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Dan Bongino Torches Thomas Massie as a Fraudulent Piece of BLEEP

justmindy
justmindy | 9:25 PM on May 26, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In an X exchange today, Massie made some claims about Dan Bongino. 

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Bongino (not sure if Massie's typo was intentional) did not take kindly to Massie's assertions.

So, Bongino offered to sit down and brief Massie and Massie didn't take him up on it. Not surprising, actually.

Seems like Dan had something to say and he certainly did it.

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It's refreshing to see people being honest.

Massie certainly has changed and not for the better.

To be fair, he found one.

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There's a reason the good people of Kentucky are done with him.

The rest of America is learning more and more every day.

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FBI JEFFREY EPSTEIN KENTUCKY THOMAS MASSIE

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