Monday Morning Meme Madness

It is, once again, our seventh favorite day of the week! Mondays are full of aimless, spinning-in-all-directions, busy work that never seems to accomplish anything … sort of like Hank Johnson with a Rubik's cube.
That's why we like to start our Mondays with you by sharing the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we could find from the past week on Twitter/X.
Let's do this!
May 4, 2025
LOL! We're never going to think of Care Bears the same way again.
Sunday was May the 4th, so there were a lot of Star Wars memes and jokes.
This would have been an improvement. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/TpktmEaiGZ— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 4, 2025
Weesa be laughing so hard at dis one! 😂😂😂
May 3, 2025
HA!
The worst part about May 4th is when the politicians and celebrities try to make it about themselves.
Girth Vader https://t.co/JH9n40d8Rv— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 4, 2025
LOL. Ok, it's also the best thing about May 4th. 😂
https://t.co/YgdAuPgTce pic.twitter.com/C3Id8C9qUO— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2025
A+ meme retrofitting right there.
OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JwFoGEEK7d— Magills (@magills_) May 4, 2025
BOOM! Magills with the knockout punch.
This is so apt 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zvxw4BWN7x— A...R...I...Z...O...N...A (@_MzJayde) April 27, 2025
LOLOLOL! The husband couldn't even keep it together long enough to finish the bit. 😂
Especially when on the elvenator... pic.twitter.com/Nc7lLNkm9Y— Judianna (@Judianna) April 28, 2025
We love the spectaculatory nature of this tweet.
🏌️♂️ Golf is hard 😅— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 28, 2025
pic.twitter.com/OZ0zwpV45E
HA! We've been golfing a few times, and that dude took that better than most.
Your free Twitchy Team golf tip of the week: If you go golfing, go with people who don't take it too seriously.
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/53Sk9SMKQe— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 28, 2025
Mind. Blown. 😂
At this point WE’RE NOT BREATHING RIGHT 😂😮 pic.twitter.com/5mEmSuaUN1— Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) May 1, 2025
'All my life, I had to knife.' 💀💀💀
We have to admit … we didn't know this either. It says 'fork split' right on the package!
We're gonna have to talk to the English muffin company manager …
The manager 🐈⬛️ pic.twitter.com/fzAHH4cQaQ— smol silly cat (@Catsillyness) April 27, 2025
I feel attacked pic.twitter.com/LX9OiIbRRj— 🏴☠️InTylerWeTrust🏴☠️🥃🤍 (@bourbonislife80) May 4, 2025
No, they didn't! LOL.
April 28, 2025
The struggle is real.
NOOOOOOOO! 😂 pic.twitter.com/FLJx6aoLOf— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 2, 2025
Bwahaha! And we're dead!
https://t.co/T9Vj6sh6mD pic.twitter.com/VEKQJBBONt— Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) April 28, 2025
HAHA! Yes, the Left continued to fall for every troll of the Trump administration this week, and social media mocked them relentlessly for it.
This will never old 😂 pic.twitter.com/RfIxUyYrrp— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) April 30, 2025
No way! 😂😂😂
Meanwhile on USS Harry S. Truman: pic.twitter.com/xa6N9Xt0Xp— Chuck U Farley, the Cooler King (@FahCubeItches) April 29, 2025
This is why we're glad cats don't get bigger.
LMAO 💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/YiJyj2HUMH— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) May 4, 2025
We're sorry, fair-headed friends!
Don't judge me. pic.twitter.com/RxWQW7AOGL— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) May 1, 2025
It's Monday. A dad joke was inevitable. 😂
Timeline cleanse pic.twitter.com/SuvFYSjZTl— MAGS (@TAftermath2020) May 3, 2025
Excellent delivery! He might have a future in comedy. 😂
there’s no way pic.twitter.com/S0JOI8E9CW— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) May 3, 2025
And, just like that, it became a knock-knock joke!
God bless the internet 😂 pic.twitter.com/3uG7yRPoDK— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) April 29, 2025
There's plenty of garbage on the internet, but then it totally redeems itself! 😂
Tell AI to make you the pope and post it. Every lib will suddenly become pro catholic. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/RjFYIYc8A5— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 3, 2025
It would be the best plot twist ever if we found out Barron was the Troll-in-Chief.
His look says it all. 😅pic.twitter.com/Xkr2eCMMKD— Fatik (@EternalFunShine) May 3, 2025
We're just going to ignore that they're way overdressed for home-improvement projects and just happen to have a camera trained on them because we laughed anyway. 😂
May 4, 2025
HA! We're never leaving Twitter/X.
My wife just walked up to me and gave me an unexpected impassioned, full body kiss, then stared me straight in the eye - a deep soul to soul stare - and said, "I just hit a possum with the lawnmower."— 0.005 Seconds (3/694) (@seconds_0) April 29, 2025
'Clean up in aisle five!'
Look, if your possum is in 15 separate pieces, he ain't playin'.
Do you know what time it is? 🧐🧐— Grace & Grit (@ByGrace26) April 29, 2025
It’s time for pup timeline
Cleanse!! 😂😂😂🤣🤣
When you’re just too impatient to wait for your pup cup! 🤣🤣🥰🥰😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wwxUK9D5dn
He straight up claimed his order! LOL.
May 4, 2025
LOLOLOL!
May 3, 2025
Y'all are weird. 😂
Scarlett Johansson reveals the woman who disappeared behind her in interview 😅— Emir Han (@RealEmirHan) May 1, 2025
pic.twitter.com/oPwYK0Tfl6
Well played!
Stop!!! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/RkmUApIKUf— Mongo (@mongoliciouss) May 3, 2025
Bwahaha! That's just messed up!
This would not be funny if it were not so true 😂 pic.twitter.com/zr6jHg7WGU— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 3, 2025
LOL. 100% accuracy.
new lego set dropped @heelvsbabyface pic.twitter.com/rMjHvVv5xI— Fr Miller - The Nerdfather (@FrMiller) April 26, 2025
We were almost at the end, but the dark humor came out just the same. 😂
Might rain tomorrow 😭😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/805BlKlmA6— Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) May 1, 2025
HA! Love these guys!
😂😂😂💯 pic.twitter.com/F7GEspaOrZ— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 3, 2025
Nice. 😂
May 3, 2025
LOLOLOL! They might have lost the sale, but it was worth it.
Good morning, Xitter!☕☕☕ pic.twitter.com/S9m8bbRQ2a— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) April 29, 2025
Stop it right now! 😂
Here's some classic Dean Martin and Foster Brooks for our throwback comedy clip of the week.
So good! You can tell Foster Brooks enjoys trying to break the other actors more than just about anything else.
Lol. Have you ever felt like this? pic.twitter.com/k6SMhwYupv— Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) May 3, 2025
'I just tripped 'cause I'm running and I'm fat!' We love her! 😂😂😂
We hope you have a better Monday than this poor lady.
That's gonna do it for us this week, but we'll be back here next week at the same time with a fresh batch of fun, carefully harvested from the web.
Until then, get out there and attack this Monday like you're JB Pritzker on a fresh tray of chicken wings at the Golden Corral.
Until we meme again …
