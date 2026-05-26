Judge Who Dismissed Human Trafficking Case Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia Ignored Evidence

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, a federal judge in Tennessee dismissed human trafficking charges against Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, saying that it was "vindictive prosecution" by the Trump administration in retaliation for being made to bring back Abrego Garcia from his home country of El Salvador, where he was mistakenly deported.

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The Tennessee Star is reporting, however, that the judge in the case ignored evidence that the Biden-era FBI quashed an investigation of a 2022 traffic stop of Abrego Garcia in Texas, where he was stopped with a van full of illegals headed for Maryland. The officers let him go.

MUST READ: Obama-appointed judge's dismissal of human smuggling case against Abrego Garcia ignored evidence Biden-era FBI quashed investigation of 2022 traffic stop. https://t.co/gwLpBTSaQJ — Michael Patrick Leahy (@michaelpleahy) May 25, 2026

Tom Pappert and Michael Patrick Leahy report for The Tennessee Star:

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw omitted key evidence from his Friday ruling dismissing the federal human smuggling case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, including reporting by The Tennessee Star that was seemingly referenced during testimony, revealing the “Biden-era FBI” directed Tennessee authorities to release Abrego Garcia during a 2022 traffic stop despite suspecting human trafficking. Instead, the Obama-appointed judge sided with the foreign national, ruling the Trump administration failed to overcome a presumption of vindictive prosecution. … However, the timeline Crenshaw presented in Friday’s ruling ignored a critical piece of evidence, first reported by The Tennessee Star on April 16, 2025. The judge failed to note that a spokesman for the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told The Star it was the “Biden-era FBI” that ordered the THP to release Abrego Garcia at the conclusion of the November 30, 2022, traffic stop in Putnam County, Tennessee, despite the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealing THP troopers already suspected Abrego Garcia was engaged in a human trafficking operation that day. Equally important, Crenshaw failed to even mention that the slow pace of the investigation into Abrego Garcia’s November 30, 2022 traffic stop took place–until January 20, 2025–under the same Biden administration that ordered the THP to release Abrego Garcia that night in 2022.

Rep. Tim Burgett isn't happy:

Of course he ignored evidence. These people want to destroy our Country. https://t.co/AjIKHjXW6c — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) May 25, 2026

I'm really surprised judges can act so politically. It's like a new, judicial groupthink spawned by perceived social concerns because they spent too much time watching Colbert and the "news." It's a tacit understanding among like minded fools who don't care about the oath. — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) May 26, 2026

Sane people know this is NOT sustainable for the judicial system. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) May 26, 2026

Just another idiot appointed liberal that has no intention of enforcing true laws. — Denny Green (@DennyGr28530407) May 25, 2026

Bukele is 💯 correct. Corrupt judges need to be removed. — Paul Hurt (@armypah) May 26, 2026

Yet our house and senate won’t do a thing to impeach them. They are no better than criminals in black robes. Should have listened to Nayib Bakele. Our constitution is clear about illegal immigration and no amount of “emotion” from the suicidal empathy crowd changes that. — MIL1 (@milone45232175) May 26, 2026

It gets really frustrating when irrefutable evidence is just swept under the rug by a judge because of political activism. — NickCiparro (@NickCiparro) May 26, 2026

Tim, why does no one in Congress do anything about these crooked judges? They get away with it, over and over. No judicial discipline and no recourse unless the appeal judges are honest. The lawmakers think we're stupid, don't see they are part of the opposition? We won't forget. — Harkk (@itsmeharkk) May 26, 2026

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Jim Jordan better start impeaching these radical judges. Remove them.

Jim Jordan is all talk no action so sick of this bullshit. — Ms Calif Native 🇺🇲 ✝️ (@CalifNative62) May 26, 2026

The sooner we "Bukele" these judges the sooner we get our country back. — ObserverWithout (@ObserverWithout) May 26, 2026

It's not about guilt or lack thereof, it's a democrat power move, nothing more. — Chris Smith (@ChrisSm29339954) May 26, 2026

We wish judges and politicians would fight as hard for American citizens as they do for an illegal alien caught on bodycam video trafficking illegals. Get this guy out of here.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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