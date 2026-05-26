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80-Year-Old President Gets Standard Checkup — Chris Cillizza Acts Like It's a Crisis

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on May 26, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Trump went to Walter Reed for his 6-month checkup. This seems like a very reasonable thing for a man who is 80 in a high stress job. 

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According to Trump, the physical went well. Chris Cillizza isn't convinced.

A visit every six months for a physical and one illness actually doesn't sound that dramatic. 

Cillizza had a whole different take on this topic when Biden was President. As a reminder, Biden was legitimately impaired at this time. 

Also, Trump is very active and always out and about. Trump talks with the press off the cuff for hours frequently. These are not things Biden did.

Some older adults on certain medications go every 3 months. None of it is odd or means death is imminent. 

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The internet is forever. 

Chris has clearly never been around older people and doesn't realize what is totally normal. 

The Press was taking a long winter's nap back then.

Tags:

CHRIS CILLIZZA DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE KAITLAN COLLINS WHITE HOUSE

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