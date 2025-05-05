Leftist Losers Assemble! Sean Penn, Jim Acosta, and Eric Swalwell Compare Trump to...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on May 05, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It is, once again, our seventh favorite day of the week! Mondays are full of aimless, spinning-in-all-directions, busy work that never seems to accomplish anything … sort of like Hank Johnson with a Rubik's cube.

That's why we like to start our Mondays with you by sharing the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we could find from the past week on Twitter/X.

Let's do this!

LOL! We're never going to think of Care Bears the same way again.

Sunday was May the 4th, so there were a lot of Star Wars memes and jokes.

Weesa be laughing so hard at dis one! 😂😂😂

HA!

The worst part about May 4th is when the politicians and celebrities try to make it about themselves.

LOL. Ok, it's also the best thing about May 4th. 😂

A+ meme retrofitting right there.

BOOM! Magills with the knockout punch.

LOLOLOL! The husband couldn't even keep it together long enough to finish the bit. 😂

We love the spectaculatory nature of this tweet.

HA! We've been golfing a few times, and that dude took that better than most.

Your free Twitchy Team golf tip of the week: If you go golfing, go with people who don't take it too seriously.

Mind. Blown. 😂

'All my life, I had to knife.' 💀💀💀

We have to admit … we didn't know this either. It says 'fork split' right on the package!

We're gonna have to talk to the English muffin company manager …

No, they didn't! LOL.

The struggle is real.

Bwahaha! And we're dead!

HAHA! Yes, the Left continued to fall for every troll of the Trump administration this week, and social media mocked them relentlessly for it.

No way! 😂😂😂

This is why we're glad cats don't get bigger.

We're sorry, fair-headed friends!

It's Monday. A dad joke was inevitable. 😂

Excellent delivery! He might have a future in comedy. 😂

And, just like that, it became a knock-knock joke!

There's plenty of garbage on the internet, but then it totally redeems itself! 😂

It would be the best plot twist ever if we found out Barron was the Troll-in-Chief.

We're just going to ignore that they're way overdressed for home-improvement projects and just happen to have a camera trained on them because we laughed anyway. 😂

HA! We're never leaving Twitter/X.

'Clean up in aisle five!'

Look, if your possum is in 15 separate pieces, he ain't playin'.

He straight up claimed his order! LOL.

LOLOLOL!

Y'all are weird. 😂

Well played!

Bwahaha! That's just messed up!

LOL. 100% accuracy.

We were almost at the end, but the dark humor came out just the same. 😂

HA! Love these guys!

Nice. 😂

LOLOLOL! They might have lost the sale, but it was worth it.

Stop it right now! 😂

Here's some classic Dean Martin and Foster Brooks for our throwback comedy clip of the week.

So good! You can tell Foster Brooks enjoys trying to break the other actors more than just about anything else.

'I just tripped 'cause I'm running and I'm fat!' We love her! 😂😂😂

We hope you have a better Monday than this poor lady.

That's gonna do it for us this week, but we'll be back here next week at the same time with a fresh batch of fun, carefully harvested from the web.

Until then, get out there and attack this Monday like you're JB Pritzker on a fresh tray of chicken wings at the Golden Corral.

Until we meme again …

