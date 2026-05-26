80-Year-Old President Gets Standard Checkup — Chris Cillizza Acts Like It's a Crisis

President Trump went to Walter Reed for his 6-month checkup. This seems like a very reasonable thing for a man who is 80 in a high stress job.

President Trump comments on the physical he just completed at Walter Reed, his third time at the facility for a medical exam since his inauguration. pic.twitter.com/0MOyVqCUv2 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 26, 2026

Advertisement

According to Trump, the physical went well. Chris Cillizza isn't convinced.

Three trips to Walter Reed in 13 months.



Everything is perfect! https://t.co/jEYULJsp0V — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 26, 2026

A visit every six months for a physical and one illness actually doesn't sound that dramatic.

Shameless but that's your brand. pic.twitter.com/OSZJ4jl9pc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2026

Cillizza had a whole different take on this topic when Biden was President. As a reminder, Biden was legitimately impaired at this time.

Trump is being transparent and open about trips to Walter Reed. Chris likes secret doctor visits to Delaware with no visitor logs — CJ (@Corey_J2) May 26, 2026

Also, Trump is very active and always out and about. Trump talks with the press off the cuff for hours frequently. These are not things Biden did.

Kaitlin should learn that it’s standard practice for older adults to have lab work done and see a GP every 6 months instead of making it appear to be out of the ordinary. Not unusual especially for the Pres. — LR Barnes (@LRBarnes2) May 26, 2026

Some older adults on certain medications go every 3 months. None of it is odd or means death is imminent.

It's just incredibly petty. Their pettiness is an admission that they work for the democrats. — PJwasbest (@jwasbest) May 26, 2026

Chris - we can literally do this all day, you hack. https://t.co/AhAjUUZQR3 pic.twitter.com/greeSiUAzi — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 26, 2026

The internet is forever.

How is it unusual for an 80-year-old to visit the doctor multiple times a year? Get a grip. https://t.co/C0wwPHd5De — Jason Mattera (@JasonMattera) May 26, 2026

Tell me you have never cared for a near 80 year old parent without telling me - I DID, and these appointments are entirely normal for a person of his age, and do not indicate serious health issues.

This guy definitely put his parents in a nursing home because of inconvenient doc… https://t.co/7cDdYdXjj6 — GenXGirl (@Tiffkearney) May 26, 2026

Chris has clearly never been around older people and doesn't realize what is totally normal.

Meanwhile, they hid Biden’s condition for years and…



THE PRESS: (shrugs) https://t.co/9cgrGKyaLQ — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 27, 2026

Pretty normal for 80 year olds to have 6 month physicals. You know what’s not normal? Secret visits by dementia specialists to the White House. Of course you weren’t concerned about that… — Korey Bowles (@KoreyABowles) May 26, 2026

The Press was taking a long winter's nap back then.