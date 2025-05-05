As a Catholic, Ted Lieu Has a Very Interesting Definition of What Does...
Buh-BYE: DHS Announces New Self-Deportation Plan for Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:38 PM on May 05, 2025
Meme

This is some welcome news from DHS, which has announced a 'self-deportation' plan that would encourage illegal immigrants to leave the country.

The entire post reads:

DHS tells @FoxNews this will save American taxpayers 70%, as it currently costs DHS, on average, over $17,000 to arrest, detain, and deport someone from the U.S., while paying for self-removal flights & the stipend is projected to cost just $4,500, and will be safer for ICE and preserve their resources. 

Illegal aliens must register on the CBP Home app and file their notice to leave the US in order to receive the financial assistance, and the stipend will only be paid once the alien is confirmed to have left the United States.

DHS tells us any aliens who register to self deport will be immediately de-prioritized for ICE arrest and will maintain the ability to return to the U.S. legally in the future. DHS says they have already successfully tested out the financial assistance, recently paying for an illegal alien to fly back to Honduras from Chicago, with more tickets booked this week.

DHS Secretary @Sec_Noem statement to FOX:

'If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App. This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers. Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport.'

Here's more from Melugin:

This is good.

Boasberg is writing the order as we speak.

Good.

Get the word out.

These two things go hand-in-hand.

We'll make exceptions for them, just like we did when Biden flew them all over.

This writer laughed out loud.

It's a good compromise.

