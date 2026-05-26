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Judge Who Dismissed Human Trafficking Case Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia Ignored Evidence

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 26, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, a federal judge in Tennessee dismissed human trafficking charges against Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, saying that it was "vindictive prosecution" by the Trump administration in retaliation for being made to bring back Abrego Garcia from his home country of El Salvador, where he was mistakenly deported. 

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The Tennessee Star is reporting, however, that the judge in the case ignored evidence that the Biden-era FBI quashed an investigation of a 2022 traffic stop of Abrego Garcia in Texas, where he was stopped with a van full of illegals headed for Maryland. The officers let him go.

Tom Pappert and Michael Patrick Leahy report for The Tennessee Star:

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw omitted key evidence from his Friday ruling dismissing the federal human smuggling case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, including reporting by The Tennessee Star that was seemingly referenced during testimony, revealing the “Biden-era FBI” directed Tennessee authorities to release Abrego Garcia during a 2022 traffic stop despite suspecting human trafficking. Instead, the Obama-appointed judge sided with the foreign national, ruling the Trump administration failed to overcome a presumption of vindictive prosecution.

However, the timeline Crenshaw presented in Friday’s ruling ignored a critical piece of evidence, first reported by The Tennessee Star on April 16, 2025.

The judge failed to note that a spokesman for the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told The Star it was the “Biden-era FBI” that ordered the THP to release Abrego Garcia at the conclusion of the November 30, 2022, traffic stop in Putnam County, Tennessee, despite the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealing THP troopers already suspected Abrego Garcia was engaged in a human trafficking operation that day.

Equally important, Crenshaw failed to even mention that the slow pace of the investigation into Abrego Garcia’s November 30, 2022 traffic stop took place–until January 20, 2025–under the same Biden administration that ordered the THP to release Abrego Garcia that night in 2022.

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Rep. Tim Burgett isn't happy:

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We wish judges and politicians would fight as hard for American citizens as they do for an illegal alien caught on bodycam video trafficking illegals. Get this guy out of here. 

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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