Buh-BYE: DHS Announces New Self-Deportation Plan for Illegal Immigrants

This is some welcome news from DHS, which has announced a 'self-deportation' plan that would encourage illegal immigrants to leave the country.

FOX EXCLUSIVE: DHS will announce today that they will begin paying for the commercial flights of illegal aliens who self-deport from the U.S., & they will pay these aliens an additional $1,000 once they are confirmed to have left the country. DHS tells @FoxNews this will save…

The entire post reads:

DHS tells @FoxNews this will save American taxpayers 70%, as it currently costs DHS, on average, over $17,000 to arrest, detain, and deport someone from the U.S., while paying for self-removal flights & the stipend is projected to cost just $4,500, and will be safer for ICE and preserve their resources.

Illegal aliens must register on the CBP Home app and file their notice to leave the US in order to receive the financial assistance, and the stipend will only be paid once the alien is confirmed to have left the United States.

DHS tells us any aliens who register to self deport will be immediately de-prioritized for ICE arrest and will maintain the ability to return to the U.S. legally in the future. DHS says they have already successfully tested out the financial assistance, recently paying for an illegal alien to fly back to Honduras from Chicago, with more tickets booked this week.

DHS Secretary @Sec_Noem statement to FOX:

'If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App. This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers. Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport.'