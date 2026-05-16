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Mother Jones, Ro Khanna, and Code Pink? Stephen Miller Blasts Thomas Massie's Bizarre Left-Wing Love-In

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on May 16, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor for President Trump, is very confused about some of Thomas Massie's latest endorsements.

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First there was the endorsement from radical Democrat Ro Khanna.

Any Republican has to admit that is off-putting.

Then, the very far Left publication 'Mother Jones' offered their own praise of Massie. What in the world is going on?

Massie, Trump fumed, has been “disloyal to the Republican Party. He’s disloyal to the people of Kentucky, and most importantly, he is disloyal to the United States of America. And he’s got to be voted out of office as soon as possible.” Trump urged voters to support his hand-picked challenger, former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, who jumped on stage to pump Trump’s hand and lead cheers of “USA! USA!”

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It's true. Most Republicans would run away from an endorsement from Mother Jones.

At this rate, Kamala will be campaigning with him any minute. Maybe Massie should have run as a Democrat.

It's a left-wing outlet doing its best to cause havoc in the GOP and they feel a Massie win is the best way to do that.

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Voters should absolutely reflect and ask themselves these questions before heading out to vote.

It certainly appears that way.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY STEPHEN MILLER THOMAS MASSIE

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