something about it.

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Exactly. If you want lower gas prices, move.

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Who do they think could lower gas prices in California faster … Newsom or Hegseth?

The geniuses behind this account are going to be looking for jobs pretty soon. We're amazed they aren't yet considering quality content like this.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM PETE HEGSETH

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