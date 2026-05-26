Dan Bongino Torches Thomas Massie as a Fraudulent Piece of BLEEP

In an X exchange today, Massie made some claims about Dan Bongino.

That was Trump and Vance and Bangino and Patel and Bondi who promised you those files over a year ago. I was the one who delivered them. In those files you’ll find the names Jes Staley, Leslie Wexner, Leon Black, and others that the President and his AG refuse to prosecute. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 26, 2026

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Bongino (not sure if Massie's typo was intentional) did not take kindly to Massie's assertions.

Just a reminder that this fraudulent piece of s**t never called me a single time when I was working overtime on this case, and for transparency. Not once did I hear from this fraud about the case. When I saw him at main Justice he never even mentioned it.



And then when I… https://t.co/cVBREbEKOG pic.twitter.com/gqaeW6GFtu — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 26, 2026

So, Bongino offered to sit down and brief Massie and Massie didn't take him up on it. Not surprising, actually.

Massie is all talk for social media clicks.

He had all the opportunity to see what the FBI had but refused https://t.co/UPoGAOw3Hm — 🇺🇲PrConservative🇵🇷 (@pr_conservative) May 27, 2026

Seems like Dan had something to say and he certainly did it.

There is a cesspool of RINO's and "conservative" podcasters that are all singing the same tune. It's so obvious that someone is paying them because it's the same talking points. Thank God for you Dan for being genuine and calling these bastards out!! Hold the line!! 🇺🇸🫡 — 👑Queen of Charts 🩺 (@suthrnsass71) May 27, 2026

It's refreshing to see people being honest.

He’s total trash. He did the same thing about the pipe bomber case. — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) May 26, 2026

In the past I have seen him on things like timcast and thought he seemed reasonable. Yes I want a balanced budget but turns out he is just a worm. Clearly he didn't believe in that as well when voting for Biden to increase the debt ceiling. Now this. He is off his rocker. — LostInCa (@LostInCa45) May 26, 2026

Massie certainly has changed and not for the better.

Massie didn't ask for Epstein files ever before 2025. He is a complete fraud. Even back in 2012, he never even discussed Epstein. He is a losertarian. — Kate (@kate_p45) May 26, 2026

He was too busy looking for a young bride. — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) May 27, 2026

To be fair, he found one.

It should be clear to everyone why Thomas Massie couldn’t win re-election in his own backyard. Anyone calling this nutjob a “principled’ legislator needs their head examined. — Politikal Kat-Tales (@PolitiKatTales) May 27, 2026

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There's a reason the good people of Kentucky are done with him.

Stop picking on pine cone.

You don't want him making a phone call on his boner phone. — DOCOSU63 (@OSUDOC63) May 27, 2026

You hit the nail on the head Dan! A lot of us have seen & known that Massie is a liar and a fraud. You’ve seen it even more than the rest of us. Thank you!

👏👏👏💪 — America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) May 27, 2026

The rest of America is learning more and more every day.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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