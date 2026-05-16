Mother Jones, Ro Khanna, and Code Pink? Stephen Miller Blasts Thomas Massie's Bizarre Left-Wing Love-In

Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor for President Trump, is very confused about some of Thomas Massie's latest endorsements.

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First there was the endorsement from radical Democrat Ro Khanna.

Thomas Massie is a man of character. He is the type of Congressman our founders envisioned. I hope his constituents will see the courage, independence and sincere love of country he brings to the job. https://t.co/pT1zrYd4be via @NYTOpinion — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 14, 2026

Any Republican has to admit that is off-putting.

Khanna is among the most radically liberal anti-MAGA extremists to be found in all of Congress. This is the equivalent of being endorsed by Rachel Maddow. https://t.co/49glFvzVsq — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 16, 2026

Then, the very far Left publication 'Mother Jones' offered their own praise of Massie. What in the world is going on?

“If Massie does pull this off, I think we’re going to see a lot more Republicans standing up to Donald Trump.”



Inside one of the nastiest, most expensive primaries of the season—and why Rep. Thomas Massie has only grown more emboldened by Trump’s campaign against him.… — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) May 16, 2026

Massie, Trump fumed, has been “disloyal to the Republican Party. He’s disloyal to the people of Kentucky, and most importantly, he is disloyal to the United States of America. And he’s got to be voted out of office as soon as possible.” Trump urged voters to support his hand-picked challenger, former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, who jumped on stage to pump Trump’s hand and lead cheers of “USA! USA!”

Mother Jones also endorsing Massie. This is like being endorsed by Pravda. https://t.co/OiDB3mASUw — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 16, 2026

It's true. Most Republicans would run away from an endorsement from Mother Jones.

At this rate, Kamala will be campaigning with him any minute. Maybe Massie should have run as a Democrat.

Thomas Massie is now being cheered on by Mother Jones, who are openly saying a Massie win means more Republicans breaking with Trump.

That's not an endorsement. That's a left wing outlet telling you exactly what they're hoping to get out of this race.

Khanna, Pence's crew, and… https://t.co/V3uD0AHYeX — 🇺🇸 RepentedLeftist🇺🇸 (@Darkdeedfiles) May 16, 2026

It's a left-wing outlet doing its best to cause havoc in the GOP and they feel a Massie win is the best way to do that.

If @MotherJones is endorsing @RepThomasMassie, we should all be very concerned. One of the most extreme left-leaning media outlets endorsing him voters should know what he represents. Wake up Kentucky https://t.co/NByxltrNz1 — Zough Lina (@GodisKing2024) May 16, 2026

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Nothing says principled conservative like an endorsement from Mother Jones and Ana Kasparian. pic.twitter.com/5rgMu0KcPU — Kegr (@KegrOnX) May 16, 2026

Voters should absolutely reflect and ask themselves these questions before heading out to vote.

Massie has the worst people in the nation supporting him. https://t.co/Y7aPv2AtjV — Uhtred Ragnarson (@cowboys20041) May 16, 2026

It certainly appears that way.